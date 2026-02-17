The 5 Longest Rail Trails For Scenic Views In The Midwest, Ranked

The U.S. boasts more than 21,000 miles of rail trails, a concept that was first road-tested in the Midwest. The first time a community transformed an abandoned railway into a path was in rural Wisconsin, so it's no surprise that this region of the country is rife with these pedestrian thoroughfares. At first, builders conceived of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail as a "linear park" only for walkers, but they soon realized that cyclists would benefit from the level terrain as well.

It's fitting that some of the longest and most beautiful trails are located in America's breadbasket. Many perceive this vast region as flat and empty, barely worth a road trip, much less a bicycle tour. Yet Midwestern trails are long and dynamic, cutting through scenic countryside and picturesque towns. Several make our list of the best rail trails in North America.

These multi-use trails, fit for cyclists, hikers, joggers, cross-country skiers, and often horses and snowmobiles, are a great way to see this underrated region of the United States in all its glory. We consulted user reviews from websites like TrailLink and Tripadvisor, along with the Rails to Trails Conservancy, to rank the Midwest rail trails that were not only the longest, but also offered beautiful landscapes.