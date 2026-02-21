Nestled Between Fort Wayne And Cincinnati Is An Indiana City With Antique Shops, Historic Charm, And Tasty Eats

Small city living has its charms. Few states in America know this better than Indiana, where you'll find numerous cities with small-town appeal between the big metropolises. They even spill over into neighboring Ohio, with many occupying the rolling countryside between Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. One such community — Portland, Indiana — stands out as the historic seat of Jay County, about 50 miles south of Fort Wayne and 115 miles north of Cincinnati.

Built around the Salamonie River, Portland dates back to 1837 and is home to numerous historic buildings and structures. If you drive into town from the south along U.S. Route 27 (North and South Meridian Street), you'll pass over the iconic Bowstring Truss Bridge, the only concrete arch bridge in the state. It's a fitting entry into a city where the past and present mingle like old friends at a party. The city's downtown area showcases this unison at places like the 1916 Jay County Courthouse, which has an impressive marble interior and elaborate murals depicting the city's history.

The streets around the courthouse, including Main, Walnut, and Arch, comprise a five-block area with numerous buildings on the National Register of Historic Places that now house local businesses and restaurants. If you want to learn more about the city and its surrounding area, visit the Jay County Historical Museum. It displays artefacts from multiple centuries concerning the county's storied past, from old school supplies and wedding clothes to farming equipment and military uniforms. The museum also hosts a September festival, the Heritage Festival, which celebrates the region's past and features music, market stalls, and traditional attire.