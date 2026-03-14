This South American City Is A Charming Place To Retire With Beaches, Mountain Views, And Lovely Architecture

La Serena is an alluring city in Chile, one of South America's safest countries to visit. It sits on the Bahía de Coquimbo (Coquimbo Bay) with long, golden-sand beaches stretching along the Pacific Ocean. Mountains — Cerro Grande, Cerro el Jote, Cerro Corazón, Cerro Cardo — tower in the background, while colonial and neocolonial architecture fill the center of the city. No wonder it's a popular place to retire.

Villuma, a pre-Hispanic village, once sat on this rocky terrace along the northern bank of the Río Elqui (Elqui River) in Northern Chile. The Spanish claimed this picturesque spot when they arrived in 1543, making it Chile's second-oldest city. They renamed it La Serena to honor the birthplace of Pedro de Valdivia, Spain's Governor of Chile. However, the local Diaguita people destroyed the new city a few years later. La Serena, along with its religious buildings, was quickly rebuilt. The charming city, with its waterfront promenade and tree-lined plazas, is now home to around 250 thousand people.

To reach La Serena, you must first fly to Santiago, the capital of Chile. Its Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport (SCL) receives nonstop flights from cities all over the world. In Santiago, you'll board a connecting flight to La Florida Airport (LSC) in La Serena. The airport lies just a few miles from the center of the city. The other option is to rent a car in Santiago — the nearly 300-mile drive hugs the coast for much of the trip north.