3 Hole-In-The-Wall New Orleans Eateries Anthony Bourdain Enjoyed

The French Quarter, one of the best historic districts to visit in America, features some of the finest eateries in New Orleans. However, there's no need to spend a pretty penny on a meal. You can eat on a budget — like Anthony Bourdain — at Verti Marte. Established in 1968, this unassuming, tightly-packed corner store serves one of the best sandwiches in the city: a muffuletta. On a 2003 episode of Bourdain's show, "A Cook's Tour," he can be seen ordering this sandwich from his hotel room, describing it as a "nice greasy pile of meat and cheese."

Stuffed with ham, salami, Swiss, provolone, and olive salad in a hearty piece of bread, Bourdain says, "now this is what I call take out," before devouring the muffuletta in bed. Interested in trying it for yourself? This popular New Orleans creation will set you back less than $20 (as of this writing), and you can order it at the deli counter hidden in the back of the store. Keep in mind that reviewers on Yelp say that there is no seating available at Verti Marte; this family-owned business is strictly a to-go spot.

It's worth mentioning that Jackson Square, featuring one of America's oldest cathedrals and plenty of benches, is a short walk away. Of course, you can always do what Bourdain did and have your food delivered to wherever it is you're staying (orders can be placed online). Verti Marte also serves breakfast and is open 24 hours a day. Thus, whether you need fuel for your early or late-night New Orleans adventures, this spot has you covered.