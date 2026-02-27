Pennsylvania's 5 Can't-Miss Restaurants In Philadelphia, According To Reddit Foodies

Philadelphia is an iconic U.S. metropolis, and while many visitors go there to soak up history at attractions such as the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, it also may be one of America's most underrated food towns. Though Philly is most famous for its iconic cheesesteak sandwich, there is much more on the menu. From Lebanese food to pasta to what has been called "the best sandwich in America," this historic northeastern city has much to offer when it comes to delectable cuisine.

The question is, in a city that boasts such a rich culinary landscape, where do you start? You could browse the stalls at one of America's oldest open-air markets (9th Street Italian Market), explore the walkable South Philly neighborhood of Passyunk that's considered a "foodie playground," or, like many people these days, look at what people are saying online.

While there are a range of websites offering write-ups and reviews, perhaps none offer the honesty and insight of Reddit. After all, this is where serious devotees of almost any subject under the sun gather to discuss their passions (as well as annoyances), and foodies are no exception. Based on their insights, we've selected five can't-miss restaurants in the City of Brotherly Love. (Find more information on our methodology at the end of the article.)