Missouri's 'City Of Warmth' Is A Walkable St. Louis Suburb With Local Amenities And Parks
Just west of downtown St. Louis sits Brentwood, Missouri. This small suburb, with a population of 8,200, is known as the "City of Warmth". The nickname reflects its friendly atmosphere where neighbors greet one another on the sidewalk, local businesses know their regulars, and visitors quickly feel at home. That livability has also earned wider recognition — Niche gives Brentwood an A+ rating and ranks it as the No. 1 best place to live in Missouri. If it's considered the best place to live in the state, it's easy to wonder why more travelers haven't discovered it as a destination.
Despite covering only 2 square miles, Brentwood packs in a surprising amount of activity. It boasts a vibrant business area near the St. Louis metro, and its central location makes it easy to explore the wider region while still enjoying a quieter home base. It is also one of the most walkable communities in Missouri. With a Walk Score of 74, Brentwood is "very walkable," meaning many restaurants and attractions are within walking distance. From the center, you can reach most destinations in roughly 20 minutes of strolling through tree-lined neighborhoods and commercial corridors.
For travelers arriving by air, Brentwood is conveniently located about 15 to 20 minutes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, making it an easy starting point for exploring the region. And with hotels averaging around $165 per night (at the time of this writing), including options like the Drury Plaza, Courtyard by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, and TownePlace Suites, the area offers comfortable accommodations close to the action.
Amenities and attractions in Brentwood
One of Brentwood's greatest strengths is the number of things to do within such a compact area. For visitors who enjoy retail therapy, Brentwood Promenade has many shopping and dining choices, creating a lively commercial hub. Nearby Saint Louis Galleria, just a mile north of Brentwood, is one of the region's premier shopping destinations, featuring national retailers, restaurants, and entertainment options. If high-end luxury is what you desire, consider a trip to neighboring Frontenac, about a 10-minute drive away. Frontenac is Missouri's wealthiest suburb, but it still has small-town charm. Plus, it boasts a country club and luxury retail shops.
Families and active travelers will also find something unexpected in Brentwood: Activate, "the world's first active gaming facility." Instead of sitting in front of a screen, players physically move through interactive game rooms where they jump, climb, solve puzzles, and race against the clock. The technology reacts in real time, turning each challenge into an energetic and memorable experience.
Beyond Brentwood itself, the suburb's location makes it easy to reach some of St. Louis' biggest attractions in just minutes. The Saint Louis Zoo, widely regarded as one of the best zoos in the United States, is only about a 10-minute drive away in the sprawling Forest Park suburb, and admission is always free. Brentwood also sits near historic travel routes, including Route 66. Classic roadside stops like Carl's Drive-In add a touch of Americana spirit to your travel experience. If you go there, order the classic smashed burger, pressed thin on the griddle so the edges turn crispy, alongside one of their famous frosty mugs of house-made root beer for the full Route 66 diner experience.
Parks, trails, and outdoor recreation
While Brentwood thrives on convenience and accessibility, its eight parks provide space to play, slow down, and enjoy the outdoors. Brentwood Park is the suburb's largest green space, spanning about 32 acres. The park includes playgrounds, paved walking trails, a splash pad, and an amphitheater that hosts community events and performances. The expansive main playground is popular with families and features slides, climbing nets, musical play features, and interactive structures that keep kids moving and exploring. For those who prefer friendly competition, the park has sports courts, including pickleball, that can be rented online for $20 to $30 an hour.
Brentwood's location makes it easy to venture beyond the suburb for larger outdoor adventures. Stretching over 200 miles, the Katy Trail — one of the five longest rail trails for scenic views in the Midwest — is within driving distance of Brentwood. This rail trail offers cyclists and hikers routes along rivers, farmland, and through historic small towns. Missouri is also known for its impressive state parks, and for visitors staying in Brentwood, these outdoor destinations are close enough for day trips. Castlewood State Park is a 25-minute drive and has a 4.8-star rating on Google Reviews. A few visitors note that when the weather is nice, parking can be an issue, so plan accordingly.
When planning a visit to Brentwood, the most comfortable months are April through May and September through October. During these times, daytime temperatures typically range from the low 60s to the mid-80s degrees Fahrenheit, according to Weather Spark, creating ideal conditions for walking around, spending time in Brentwood Park, or exploring hikes like the Katy Trail. If the weather shifts, Brentwood's shopping centers, restaurants, and activity spots offer plenty of indoor options, but it's still wise to bring sun protection if you plan to spend time outdoors.