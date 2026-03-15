The Breathtaking Under-The-Radar Palace Rick Steves Recommends Visiting When In Italy
Italy is filled with grand monuments, from Rome's iconic Colosseum to Florence's Renaissance palaces. But beyond the major sites, there are also many small, interesting places to visit, including a hidden gem in Sicily's capital, recommended by travel expert Rick Steves (whose newest guidebook spills even more Italian secrets for visitors to explore). The Palazzo Conte Federico, located in the heart of Palermo, is an incredible opportunity to step behind the doors of a noble home, one that is still inhabited by a count and his family.
Steves recommends visiting the palace on his blog, where he lists some of his favorite European home museums, encouraging tourists to get in touch with history in a unique way. The stunning Palazzo Conte Federico is full of layers that tell the story of Sicily's history, from the 12th-century Arab-Norman tower (the oldest part of the building) to the magnificent 18th-century ceiling frescoes that exemplify the height of the Bourbon dynasty. Spending time here is an offbeat way to learn more about Italy's fascinating history beyond a typical museum display.
This isn't just a museum — it's a true, lived-in home, with Count Alessandro Federico and his family still living in the palace his ancestors have called home for generations. Visitors are guided through the palace by either the count himself, his wife Alwine, or other members of the family, who regale guests with stories of the family history as they show off their unique home. Steves explains, "While you can't live like these mostly lavish locals, it's an opportunity to see an authentic side to the places you came to visit." Not to mention, visiting Sicily is a treat in and of itself, as Steves says the vibrant island has some of the best food in all of Italy.
Palazzo Conte Federico gives the chance to walk through history guided by a noble
Each room in the piano nobile (or main floor) is richly decorated with original furnishings that transport visitors through the history of the palace. From antique ceramics and weapons to painted wood ceilings and walls draped in brocade fabric, each room tells a story. The tour may even include a glimpse of the count's vintage race car, which many visitor photos show parked in front of the palace.
As Steves points out, sites like Palazzo Conte Federico often get overshadowed by more mainstream sites. While you won't find it listed in many other travel guides' coverage of the city, this unexpectedly delightful tour makes an impression. In fact, it is a recurring theme that visitors marvel at the chance to tour the home with the count himself. "The home is steeped in history and brought to life by the historical descendants who guide the tour," writes one visitor on Tripadvisor. "It's not like anything else you've ever seen or experienced as it is entirely unique."
Palazzo Conte Federico gives two 45-minute tours every day except Wednesday, closing for winter from January to late March. Additionally, the count's sons rent several of the palace's apartments out for overnight stays. The apartments sleep between two and four people, and some have been recently renovated to provide modern comfort in a historic setting. Rooms start at just $115 (€100) a night during the month of May, making Palazzo Conte Federico an affordable option in a special setting. Looking for more interesting things to do while in Palermo? Check out our list of 24-hour itineraries for Italy's most popular cities, including Sicily's capital.