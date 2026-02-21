Nestled Between Fort Wayne And Cincinnati Is An Indiana City With Antique Shops, Historic Charm, And Tasty Eats
Small city living has its charms. Few states in America know this better than Indiana, where you'll find numerous cities with small-town appeal between the big metropolises. They even spill over into neighboring Ohio, with many occupying the rolling countryside between Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. One such community — Portland, Indiana — stands out as the historic seat of Jay County, about 50 miles south of Fort Wayne and 115 miles north of Cincinnati.
Built around the Salamonie River, Portland dates back to 1837 and is home to numerous historic buildings and structures. If you drive into town from the south along U.S. Route 27 (North and South Meridian Street), you'll pass over the iconic Bowstring Truss Bridge, the only concrete arch bridge in the state. It's a fitting entry into a city where the past and present mingle like old friends at a party. The city's downtown area showcases this unison at places like the 1916 Jay County Courthouse, which has an impressive marble interior and elaborate murals depicting the city's history.
The streets around the courthouse, including Main, Walnut, and Arch, comprise a five-block area with numerous buildings on the National Register of Historic Places that now house local businesses and restaurants. If you want to learn more about the city and its surrounding area, visit the Jay County Historical Museum. It displays artefacts from multiple centuries concerning the county's storied past, from old school supplies and wedding clothes to farming equipment and military uniforms. The museum also hosts a September festival, the Heritage Festival, which celebrates the region's past and features music, market stalls, and traditional attire.
Portland's historic allure
One way the past continues to influence the present in Portland is through its shopping. The city is home to several antique shops, with the county offering even more if you're willing to venture a bit farther afield. The Collected Cottage on East Main Street is one of the newest shops in town, but already has glowing reviews. "Nikki has such an eye for treasures! The new shop is lovely and so welcoming. Wonderful to have such a shop in the community," one person wrote on Google Reviews. You can find antique sconces, statues, vases, framed artwork, photographs, and much more on the shelves.
Wheel & Spoke Antique Mall is located south of the Salamonie River and is open every day for anyone on the hunt for vintage treasures. You can find some unique objects here, including animal skulls, masquerade headpieces, and Native American artifacts. The large warehouse houses over 100 vendors selling their collected antiques, so you'll find a decent variety of items. Visitors also note that the reasonable prices and helpful staff make this spot a proper gem for antique hunters. It may not be as big as Exit 76 Antique Mall, Indiana's huge Southern antique hub, but shoppers still claim you could spend days browsing everything here.
For a bit of civic history, consider stopping by the Jay County Courthouse. Built during the First World War and completed in 1919 as a "lasting monument to peace and victory," the structure is as stately as it gets. Featuring an intricate stained-glass skylight and marble walls and columns, the building offers visitors a chance to soak in impressive architecture while getting a glimpse into the town's past.
Delicious local eats in Portland
One of Portland's most beloved cafes, Bizy Dips Bakery & Coffee Shop, is located in the John Jay Center for Leaning's historic Weiler Building, built in 1926. The building is now a restored and treasured place for lifelong learning, while the cafe is one of the best places in town to grab a sweet treat and coffee. Bizy Dips offers a variety of pastries, muffins, and cookies, which pair well with its range of teas and coffees.
If you're looking for classic small-town dining in a family-friendly setting, head to Norm's Place II. Most locals in town will send you here for breakfast, where the coffee is always flowing, and the portions cater to big eyes and even bigger stomachs. The menu doesn't have many frills, but it does focus on good eating with Southern breakfast specialties and lunchtime sandwiches and wraps. Norm's Place doesn't have the reputation of some of the five can't-miss restaurants in Indianapolis, but it doesn't need to, consistently winning over diners with its food, service, and atmosphere.
As far as local stays go, the city only has a few hotels on its outskirts, including a Motel 6, Holiday Inn, and Hoosier Inn. If they don't appeal, you could stay in a neighboring city and make Portland a day trip. Gas City's small-town charm is just a 50-minute drive from Portland, and if you choose to stay in Indianapolis, look for accommodation around Lockerbie Square, a nostalgic downtown gem with brick sidewalks and historic architecture.