Arizona's Beloved Burger Spot Is An Old-School Phoenix Drive-Through With Classic Americana Vibes
Like other major cities in the United States, Phoenix has its fair share of modern fine dining venues. But Arizona's capital is also known for old-school institutions like Welcome Diner, a retro gem located downtown, and the Stand Burger Shoppe Arcadia, a beloved drive-through burger joint with classic Americana vibes. The Stand serves up burgers that some say are the best in the state, and according to thousands of reviews on Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, its hand-cut fries and specialty milkshakes alone are worth making a U-turn for.
Located off Indian School Road in Arcadia, an upscale neighborhood known for its hot restaurant scene, the Stand is just what the name suggests — a burger stand. There's no seating inside or out, just a large vintage sign marking the entrance to a drive-through where you can choose from a short, refreshingly simple menu of food and drinks to take away. The Standard burger features 100% house-ground beef, tomato, lettuce, onion, kosher dill pickles, and "Stand Sauce," the house's specialty condiment. There are a few other burger varieties to choose from, including the Arcadia, served with homemade guacamole, and the Big Kahuna, topped with pineapple, bacon, and honey lava sauce.
"I've never been happier with a burger decision," one recent customer said on Yelp. "It was sooooo delicious." A traveler from the Netherlands echoed the sentiment on Google. "Best burger and fries we had on our trip through Arizona! Meat was juicy, super tasty bun and sauce. The price seems fair as everything is made fresh. So much better than at fast food chains." If you love the Stand's burgers, consider a detour to the nearby Chicago Hamburger Co., which turns out some of the best burgers in Arizona.
Go for burgers and shakes at The Stand
Just as delicious as the Stand's signature sandwich are the burger joint's sides and drinks, including hand-cut fries and hand-spun milkshakes, according to reviewers. The classic flavors are vanilla or chocolate, but specialty milkshakes include creative blends like salted dulce de leche, cold brew coffee, and chocolate chile. "The standard burger was tasty, the salted caramel shake was phenomenal," said one Instagram user who featured the Stand in a 15-second food review. "Melt in your mouth burgers and fries, delicious shakes, said another reviewer. "They even have [gluten-free] Oreos for the cookies and cream milkshake!"
There's not much else to the Stand, and that's what people like about it. The drive-through design, a hallmark of classic midcentury Americana, feels like a nostalgic throwback to another era, especially at a moment when drive-through restaurants are in decline (and are even being banned altogether in some U.S. cities). The fact that it is independently run only adds to the charm, some fans say. "It's like In and Out — but better and local," commented one regular on Google, noting that Standard burgers, fries, and chocolate milkshakes are his family's go-to order.
The Stand Burger Shoppe Arcadia is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Monday. If you want to explore more of the city's old-school spots, check out two authentic Phoenix dive bars with nineties-era punk rock vibes, Rips Ales & Cocktails and Chopper John's.