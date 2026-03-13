Washington's Charming Coastal City Has A Vibrant Downtown And Outdoor Adventures
While Washington state has a slightly rainy reputation, the backcountry wildernesses are among the most breathtaking in the country. From the slopes of Mount Rainier to the jagged cliffs of Steamboat Rock State Park, a hidden gem for camping and hiking, travelers craving the outdoors will find plenty to do on a Washington trip. Meanwhile, a smattering of quiet villages across the state offer a relaxed escape from the usual rush of the big city. Townies can plan a weekend getaway to the Kitsap Peninsula, an underrated spot for charming towns and waterfront bliss. Another idyllic destination to consider is Hoquiam, an itty-bitty town clinging to Washington's coast on either side of the Hoquiam River. Just under two hours by car from Seattle, tourists to Hoquiam will be able to enjoy the best of small-town charms backed by scenic landscapes.
Surrounded by forested slopes, Hoquiam developed as a modest lumber boomtown in the 1880s, though the town's origins date further back. In the 1790s, a ship helmed by Captain Robert Gray pulled into the secluded cove where the Hoquiam River meets the sea, which is now known as Grays Harbor. Quiet local parks offer excellent vantage points to sit and enjoy the sunset across this historic waterfront, not to mention ships pulling in and out of port.
Meanwhile, shoppers can head into Hoquiam's downtown to spend time exploring the boutiques along Simpson Avenue, where local watering holes will also attract the foodies. A handful of museums in the area will surely be an interesting diversion for travelers who enjoy sightseeing, while avid explorers can venture out into the wooded landscapes for scenic hikes. More adventures around Grays Harbor can be found barely 10 minutes away in the neighboring town, Aberdeen, a gritty locale once called the "hellhole of the Pacific."
Explore the shops and museums in downtown Hoquiam
Travelers looking for a spot of retail therapy should head to Simpson Avenue, where tall brick emporiums hide a handful of local shops. Knitting fiends will find spools of hand-dyed yarns in a kaleidoscope of gradients at the Weird Sisters Wool Emporium. "Great selection of beautiful yarns and other fun goodies," a previous customer shared. The yarn gradients are even catalogued according to pop culture themes like "Hogwarts" and "Star Wars."
Bookworms can find new reading materials at Harbor Books, a favorite with locals for the variety of genres, many of them by local authors, and even board games. Walk along the river and make your way to the Winter's Edge Gallery, where you'll find everything from jewelry and crystals to collectible game cards and even tea.
History buffs should carve out time to stop by the Polson Museum. Tucked inside a Colonial Revival mansion surrounded by forested estate grounds, visitors will feel like they have stepped back in time. The Polson family owned the Polson Logging Company, and a tour inside their former abode reveals local lumber history and artifacts, along with period furniture and family memorabilia. Outside, snap photos with a steam locomotive, or stroll around the rose garden. "Well worth an hour or more of your time to explore the house," wrote a previous visitor. Meanwhile, whimsy abounds at the International Mermaid Museum, just a 20-minute drive around Grays Harbor. Wander through the exhibits of eclectic mermaid sculptures and ocean artifacts, while children can join a scavenger hunt for extra excitement. More sculptures and shrubbery decorate the museum gardens, creating a fun backdrop for photos. A previous visitor described the museum as "mermaid lore mixed with nautical facts," while another declared it "fun for all ages."
Explore the outdoors around Hoquiam, and find places to eat
Travelers in search of scenic coastal views and outdoor adventures will find plenty around Hoquiam. Locals particularly enjoy relaxing amidst the sunset glow at the Grays Harbor Public Viewpoint Tower south of town. Jetties stretch out across the water, and forested slopes frame the coastline, creating a picturesque backdrop to watch boats sailing around the harbor as the sun sinks below the horizon. For more sunset spots, head to Old Cannery Park, a small slice of grassy lawn skirting the seashore. Benches look out across the water, while sheltered picnic tables are perfect for enjoying a snack amidst the scenery. "Excellent place to sit and relax while you contemplate the view," wrote a previous visitor.
Hikers should head to Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge. Clinging to a narrow peninsula west of Hoquiam, this stretch of marshlands and willow forests is home to an abundance of migratory shorebirds. Boardwalk trails lead trekkers through the swaying trees and tall swamp grasses, offering both breezy coastal views and dense woodland scenery. Birdwatchers should visit in May for the Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival, when the skies above the marshy shoreline are filled with thousands of plovers and sandpipers making their spring migration.
Make your way back downtown for something to eat. Shoppers can take a quick break at Brunch 101 of Hoquiam, called a "[c]ute, hole in the wall place" by a previous visitor. Enjoy everything from chicken and waffles and avocado toast to chicken-fried steak and colorful cocktails. For tasty tacos and generously portioned burritos, stop at Rose's Mexican Restaurant, while the 8th Street Ale House serves pub grub, cocktails, and plenty of beer amidst a cozy vibe. With excitement all around, add Hoquiam to your Washington itinerary.