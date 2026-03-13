Washington's Charming Coastal City Has A Vibrant Downtown And Outdoor Adventures

While Washington state has a slightly rainy reputation, the backcountry wildernesses are among the most breathtaking in the country. From the slopes of Mount Rainier to the jagged cliffs of Steamboat Rock State Park, a hidden gem for camping and hiking, travelers craving the outdoors will find plenty to do on a Washington trip. Meanwhile, a smattering of quiet villages across the state offer a relaxed escape from the usual rush of the big city. Townies can plan a weekend getaway to the Kitsap Peninsula, an underrated spot for charming towns and waterfront bliss. Another idyllic destination to consider is Hoquiam, an itty-bitty town clinging to Washington's coast on either side of the Hoquiam River. Just under two hours by car from Seattle, tourists to Hoquiam will be able to enjoy the best of small-town charms backed by scenic landscapes.

Surrounded by forested slopes, Hoquiam developed as a modest lumber boomtown in the 1880s, though the town's origins date further back. In the 1790s, a ship helmed by Captain Robert Gray pulled into the secluded cove where the Hoquiam River meets the sea, which is now known as Grays Harbor. Quiet local parks offer excellent vantage points to sit and enjoy the sunset across this historic waterfront, not to mention ships pulling in and out of port.

Meanwhile, shoppers can head into Hoquiam's downtown to spend time exploring the boutiques along Simpson Avenue, where local watering holes will also attract the foodies. A handful of museums in the area will surely be an interesting diversion for travelers who enjoy sightseeing, while avid explorers can venture out into the wooded landscapes for scenic hikes. More adventures around Grays Harbor can be found barely 10 minutes away in the neighboring town, Aberdeen, a gritty locale once called the "hellhole of the Pacific."