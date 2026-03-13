Missouri's 'City Of Warmth' Is A Walkable St. Louis Suburb With Local Amenities And Parks

Just west of downtown St. Louis sits Brentwood, Missouri. This small suburb, with a population of 8,200, is known as the "City of Warmth". The nickname reflects its friendly atmosphere where neighbors greet one another on the sidewalk, local businesses know their regulars, and visitors quickly feel at home. That livability has also earned wider recognition — Niche gives Brentwood an A+ rating and ranks it as the No. 1 best place to live in Missouri. If it's considered the best place to live in the state, it's easy to wonder why more travelers haven't discovered it as a destination.

Despite covering only 2 square miles, Brentwood packs in a surprising amount of activity. It boasts a vibrant business area near the St. Louis metro, and its central location makes it easy to explore the wider region while still enjoying a quieter home base. It is also one of the most walkable communities in Missouri. With a Walk Score of 74, Brentwood is "very walkable," meaning many restaurants and attractions are within walking distance. From the center, you can reach most destinations in roughly 20 minutes of strolling through tree-lined neighborhoods and commercial corridors.

For travelers arriving by air, Brentwood is conveniently located about 15 to 20 minutes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, making it an easy starting point for exploring the region. And with hotels averaging around $165 per night (at the time of this writing), including options like the Drury Plaza, Courtyard by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, and TownePlace Suites, the area offers comfortable accommodations close to the action.