5 RV Essentials You Need For Beach Camping, According To Reddit

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Being able to camp in comfort on the beach is one of the many reasons people get an RV. Whether you live too far to do a day trip, or you want to extend your time by the ocean, it's the perfect way to enjoy the beach without dealing with a hotel or renting a car.

Researching the best West Coast beach camping destinations or considering a spot on the Atlantic Ocean aside, it's important to have a comprehensive packing list put together before you go. To that end, we've searched the depths of Reddit to find the five most essential items for RV beach camping. Redditors offer plenty of great suggestions in subreddits like r/GoRVing, r/camping, and r/RVLiving, and after scouring threads for the best of the best, we've come up with this list to help you make your next beach RV trip as comfortable and convenient as possible.

These items are just as important as the usual essentials for beach-going, like sunscreen, water, and beach toys for the kids, and once you incorporate them into your next outing, you'll find it hard to go back to how you did things before. So, take it from those Redditors who have gone RV beach camping before and made the mistake of doing so without these items, so you don't have to.