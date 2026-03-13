Georgia's Breathtaking Forest North Of Atlanta Is A Scenic Escape With Winding Trails And Sunset Panoramas
The Appalachian Mountains and the starting point of the famous Appalachian Trail, the longest hiking trail in the world, beckon hikers to Georgia. But this iconic trail, including Preachers Rock, a wildly rewarding hike boasting sweeping mountain views, isn't the only gorgeous spot to hike in the Peach State. The Sawnee Mountain Preserve is less than an hour northeast of Atlanta and its sprawling network of trails, eateries, and parks. The preserve has 11 miles of hiking trails, dense forests, and stunning viewpoints, making it the perfect spot for a sunset hike.
Sawnee Mountain sits between the foothills of the Appalachian and Piedmont Mountains in Georgia. The 1,946-foot ridge is the highest point in Forsyth County. This once-private land was donated to the county to create the Sawnee Mountain Preserve. The preserve is now a large park that covers 963 acres and focuses on preservation and conservation. It has a visitor center, a 140-seat amphitheater, and a tree canopy classroom to help guide visitors. It also offers classes in everything from rock climbing to birding, in case you're interested in learning more about the landscape during your visit.
The Sawnee Mountain Preserve is located in the small city of Cumming. There is no admission fee to visit the preserve, and its visitor center is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hike in the Sawnee Mountain Preserve
There are five hiking trails in the Sawnee Mountain Preserve. The easy-to-moderate trails wind through its majestic forests, which are full of oak and hickory trees, and by old gold mines from the late 19th century. Interpretive signs, with tidbits of local and natural history, are perfectly placed along the way. Then, as the trails start climbing up the ridge, you'll discover lookouts with great views of the North Georgia Mountains and nearby Lake Lanier, where you'll find Oakwood, a historic beauty called "Georgia's Most Underrated City."
The most breathtaking views in the Sawnee Mountain Preserve are from Indian Seats, a natural rock formation at the top of the mountain that looks south toward Atlanta. Plus, if you time it correctly, it's an incredible spot to watch the sun set. Two trails, the Indian Seats Trail and the Indian Seats Loop, lead up to its observation deck. The Indian Seats Trail is an easy, 1.5-mile, out-and-back hike to the lookout point. While the Indian Seats Loop is a longer, 3.5-mile trail that winds farther along the ridge. Keep an eye out for red-tailed hawks along the way.
On the other side of the ridge, the Hilltop, Mountainside, and Ridgeline Loop combine to form another trail. This nearly 5-mile trail follows a rolling dirt path through the woods. Though its viewpoints aren't as expansive as the one on top of Indian Seats, it's a much quieter trail in the preserve. Sunsets are included, of course.