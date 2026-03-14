This South American City Is A Charming Place To Retire With Beaches, Mountain Views, And Lovely Architecture
La Serena is an alluring city in Chile, one of South America's safest countries to visit. It sits on the Bahía de Coquimbo (Coquimbo Bay) with long, golden-sand beaches stretching along the Pacific Ocean. Mountains — Cerro Grande, Cerro el Jote, Cerro Corazón, Cerro Cardo — tower in the background, while colonial and neocolonial architecture fill the center of the city. No wonder it's a popular place to retire.
Villuma, a pre-Hispanic village, once sat on this rocky terrace along the northern bank of the Río Elqui (Elqui River) in Northern Chile. The Spanish claimed this picturesque spot when they arrived in 1543, making it Chile's second-oldest city. They renamed it La Serena to honor the birthplace of Pedro de Valdivia, Spain's Governor of Chile. However, the local Diaguita people destroyed the new city a few years later. La Serena, along with its religious buildings, was quickly rebuilt. The charming city, with its waterfront promenade and tree-lined plazas, is now home to around 250 thousand people.
To reach La Serena, you must first fly to Santiago, the capital of Chile. Its Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport (SCL) receives nonstop flights from cities all over the world. In Santiago, you'll board a connecting flight to La Florida Airport (LSC) in La Serena. The airport lies just a few miles from the center of the city. The other option is to rent a car in Santiago — the nearly 300-mile drive hugs the coast for much of the trip north.
Explore the center of La Serena
When you're ready to explore the city, you should start in the Plaza de Armas. The large plaza, also called Citizenship Square, is the heart of La Serena. The Plaza de Armas was created when the city was rebuilt. It has a stone fountain, a grove of shady trees, gardens full of colorful flowers, and plenty of benches. The Cathedral de La Serena stands on one side of the plaza. The huge, neoclassical cathedral was finished in 1856 after its original structure was destroyed by English pirates. It's now a Chilean National Heritage Site with six altars and black-and-white marble tiles on the floor.
Just a few blocks from the plaza and cathedral, you'll find the Archaeological Museum of La Serena. The free museum, established in 1943, has a large collection focused on the region's Atacama and Coquimbo peoples. After visiting the museum, be sure to check out La Recova. The two-story market sells fresh food, locally made jewelry, and Andean wool products. It's the perfect spot to look for authentic souvenirs. The Jardín Japonés La Serena (entrance fee about $3.25) is on the opposite side of the plaza. The largest Japanese garden in South America has walking trails, a traditional teahouse, and a greenhouse with bonsai trees.
As you walk between these sites, you'll pass historic buildings and green parks. Restaurants serve lots of fresh seafood, while bars have a youthful vibe, since a lot of college students live here.
Head to the beaches and mountains
After walking around the center of La Serena, you'll undoubtedly want to find views of its gorgeous coastline. Hiking trails in the mountains to the west offer sweeping views of the city and sea. A nearly 6-mile, round-trip hike leads to the top of Cerro Grande, the highest peak in the area. While an even longer, more than 9-mile, out-and-back trail climbs nearby Cerro el Jote.
Closer to the water, you'll find Avenida del Mar. The nearly 4-mile promenade is lined with sandy beaches — Playa El Faro, Playa Los Fuertes, Playa Mansa — on one side. Restaurants and shops are on the other side, making it easy to grab a snack or drink if you work up an appetite. The Faro Monumental de La Serena (Monumental Lighthouse of La Serena) has stood near the top of the promenade since 1952. This iconic lighthouse is one of the city's most famous spots, so be sure to pay it a visit during your leisurely stroll.
Chile is a great place to retire, according to International Living. The South American country is safe, affordable, and has good medical facilities. Add La Serena's warm weather and gorgeous beaches, and you may have found the perfect location for your next chapter (or week-long getaway). But before deciding, do your due diligence and explore more of the country. In the Lake District, Pucón, Chile's "Adventure Capital," is surrounded by volcanoes, lakes, and unique national parks. Then, even farther south, you'll find Puerto Varas, Chile's "City of Roses" that's the gateway to its dazzling, mountainous lake country. Though both are worthy of a visit, it'll be hard to top La Serena.