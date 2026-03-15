Oregon's Charming, Historic Neighborhood Brims With Walkability And 'Old Portland Gems'

The neighborhood is centered on its namesake, the historic Hollywood Theatre, on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The programming is an eclectic mix of new movies, cinema classics, and arthouse films. You can even take classes on film and television appreciation taught by local film professors. An ornate facade adorns the front of the building, giving it an old-world European theater look. The theater first opened in 1926. Before that, the neighborhood was named Hollyrood, which was changed shortly after the theater opened.

Another vestige of the old Portland appeal, albeit one nowhere near 100 years old, is Antique Alley, located in the basement of the 42nd Street Station. Opened in 1985, Antique Alley is a collection of around 100 vendors selling their second-hand goods. Here, you can find some pieces of Portland's rich thrift shop history. Portland is still a thrifting capital, which makes it one of the best cities to travel to for a budget shopping trip.

Another bit of Portland history started in the 1990s when pinball became popular. The magazine Multiball began growing a culture around the game, and while the magazine is long gone, the culture still exists to this day. The city has a competitive league for the game with matches all over the city. One venue that hosts matches is Hollywood's Wedgehead. The bar has 21 well-kept machines out at any time, from its collection of over 150.