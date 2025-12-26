Arizona's Hands-Down Best Diner Is A Retro Gem In The Heart Of Downtown Phoenix
I remember those perfect evenings, back in Phoenix, when the sun sank beneath a wispy, copper sky, and scattered palm trees stood dark against downtown skyscrapers as their lights flickered on. I'd bite into a No Way Jose, a large burger composed of Gouda, Muenster, jalapeño relish, and two slices of brioche. The meal was spicy and decadent, exactly what I expected from Welcome Diner. I'd sit on that patio, relishing the distinctive nocturnal heat of a Sonoran spring, and chat up strangers at nearby tables. It wasn't long before the staff was mixing cocktails and cracking open cans of PBR, and the transition from day to night began in earnest.
Given my love for the place, I recently heard some exciting news: The epicurean website Chowhound listed its best diners in every state, hands down, and Welcome Diner took Arizona. Welcome Diner stands on E Pierce Street, just a few blocks from the high-rises in the heart of downtown, and holds a special place in Maricopa County's dining scene. From late morning to 10 p.m. — midnight on Saturdays — diverse patrons park on the dusty street, lean their bikes on the sidewalk, or just walk in from nearby apartment buildings. Outside, customers gather at tables in pairs and groups; inside the white-paneled enclosure, they perch on stools around a counter or slip into padded booths, designed and decorated with a notable retro style in an old residential building.
Welcome Diner proudly proclaims their location in the historic Garfield neighborhood and touts their dedication to helping Garfield grow. Visiting this neighborhood is an unforgettable Phoenix experience, much like Arizona's walkable neighborhood near downtown with charmingly quirky homes. As for the restaurant, its pink neon sign has long announced "Welcome," and that's exactly how it makes its patrons feel.
How to enjoy Welcome Diner in Phoenix
Welcome Diner is close to many major hotels, and Garfield is a relatively pleasant area to walk around, especially in spring and fall. All told, it's easy to visit given its location adjacent to the heart of downtown. The menu is best suited to omnivores, who will salivate over the signature Welcome burger, fried chicken livers, chorizo con papas, and pappardelle. Like any good diner, Welcome also has its classic comfort items, such as deviled eggs, mac & cheese, and the buttermilk fried chicken Bumblebee platter. For adult beverages, Welcome serves a modest selection of canned and draught beer as well as elaborate cocktails. I recommend the Doctor's Orders: a mix of basil-infused rye, ginger beer, lime, and honey.
Save room for dessert: While the best pie in Arizona can be found at this appropriately named Phoenix hot spot, Welcome Diner serves up confections for every sweet tooth, like chocolate pecan pie, banana pudding, and my personal kryptonite, ice cream floats. The front patio is great for gathering groups, and the old-school atmosphere is about as Instagrammable as a Southwest diner gets. E Pierce St isn't well-lit after sunset, so driving or ordering a ride-share is a good idea later in the night. But whenever you go, Welcome is definitely a must-visit.
As one diner gushed on Yelp, "Welcome Diner has such a cool, eclectic vibe — retro meets artsy in the best way." As for the food, she added that she "got the Welcome Burger and wow — it was delicious. Perfectly juicy, flavorful, and just messy enough in the best way possible. Definitely crave-worthy." Though meat is big in Arizona, if you want to continue a carnivorous culinary tour, check out Arizona's hands-down best burger at Phoenix's Chicago Hamburger Company.