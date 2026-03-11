Las Vegas' New Casino Is 15 Minutes From The Strip With Free Parking And Top-Notch Restaurants
Las Vegas has come a long way since the days of the 99-cent shrimp cocktail. Between the $26 bottles of water and the $50 hotel room "cord unplugging fees," the internet is rife with examples of eyebrow-raising restaurant prices and unexpected resort service fees that have crept up everywhere on the post-pandemic Strip. While some recent signs indicate that America's "Playground of the Rich" may be trying to rebrand itself as an affordable vacation destination, many budget-minded locals and tourists have abandoned the Las Vegas tourist corridor altogether. They've headed instead to suburban neighborhoods in search of more wallet-friendly lodging and dining options that offer some of the complimentary luxury perks that used to be standard in Vegas but have either been phased out or now come with a fee.
One of the places attracting attention and tourist dollars is the Durango Casino & Resort. The 200-room resort is one of the newest in Las Vegas, having opened in December 2023, and has become popular with locals due to its convenient location close to the Strip, in the heart of a residential neighborhood, just off Interstate 215. Guests appreciate that unlike many Strip properties, Durango doesn't charge for parking, yet still offers many of the same luxe amenities, like a swanky pool, high-end spa, and primo dining.
Amenities at Durango Casino & Resort
With its tall ceilings, bright spaces, and cream and gold accents, Durango has a similar look and feel to many of the larger, legacy resorts on the Strip. Yet its compact size and Southwest Las Vegas Valley location give it a "neighborhood casino" vibe that makes it feel more accessible. Durango is just a 15-minute drive from most major attractions, including the airport, the Strip, and Summerlin, one of the best neighborhoods in Las Vegas, but its suburban zip code means you won't have to fight through Strip traffic or maneuver in and out of expensive parking garages. At Durango, parking is free in both the parking garage and surface lots.
Some of the added touches the resort offers include 24-hour in-room dining and floor-to-ceiling windows in each hotel room. Recent reports reveal that construction is underway to expand the casino floor and add a movie theater and bowling alley. If you're looking to clock some time hiking, biking, or trail running, Red Rock Canyon is also (once again) just 15 minutes away. If you go, be sure to check out the charming village of Blue Diamond, which is perfect for a post-hike lunch stop.
Where to eat at Durango Casino & Resort
While Durango has a pool with 65,000 square feet of deck space and a bright and airy casino, arguably its biggest draw is its dining options. Durango has some of the best-reviewed restaurants in Las Vegas, and many of them are located in their quirkily-named food court, Eat Your Heart Out. Eat Your Heart Out is a 25,000-square-foot food hall that includes nine restaurants, serving a variety of local Vegas favorites and international cuisine, including Chinese noodles, Hawaiian street food, and New York Sicilian pizza.
Across the casino floor are several restaurants, including the steakhouse Nicco's, which locals on Reddit report is one of the best restaurants in Durango, and The George. Open 24 hours, this lounge and restaurant has a large outdoor patio space and lawn, gigantic TV screens, lawn games, and live entertainment during sports games, such as performances from Vegas sports team cheerleaders and the cast of Absinthe and Superfrico. California-inspired Summer House also gets the thumbs up from locals on Reddit for the reasonable prices and cool vibes, which the Durango website says evoke "a breezy Santa Monica beach house feel."
If you'd like to venture outside of Durango to eat, UnCommons is located directly across the street from Durango, and while it's mostly a residential and office park with an urban city vibe, it also has 12 restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, and is a popular locals' hangout spot. Urth Caffe, with its massive, leafy courtyard, is a peaceful place to go for breakfast, and the Portland-import Salt & Straw serves reliably tasty scoops. UnCommons also hosts a monthly Night Market with food and art vendors and will soon open an Asian food-themed dining hall. Durango Casino is just a 15-minute drive from Harry Reid International Airport, which has its own selection of fantastic restaurants, according to reviews.