Las Vegas' New Casino Is 15 Minutes From The Strip With Free Parking And Top-Notch Restaurants

Las Vegas has come a long way since the days of the 99-cent shrimp cocktail. Between the $26 bottles of water and the $50 hotel room "cord unplugging fees," the internet is rife with examples of eyebrow-raising restaurant prices and unexpected resort service fees that have crept up everywhere on the post-pandemic Strip. While some recent signs indicate that America's "Playground of the Rich" may be trying to rebrand itself as an affordable vacation destination, many budget-minded locals and tourists have abandoned the Las Vegas tourist corridor altogether. They've headed instead to suburban neighborhoods in search of more wallet-friendly lodging and dining options that offer some of the complimentary luxury perks that used to be standard in Vegas but have either been phased out or now come with a fee.

One of the places attracting attention and tourist dollars is the Durango Casino & Resort. The 200-room resort is one of the newest in Las Vegas, having opened in December 2023, and has become popular with locals due to its convenient location close to the Strip, in the heart of a residential neighborhood, just off Interstate 215. Guests appreciate that unlike many Strip properties, Durango doesn't charge for parking, yet still offers many of the same luxe amenities, like a swanky pool, high-end spa, and primo dining.