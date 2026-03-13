Georgia's Breathtaking Forest North Of Atlanta Is A Scenic Escape With Winding Trails And Sunset Panoramas

The Appalachian Mountains and the starting point of the famous Appalachian Trail, the longest hiking trail in the world, beckon hikers to Georgia. But this iconic trail, including Preachers Rock, a wildly rewarding hike boasting sweeping mountain views, isn't the only gorgeous spot to hike in the Peach State. The Sawnee Mountain Preserve is less than an hour northeast of Atlanta and its sprawling network of trails, eateries, and parks. The preserve has 11 miles of hiking trails, dense forests, and stunning viewpoints, making it the perfect spot for a sunset hike.

Sawnee Mountain sits between the foothills of the Appalachian and Piedmont Mountains in Georgia. The 1,946-foot ridge is the highest point in Forsyth County. This once-private land was donated to the county to create the Sawnee Mountain Preserve. The preserve is now a large park that covers 963 acres and focuses on preservation and conservation. It has a visitor center, a 140-seat amphitheater, and a tree canopy classroom to help guide visitors. It also offers classes in everything from rock climbing to birding, in case you're interested in learning more about the landscape during your visit.

The Sawnee Mountain Preserve is located in the small city of Cumming. There is no admission fee to visit the preserve, and its visitor center is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.