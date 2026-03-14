Between Louisville And Evansville Is An Indiana Town With River Views, Local Eats, And A Walkable Downtown

The massive Ohio River goes on a journey from Pennsylvania to Illinois — somewhere in the middle, in the Hoosier State, one riverfront town offers views so lovely you just have to stay and soak it all in. Tell City, in Perry County, lies on a small part of the river's northern banks. Its 2-mile riverwalk makes for serene strolls, allowing you to admire the 981-mile-long beauty and the murals covering the surrounding walls. This Indiana destination offers river panoramas, as well as a fun, walkable downtown scene dotted with tasty eats — it's perfect for a peaceful weekend getaway.

Founded in 1858, Tell City was named after Swiss hero William Tell, who allegedly shot an arrow into an apple off his son's head. Since Swiss immigrants settled the town, they chose a name that paid homage to the legend and also sounded American. Tell City's Swiss heritage continues to persist — every August, Main Street closes down to make room for the Schweizer Fest, where food, music, contests, and a variety of other entertainment bring the community together. Outside the festival week, Main Street is a wonderful place to be if you're a foodie and a shopaholic. Simply park your car and walk the street to check out the stores, cafes, and restaurants.

Tell City is located between Louisville and Evansville, another riverfront hub with big festivals. Coming from either Louisville or Evansville takes around an hour by car. You can also make the trip from Bowling Green, Kentucky, one of the best cities for a budget, family-friendly getaway, as it's just 1.5 hours away. If you're planning to stay overnight, you can book a stay at Ramada by Wyndham or Best Budget Inn.