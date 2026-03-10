Clint Eastwood's Beloved California Ranch Is A Rustic Retreat With Incredible Views And Tasty Eats

Tucked along the Central Coast of California is the fairytale town of Carmel, beloved for its beaches, historic sites, and boutiques. Over the years, Carmel has been the stomping grounds for numerous celebrities who have fallen in love with the quaint hamlet's serene beauty — Joan Fontaine, Doris Day, Reese Witherspoon, and Justin Bieber, to name a few. But one celebrity has opened up his historic Carmel ranch to the public: Clint Eastwood's Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant.

Eastwood purchased the rustic ranch back in 1986, when the storied, picturesque property was under threat of turning into a condominium development. The actor, whose multi-decade career has included films like "Dirty Harry" and "Million Dollar Baby," allegedly first visited a restaurant on the ranch during the Korean War, when stationed at nearby Fort Ord. A few years later, Eastwood bought a home in the area, eventually serving as Carmel-by-the-Sea's mayor from 1986 to 1988 — during which time he purchase the property.

At that time, the Mission Ranch had fallen into disrepair. But after a restoration helmed by Eastwood, it was transformed into one of Carmel's most charming getaways. Honoring and meticulously replicating the historic design of the original structures, the 22-acre property now features 31 chic hotel rooms spread over 10 buildings, with features like wood beam ceilings, private balconies, stone fireplaces, and ocean vistas. Its historic charm can be felt throughout the property, from its restored restaurant to its 1850s-era farmhouse and the bunkhouse — the ranch's oldest remaining structure. A sense of the Wild West is ever-present here, as one would expect from a hotel owned by an iconic western film and television actor.