Pennsylvania's 5 Can't-Miss Restaurants In Philadelphia, According To Reddit Foodies
Philadelphia is an iconic U.S. metropolis, and while many visitors go there to soak up history at attractions such as the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, it also may be one of America's most underrated food towns. Though Philly is most famous for its iconic cheesesteak sandwich, there is much more on the menu. From Lebanese food to pasta to what has been called "the best sandwich in America," this historic northeastern city has much to offer when it comes to delectable cuisine.
The question is, in a city that boasts such a rich culinary landscape, where do you start? You could browse the stalls at one of America's oldest open-air markets (9th Street Italian Market), explore the walkable South Philly neighborhood of Passyunk that's considered a "foodie playground," or, like many people these days, look at what people are saying online.
While there are a range of websites offering write-ups and reviews, perhaps none offer the honesty and insight of Reddit. After all, this is where serious devotees of almost any subject under the sun gather to discuss their passions (as well as annoyances), and foodies are no exception. Based on their insights, we've selected five can't-miss restaurants in the City of Brotherly Love. (Find more information on our methodology at the end of the article.)
Fiorella
Philadelphia has no shortage of great Italian food, though one name that comes up on Reddit time and time again is Fiorella. Established in 2020 by chef Marc Vetri, this restaurant sits in a historic building that once housed Fiorella's Sausage, a South Philadelphia institution that served the neighborhood for over 100 years. Vetri turned the space into a modern pasta bar, and the eatery quickly became a hit, earning a Bib Gourmand rating from Michelin, as well as being selected as one of the "25 Best Restaurants in Philadelphia Right Now" by The New York Times. "While Fiorella may lack the special-occasion luster of Vetri Cucina," Times food writer Regan Stephens noted, comparing the newer pasta bar to Vetri's more upscale venture, "plates of that ragù poured over chewy curves of rigatoni, or clouds of ricotta gnocchi in a pool of brown butter paired with glasses of Lambrusco at the cozy pasta bar make for an equally memorable night out." Local publication Philadelphia Magazine concurred, raving, "Fiorella delivers a raw, vital and delicious experience proving that what's on the plate matters more than anything else."
While these are the opinions of professional critics working for mainstream publications, Fiorella (mostly) gets the same lofty treatment in the often brutal foodie threads of Reddit. "It was the best pasta I've ever had," remarked one diner, while another happy foodie gushed, "I ate at Fiorella on Wednesday for the first time in about a year and thought it was incredible ... the chicken liver bomboloni, delicata squash with pork belly, the gnocchi (always the nonnegotiable here), and malfadine with duck ragu and everything [expletive] ruled. It's the best Italian in this style in Philly."
Suraya
When it comes to Lebanese and Middle Eastern fare in Philadelphia, it's hard to top Suraya, at least as far as some Redditors are concerned. When the restaurant failed to make the 2026 list of Philadelphia Magazine's 50 best restaurants, many Reddit commenters reacted with disbelief. "Little surprised Suraya missed the list," wrote one, while another replied, "More than a little surprised. Suraya is fantastic, but if that means I can still go, I can't be too upset."
While Suraya may not have been singled out by their hometown publication, it can take consolation in making the 2025 Michelin Guide. The colorful and airy space boasts a small market selling olive oil and household goods that also contains a bakery/cafe, as well as the main restaurant and an outdoor garden. The menus combine classic Levantine ingredients to create dippable dishes such as baba ganoush, labneh (yogurt cheese), ful mudammas (stewed fava beans with olive oil), and, of course, hummous, all served with pita. There is also fatteh — a flatbread topped with chickpeas, yogurt, tahini, pine nuts, and other goodies — excellent salads, along with entrees including kebabs, fish dishes, and a dry-aged ribeye that serves two. This is all in addition to select handcrafted cocktails, Lebanese wines, and craft beers.
"The Fatteh is an incredible dish, absolutely worth trying," wrote one Suraya fan on Reddit. "It was a real surprise for me, was not expecting it to be so sweet and rich. It tasted almost like a savory almond tulle." Another customer said, "Suraya is the best meal I've had in Philly cannot recommend it enough," while one Redditor only had this simple observation: "The lebneh [sic] dip changed the chemicals in my brain."
