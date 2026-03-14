3 Hole-In-The-Wall New Orleans Eateries Anthony Bourdain Enjoyed
Culinary excellence is not hard to come by in New Orleans, Louisiana. The city is saturated with complex Cajun, Creole, and global flavors, with every bite providing a taste of the Big Easy's multicultural fabric. It's little wonder that New Orleans is coveted among famous foodies. This included the legendary Anthony Bourdain, who once said about the city: "You can't compare it to anything." The late chef had a deep appreciation for NOLA, featuring the destination in his TV shows such as "No Reservations" and "The Layover" (in fact, many of the New Orleans establishments that were showcased in these series lamented his death in 2018).
That said, Bourdain is known to have dined and drank at institutions like Antoine's Restaurant, America's oldest family-owned restaurant offering French Creole flair, and the Sazerac Bar, a timeless beauty where America's first-ever cocktail reigns supreme. Both of these spots can be described as upscale and swanky, but Bourdain, of course, also frequented hole-in-the-wall eateries when he was in town. Although some have shuttered since his visits, like Tee-Eva's Old Fashioned Pies and Pralines (note that their goods are still sold throughout town), there are some that remain. At these three hole-in-the-wall restaurants, you can indulge in authentic New Orleans eats and experience the city as Bourdain did.
Verti Marte
The French Quarter, one of the best historic districts to visit in America, features some of the finest eateries in New Orleans. However, there's no need to spend a pretty penny on a meal. You can eat on a budget — like Anthony Bourdain — at Verti Marte. Established in 1968, this unassuming, tightly-packed corner store serves one of the best sandwiches in the city: a muffuletta. On a 2003 episode of Bourdain's show, "A Cook's Tour," he can be seen ordering this sandwich from his hotel room, describing it as a "nice greasy pile of meat and cheese."
Stuffed with ham, salami, Swiss, provolone, and olive salad in a hearty piece of bread, Bourdain says, "now this is what I call take out," before devouring the muffuletta in bed. Interested in trying it for yourself? This popular New Orleans creation will set you back less than $20 (as of this writing), and you can order it at the deli counter hidden in the back of the store. Keep in mind that reviewers on Yelp say that there is no seating available at Verti Marte; this family-owned business is strictly a to-go spot.
It's worth mentioning that Jackson Square, featuring one of America's oldest cathedrals and plenty of benches, is a short walk away. Of course, you can always do what Bourdain did and have your food delivered to wherever it is you're staying (orders can be placed online). Verti Marte also serves breakfast and is open 24 hours a day. Thus, whether you need fuel for your early or late-night New Orleans adventures, this spot has you covered.
Phở Tầu Bay
Out-of-towners might not realize that New Orleans is home to a significant Vietnamese population. Among all the eateries serving Southern comfort fare, you also find countless pho joints in the city. This includes Phở Tầu Bay, where Bourdain had breakfast on Season 2 of "The Layover," and stated, "It's the smell of happiness." Although the West Bank location that Bourdain visited on the episode, which aired in 2013, has since shut down, Phở Tầu Bay, situated on Tulane Avenue in the Central Business District, remains family-owned.
Plus, it's arguably just as casual and low-key. Boasting brick exposed walls and modern flair, reviewers on Yelp say that diners order at the counter and seat themselves. Not to mention that you can still order what Bourdain ate when he shared a meal at the restaurant with New Orleans Chef John Besh on "The Layover." On the show, Bourdain opted for the nem nuong cuon, or sausage spring rolls, as a starter, before savoring a bowl of bun bo hue, a beef and shrimp-based noodle soup with pork.
When asked by Besh what he thinks of his meal, Bourdain, without skipping a beat or taking his eyes away from his bowl, says, "Oh, it's good." At the time of this writing, Phở Tầu Bay is open Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aside from soup, there is an assortment of banh mi sandwiches, as well as rice and noodle dishes on the menu.
Domilise's Po-Boy & Bar
A po-boy is a quintessential New Orleans sandwich that's typically stuffed with seafood. One iconic place where you can chow down on this dish is Domilise's Po-Boy & Bar, a long-standing family-owned eatery. Don't let its light yellow facade and its no-frills wood-paneled interior fool you; this eatery features a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand and is known to be frequented by high-profile names, like Eli Manning and others. In 2008, Anthony Bourdain stopped by for an episode of "No Reservations" and had the off-the-menu special, a fried shrimp and Swiss cheese po-boy smothered in roast beef gravy.
As he munched on his sandwich, he stated, "I'm glad I don't live near here, I'd have a serious problem with these." While there are plenty of other sandwiches on the menu, ranging from roast beef to oyster, several reviewers on Google specifically mention ordering the off-the-menu special, as well as visiting because of Bourdain. It should be noted that for this episode of "No Reservations," Bourdain came to New Orleans to highlight the city post-Katrina, and was even lauded by Joanne Domilise, the owner of Domilise's Po-Boy & Bar, for doing so.
So, when in New Orleans, why not have the off-the-menu special, grab a seat at the bar, and enjoy as Bourdain did? Domilise's Po-Boy & Bar is open from Monday to Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Closing hours vary, so it's best to check ahead or get there early.