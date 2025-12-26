Arizona's Hands-Down Best Diner Is A Retro Gem In The Heart Of Downtown Phoenix

I remember those perfect evenings, back in Phoenix, when the sun sank beneath a wispy, copper sky, and scattered palm trees stood dark against downtown skyscrapers as their lights flickered on. I'd bite into a No Way Jose, a large burger composed of Gouda, Muenster, jalapeño relish, and two slices of brioche. The meal was spicy and decadent, exactly what I expected from Welcome Diner. I'd sit on that patio, relishing the distinctive nocturnal heat of a Sonoran spring, and chat up strangers at nearby tables. It wasn't long before the staff was mixing cocktails and cracking open cans of PBR, and the transition from day to night began in earnest.

Given my love for the place, I recently heard some exciting news: The epicurean website Chowhound listed its best diners in every state, hands down, and Welcome Diner took Arizona. Welcome Diner stands on E Pierce Street, just a few blocks from the high-rises in the heart of downtown, and holds a special place in Maricopa County's dining scene. From late morning to 10 p.m. — midnight on Saturdays — diverse patrons park on the dusty street, lean their bikes on the sidewalk, or just walk in from nearby apartment buildings. Outside, customers gather at tables in pairs and groups; inside the white-paneled enclosure, they perch on stools around a counter or slip into padded booths, designed and decorated with a notable retro style in an old residential building.

Welcome Diner proudly proclaims their location in the historic Garfield neighborhood and touts their dedication to helping Garfield grow. Visiting this neighborhood is an unforgettable Phoenix experience, much like Arizona's walkable neighborhood near downtown with charmingly quirky homes. As for the restaurant, its pink neon sign has long announced "Welcome," and that's exactly how it makes its patrons feel.