Arizona's Beloved Burger Spot Is An Old-School Phoenix Drive-Through With Classic Americana Vibes

Like other major cities in the United States, Phoenix has its fair share of modern fine dining venues. But Arizona's capital is also known for old-school institutions like Welcome Diner, a retro gem located downtown, and the Stand Burger Shoppe Arcadia, a beloved drive-through burger joint with classic Americana vibes. The Stand serves up burgers that some say are the best in the state, and according to thousands of reviews on Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, its hand-cut fries and specialty milkshakes alone are worth making a U-turn for.

Located off Indian School Road in Arcadia, an upscale neighborhood known for its hot restaurant scene, the Stand is just what the name suggests — a burger stand. There's no seating inside or out, just a large vintage sign marking the entrance to a drive-through where you can choose from a short, refreshingly simple menu of food and drinks to take away. The Standard burger features 100% house-ground beef, tomato, lettuce, onion, kosher dill pickles, and "Stand Sauce," the house's specialty condiment. There are a few other burger varieties to choose from, including the Arcadia, served with homemade guacamole, and the Big Kahuna, topped with pineapple, bacon, and honey lava sauce.

"I've never been happier with a burger decision," one recent customer said on Yelp. "It was sooooo delicious." A traveler from the Netherlands echoed the sentiment on Google. "Best burger and fries we had on our trip through Arizona! Meat was juicy, super tasty bun and sauce. The price seems fair as everything is made fresh. So much better than at fast food chains." If you love the Stand's burgers, consider a detour to the nearby Chicago Hamburger Co., which turns out some of the best burgers in Arizona.