The Breathtaking Under-The-Radar Palace Rick Steves Recommends Visiting When In Italy

Italy is filled with grand monuments, from Rome's iconic Colosseum to Florence's Renaissance palaces. But beyond the major sites, there are also many small, interesting places to visit, including a hidden gem in Sicily's capital, recommended by travel expert Rick Steves (whose newest guidebook spills even more Italian secrets for visitors to explore). The Palazzo Conte Federico, located in the heart of Palermo, is an incredible opportunity to step behind the doors of a noble home, one that is still inhabited by a count and his family.

Steves recommends visiting the palace on his blog, where he lists some of his favorite European home museums, encouraging tourists to get in touch with history in a unique way. The stunning Palazzo Conte Federico is full of layers that tell the story of Sicily's history, from the 12th-century Arab-Norman tower (the oldest part of the building) to the magnificent 18th-century ceiling frescoes that exemplify the height of the Bourbon dynasty. Spending time here is an offbeat way to learn more about Italy's fascinating history beyond a typical museum display.

This isn't just a museum — it's a true, lived-in home, with Count Alessandro Federico and his family still living in the palace his ancestors have called home for generations. Visitors are guided through the palace by either the count himself, his wife Alwine, or other members of the family, who regale guests with stories of the family history as they show off their unique home. Steves explains, "While you can't live like these mostly lavish locals, it's an opportunity to see an authentic side to the places you came to visit." Not to mention, visiting Sicily is a treat in and of itself, as Steves says the vibrant island has some of the best food in all of Italy.