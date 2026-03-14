Just Outside Downtown Columbia Is A Walkable South Carolina Neighborhood With Local Bites And Inviting Parks

The Palmetto State's capital city, Columbia, provides travelers with a number of interesting places to visit and see. These include the State House, the historic Horseshoe part of the University of South Carolina's campus, and the Riverfront Park and Historic Columbia Canal. Columbia's lively downtown area and its Main Street District — once a quiet neighborhood that is now a walkable hub with thriving nightlife — are also worthwhile pockets of the city to explore. However, if you venture east to the edges of Columbia's city center, you'll find yourself in Shandon, a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood that is home to tasty local fare and lush green spaces.

The neighborhood of Shandon was established in 1904 and was Columbia's first intentional suburb. Back then, the area was primarily farmland, and its greenery reminded R. S. DesPortes — a well-known businessman in the area — of the rolling hills of Shandon, Ireland. That, coupled with an attempt to appease powerful land investor R. W. Shand, resulted in the neighborhood's given name.

Today, Shandon and its tree-lined streets are home to over 6,000 residents who benefit from both the relative quiet indicative of suburban life and the convenience of urban proximity. Another big draw is the fact that it is a walkable neighborhood, with a Walk Score of 75 out of 100. Devine Street — just a 15 minute-walk from downtown Shandon — offers plenty of shopping and dining options. There are also two parks, Emily Douglas Park and Sims Park, which can be walked to. Add to that the existence of well-designed bike paths and a strong school system, and it's no wonder that Shandon remains one the most in-demand neighborhoods in all of Columbia.