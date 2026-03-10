Visit The Caribbean Island Where Robert De Niro And Martin Scorsese Escaped To Write A Masterpiece
Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro are one of the best cinematic duos of all time. The director and actor have collaborated on more than ten films, starting with 1970 classics like "Mean Streets" and "Taxi Driver" and extending up through 2023's "Killers of the Flower Moon." Working together for so long, one can imagine the pair was quite close, and this is clear from the charming story of how one of their most iconic films, the Oscar-winning "Raging Bull," came to life during a working holiday in a tropical paradise.
In 1979, the duo spent two weeks on the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten, which is located south of Anguilla and is just a three-hour direct flight from Miami. During their tropical escape, De Niro and Scorsese finalized the script for "Raging Bull," which tells the story of real-life boxer Jake LaMotta's rise and fall from glory. De Niro, who was passionate about the project, convinced Scorsese to help make the script perfect, and so they set out for the island to unplug and use its peaceful setting to help bring to life the tumultuous story.
One look at Sint Maarten and it's easy to see why they would have chosen the island. Shared between France and the Netherlands, the Caribbean paradise is known for its stunning sandy beaches and clear blue water, and has always been a favorite escape for both socialites and creatives looking for a bit of paradise mixed with luxury and privacy.
Sandy beaches and dining on the water are hallmarks of Sint Maarten
For their stay, De Niro and Scorsese chose La Samanna and shared a villa at the resort. Built in the early 1970s, the property is perched at the top of a cliff overlooking Long Bay, with the beach below. It's likely here that De Niro took his morning runs, drinking in the peace and quiet of the secluded beach. Now a Belmond property, La Samanna still attracts celebrity visitors to its 83 rooms, which are split between suites and villas that start at a little over $1,000 per night for two adults (via Booking.com).
Scorsese and De Niro's assistant, with them to transcribe their handwritten notes and audio recordings, also recalls them occasionally unwinding after a day of writing with a good meal at one of Sint Maarten's restaurants. While we don't know exactly where they ate, the Caribbean island is known for its French, Creole, and Mediterranean flavors. Visitors can indulge in the island's foodie scene by sipping a cocktail and sampling fresh seafood while overlooking the water at Indigo Beach Restaurant on the Dutch side or enjoying traditional French cuisine at Le Cottage in Grand Case, a village on the French side known for its excellent restaurants.
Whether you are looking for a place to unplug, like Scorsese and De Niro, or are looking for a family-friendly Caribbean getaway, Sint Maarten is something to consider. Luckily, getting to this Caribbean paradise is quite easy. The island's main airport, Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM), has flights from many major North American cities, as well as Europe. Sint Maarten also serves as a hub for connecting to the Caribbean's smaller islands, making it a great starting point to explore places like vibrant Curaçao and upscale St. Barts.