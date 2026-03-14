Julia Child's Former French Cottage In Provence Is A Fairytale Dream With Cozy Trappings

Most foodies are familiar with Julia Child and her love affair with France. While the American-born chef did live in Paris — where she studied at Le Cordon Bleu, established a culinary school, and began co-writing her first cookbook — she was only there for a handful of years. Many of Child's experiences in France actually happened in the colorful region of Provence, where she and her husband, Paul, built a cozy vacation home they returned to for decades. Today, their cottage near Grasse is a dreamy escape where travelers can take a cooking class — an ideal way to experience a country's culinary traditions — or even rent the entire property for a weeklong stay.

Financed by the proceeds of "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" (published in 1961), the villa was constructed in the mid-1960s on property owned by Julia's friend and collaborator Simone Beck and her husband. The cottage was named La Pitchoune (meaning "little one"), though Julia and Paul affectionately referred to it by its nickname, "La Peetch." The couple spent summers and winters there for years, hosting famous friends for dinner and enjoying the cottage's charming, rustic-chic interiors and quiet, fairytale-like gardens.

Julia's final visit to her beloved Provence occurred in 1992, and the property was purchased by an American chef who renovated the house and turned it into a cooking school. Ownership has changed hands a few times, but La Peetch is still a gathering place for lovers of good food and conversation. Today, it's home to the Courageous Cooking School, where travelers can participate in weeklong culinary camps for $6,800 per person (at the time of writing; including lodging, food, and transportation) or private group classes for up to seven people (from $6,400 for a half-day, at the time of writing).