Between Fort Wayne And Indy Is Indiana's 'Glass Capital' With Nostalgic Museums And Scenic Parks
Indiana may be best known for its automotive industry, but the place also has a pretty fascinating history with glass. The Indiana Glass Trail is perhaps the best evidence of this fact. The self-guided driving tour takes visitors to glassmaking venues in eight counties across the state's east-central region, each featuring various attractions related to the region's centuries-old glassmaking legacy. If you don't have time to see them all, Jay County probably makes for one of the most important stops on the trail because it boasts the historic city of Dunkirk, regarded as the "Glass Capital of Indiana."
Dunkirk became a leading glass-producing hub in the 1880s — just a few decades after its founding — thanks to the natural gas boom. At its height, 23 glass factories operated in the city. If you happen to visit in August, you can celebrate the little city's big glassmaking roots with locals at the Dunkirk Glass Days festival.
If you miss it, Dunkirk does have a couple of cool museums that dig into the city's industrial past, too. And if you're more of an outdoorsy type, there are a few scenic parks around town with green spaces perfect for a picnic. Aside from all the local fun, the city's also within reach of several major urban centers. Dunkirk sits between Indianapolis and the underrated Midwest city of Fort Wayne, both of which you can fly into. Fort Wayne International Airport is closest, but Indianapolis International Airport has some of the best customer service in North America.
Discover a piece of Dunkirk's history
You can soak up some of the city's nostalgic charm at the Dunkirk Glass Museum — the No. 1-rated attraction in the area, according to Tripadvisor. On Facebook, one past visitor said the collection makes for "an interesting visit and a trip down memory lane." Peruse the thousands upon thousands of glassware on display, some of which you can even snag on sale. The museum sits adjacent to the local library and is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under can take a tour at no charge when accompanied by an adult. Otherwise, admission is $2 at the time of writing.
You'll find a treasure trove of historical artifacts at the nearby Dunkirk Historical Museum, too. The center is located just a few blocks away in the city's old train depot. The only downside to the place is that its hours are fairly limited. The museum is currently only open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Friday and Saturday of each month. You can also step back into the region's storied past with a stroll down Main Street, where many of the storefronts appear frozen in time. Check out the old city jail, situated near the railroad crossing just steps away from the Dunkirk Historical Museum.
Explore the scenery around Dunkirk
If the weather's nice, get outside and soak up some Indiana sun during your trip to Dunkirk. Spread out a blanket and tuck into a packed lunch at the historic Webster Depot Park, which is right across from the city's old train depot. The park puts on a concert series in the summertime, so bring along some folding lawn chairs if you happen to be in town, and enjoy the jams.
More patches of green can be found at the Dunkirk City Park, where you can walk the grounds that once housed one of the city's very first glass factories. The park is quite expansive and features amenities like picnic tables, softball and baseball fields, and scenic paths if you want to stretch your legs. The park also hosts a variety of fun events throughout the year, so be sure to check the recreation area's Facebook page to see what's on the calendar when you visit.
If you're looking for something a bit more spooky, head to the abandoned Oak Grove Schoolhouse at the intersection of Meridian St. and W. 200 St. Built in 1913, the decaying building is a look into the city's past. Just make sure you keep an eye out for snakes and other critters if you choose to go exploring. Want to see more of the area? Historic charm, antique shops, and tasty eats abound in Portland, the county seat of Jay County, which is only about a 20-minute drive away.