White Yak
While Tibetan cuisine has yet to take the world by storm, Philadelphia's White Yak has recently carved out a unique and beloved place in the city's culinary scene. Though it's received glowing write-ups in official publications, it seems to have made the biggest splash among foodies on Reddit. "Phenomenal place. Every table was filled (on a Thursday!) yet the service was speedy and very attentive," wrote one recent customer. Another backed this up with these glowing words: "You have to try the gha (eggplant). Best dish on the menu. Their curries are great. The chili momo and firecracker momo are sooo good. Can't go wrong really."
The menu features authentic along with fusion Tibetan fare, including over a dozen saucy and sometimes fiery takes on hand-rolled momos (traditional hearty dumplings), plus noodles, curries, various beef and chicken stir-fries, and a host of vegetarian and vegan options. White Yak also has the proud distinction of being Philly's original Tibetan Restaurant and boasts ratings on Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp averaging between 4.5 and 4.8 stars, a rare feat in an online world where anyone can be a critic.
The fact that White Yak offers something distinctly different may be its most attractive feature. In a city packed with pizzerias, Italian restaurants, tavern food, and cheesesteak joints, this eatery brings home a taste of the Himalayas. Some view this as a breath of fresh air, like one foodie on Reddit who wrote, "White Yak is Tibetan food and is one place I really enjoyed and felt the food was unique!"
Hershel's East Side Deli
New York City may think it has cornered the market on the Jewish deli, but Hershel's — situated in the historic Reading Terminal Market — may give any such establishment in the Big Apple a run for its money. Opened in 2000 and named in honor of an immigrant chef who worked at the famous Katz's Deli in New York for 40 years, Hershel's serves up Jewish delicatessen standards such as bagels with lox, potato knishes, chicken noodle and matzo ball soup, latkes, and massive sandwiches piled high with your choice of corned beef, brisket, and, of course, pastrami.
Having such authentic deli fare in Philly's most famous market has foodies on Reddit singing its praises. "Hershel's is [expletive] unreal good. Their pastramis, their Rubens [sic], everything is bomb," remarked one customer. Another wrote, "I just went to Hershel's for a pastrami sandwich — just pastrami, no toppings, which is the best way to judge — and it was [expletive] delicious from the first bite. Like melt in your mouth delicious. I haven't had a pastrami sandwich that good in years." One Redditor added in the same thread that their father, who is Jewish, loves it, and "old Jewish men know their pastrami."
Angelo's Pizzeria
If you ever want to see Philly natives get close to coming to blows, just ask them which spot makes the best cheesesteak. This sandwich is as key to the city's identity as Rocky Balboa, the Eagles, or the Liberty Bell. They take this concoction of sirloin, sautéed peppers and onions, and (often) provolone cheese stuffed into a hot roll very seriously. The cheesesteak is viewed as a sacred item by many Philadelphians, and while it's impossible to ever decide on the "best" in the city, among local foodies on Reddit, one name comes up more often than the rest. "Angelo's has by far the best cheesesteaks & pizza in Philly, hands down. Their sandwiches are also phenomenal," wrote a reviewer. On another thread, a Redditor concurred with, "Angelo's cheesesteaks are god tier, but his Italians are also some of the best I ever had." This was in turn backed up with these loving words from another fan of the establishment: "Angelo's is my favorite. ... Get the cheesesteak with Cooper sharp cheese. Total game changer."
Unlike some of the more storied establishments slinging cheesesteaks in town, Angelo's hasn't been in the game that long. Established in 2013, this South Philly establishment bills itself as a pizzeria — and while the pizzas and speciality sandwiches all get high marks, it's the gooey cheese and beef sandwich that most people come for. The cheesesteak at Angelo's has become so legendary that the restaurant has even been honored with a Big Gourmand recognition from Michelin, proving that you don't have to serve haute cuisine to catch the eye of the world's most exclusive restaurant guide.
Methodology
To determine Pennsylvania's five can't-miss restaurants in Philadelphia, we went to Reddit and pored over dozens of threads that ranked, listed, and discussed what actual customers thought to be the best eateries in town over the past three years. After digging deep, we saw a few names that kept getting mentioned. Once we narrowed down the list, we then went to Reddit threads discussing each restaurant specifically, and from the overall tone and honest feedback the users offered, settled on these five establishments.
In addition, we looked at reviews in the media, as well as sites such as Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, to get a sense of how these places were viewed outside of the Reddit community. All of this information came together to help us make what we think is a balanced and fair determination. We only hope that if you visit Philadelphia, you'll get a chance to sample the dishes at one of these highly regarded establishments in person. Bon appétit!
