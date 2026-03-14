Between Louisville And Evansville Is An Indiana Town With River Views, Local Eats, And A Walkable Downtown
The massive Ohio River goes on a journey from Pennsylvania to Illinois — somewhere in the middle, in the Hoosier State, one riverfront town offers views so lovely you just have to stay and soak it all in. Tell City, in Perry County, lies on a small part of the river's northern banks. Its 2-mile riverwalk makes for serene strolls, allowing you to admire the 981-mile-long beauty and the murals covering the surrounding walls. This Indiana destination offers river panoramas, as well as a fun, walkable downtown scene dotted with tasty eats — it's perfect for a peaceful weekend getaway.
Founded in 1858, Tell City was named after Swiss hero William Tell, who allegedly shot an arrow into an apple off his son's head. Since Swiss immigrants settled the town, they chose a name that paid homage to the legend and also sounded American. Tell City's Swiss heritage continues to persist — every August, Main Street closes down to make room for the Schweizer Fest, where food, music, contests, and a variety of other entertainment bring the community together. Outside the festival week, Main Street is a wonderful place to be if you're a foodie and a shopaholic. Simply park your car and walk the street to check out the stores, cafes, and restaurants.
Tell City is located between Louisville and Evansville, another riverfront hub with big festivals. Coming from either Louisville or Evansville takes around an hour by car. You can also make the trip from Bowling Green, Kentucky, one of the best cities for a budget, family-friendly getaway, as it's just 1.5 hours away. If you're planning to stay overnight, you can book a stay at Ramada by Wyndham or Best Budget Inn.
Treat yourself to delicious food at Tell City's eateries
Eating is the most direct way to experience a new place, no matter the cuisine, and Tell City has a few cafes and restaurants to keep your stomach satisfied. For good, old-fashioned comfort food, make your way to Julie's Tell Street Cafe. Rated 4.6 on Google, this establishment serves both breakfast and lunch — multiple customers have recommended trying their biscuits and gravy. Not only that, but thanks to the excellent service and staff, you'll set the tone for a great day.
For lunch, book a table at The Post. This Main Street restaurant is located in Tell City's historic post office building — inside, its antique design and vestiges of the past add a charming, nostalgic vibe to the place. Food-wise, their menu features wraps, tacos, burgers, and other hearty dishes. Many visitors have spoken highly of their pizzas and chicken wings — one customer wrote: "You can't beat Wing Night. Big portions and a low price." Those who are craving Mexican food can head to Fiesta Grande. Open since 1992, this top-rated restaurant has all sorts of crowd-pleasers, from tacos and burritos to seafood and specials. Meals here aren't complete without a pitcher of margarita, according to reviewers. One person called this place "the absolute best restaurant in Tell City!"
If you like to indulge in American fare with a side of live music, Pour Haus has your back — this restaurant doubles as a pub and frequently screens sporting events. Get yourself a pint of craft beer, use the pool table, and order their pork chops, which many customers vouch for. A previous visitor best described the atmosphere: "Bonus points for the historic brick building and that Tell City water tower watching over everything like a Midwestern guardian angel."
Explore Downtown Tell City on foot
Downtown Tell City is anchored by the shop, bakery, and cafe-lined Main Street — leave your car behind and enjoy a leisurely stroll paired with a bit of retail therapy. Hobbyists and card collectors can swing by Mascot Sports Cards and Collectibles to check out their inventory. Rated a high 4.9 on Google, the store boasts action figurines, card games, signed memorabilia, trading cards, and more. Continue heading south for a bit, and you'll arrive at Finleys' Antiques and Custom Framing for some treasure hunting. Here, you'll find everything from vintage kitchenware and home decor to pocket knives and retro cameras. The offerings are well-curated and meticulously chosen — a happy customer called it "an absolute gem" and said: "The space is cozy, charming, and thoughtfully arranged, making it so fun to browse."
From there, walk five minutes to Dear Polly Clothing Collections to swap pre-loved thrifting for fresh purchases. This boutique store's selection includes tops, jeans, dresses, matching sets, and other clothing items, as well as accessories and purses. With a neatly arranged interior, Dear Polly allows for effortless browsing. After carrying enough shopping bags, take a break by walking to Behind the Times Bakery, just a few steps away. Here, you can expect fluffy cinnamon rolls, freshly baked muffins, and pretty good coffee.
For a full-circle moment, walk five minutes to Sunset Park to marvel at the Ohio River views. You can either meander or bike along the riverwalk, or have a quiet picnic on the lawn. Say goodbye to Tell City the right way, but don't end your Indiana adventures just yet. There's a lot to discover in the area — an hour and 20 minutes away is Jug Rock, the largest free-standing rock formation in the eastern half of the country.