Between Fort Wayne And Indy Is Indiana's 'Glass Capital' With Nostalgic Museums And Scenic Parks

Indiana may be best known for its automotive industry, but the place also has a pretty fascinating history with glass. The Indiana Glass Trail is perhaps the best evidence of this fact. The self-guided driving tour takes visitors to glassmaking venues in eight counties across the state's east-central region, each featuring various attractions related to the region's centuries-old glassmaking legacy. If you don't have time to see them all, Jay County probably makes for one of the most important stops on the trail because it boasts the historic city of Dunkirk, regarded as the "Glass Capital of Indiana."

Dunkirk became a leading glass-producing hub in the 1880s — just a few decades after its founding — thanks to the natural gas boom. At its height, 23 glass factories operated in the city. If you happen to visit in August, you can celebrate the little city's big glassmaking roots with locals at the Dunkirk Glass Days festival.

If you miss it, Dunkirk does have a couple of cool museums that dig into the city's industrial past, too. And if you're more of an outdoorsy type, there are a few scenic parks around town with green spaces perfect for a picnic. Aside from all the local fun, the city's also within reach of several major urban centers. Dunkirk sits between Indianapolis and the underrated Midwest city of Fort Wayne, both of which you can fly into. Fort Wayne International Airport is closest, but Indianapolis International Airport has some of the best customer service in North America.