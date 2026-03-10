Visit The Caribbean Island Where Robert De Niro And Martin Scorsese Escaped To Write A Masterpiece

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro are one of the best cinematic duos of all time. The director and actor have collaborated on more than ten films, starting with 1970 classics like "Mean Streets" and "Taxi Driver" and extending up through 2023's "Killers of the Flower Moon." Working together for so long, one can imagine the pair was quite close, and this is clear from the charming story of how one of their most iconic films, the Oscar-winning "Raging Bull," came to life during a working holiday in a tropical paradise.

In 1979, the duo spent two weeks on the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten, which is located south of Anguilla and is just a three-hour direct flight from Miami. During their tropical escape, De Niro and Scorsese finalized the script for "Raging Bull," which tells the story of real-life boxer Jake LaMotta's rise and fall from glory. De Niro, who was passionate about the project, convinced Scorsese to help make the script perfect, and so they set out for the island to unplug and use its peaceful setting to help bring to life the tumultuous story.

One look at Sint Maarten and it's easy to see why they would have chosen the island. Shared between France and the Netherlands, the Caribbean paradise is known for its stunning sandy beaches and clear blue water, and has always been a favorite escape for both socialites and creatives looking for a bit of paradise mixed with luxury and privacy.