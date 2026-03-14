Just Outside Downtown Columbia Is A Walkable South Carolina Neighborhood With Local Bites And Inviting Parks
The Palmetto State's capital city, Columbia, provides travelers with a number of interesting places to visit and see. These include the State House, the historic Horseshoe part of the University of South Carolina's campus, and the Riverfront Park and Historic Columbia Canal. Columbia's lively downtown area and its Main Street District — once a quiet neighborhood that is now a walkable hub with thriving nightlife — are also worthwhile pockets of the city to explore. However, if you venture east to the edges of Columbia's city center, you'll find yourself in Shandon, a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood that is home to tasty local fare and lush green spaces.
The neighborhood of Shandon was established in 1904 and was Columbia's first intentional suburb. Back then, the area was primarily farmland, and its greenery reminded R. S. DesPortes — a well-known businessman in the area — of the rolling hills of Shandon, Ireland. That, coupled with an attempt to appease powerful land investor R. W. Shand, resulted in the neighborhood's given name.
Today, Shandon and its tree-lined streets are home to over 6,000 residents who benefit from both the relative quiet indicative of suburban life and the convenience of urban proximity. Another big draw is the fact that it is a walkable neighborhood, with a Walk Score of 75 out of 100. Devine Street — just a 15 minute-walk from downtown Shandon — offers plenty of shopping and dining options. There are also two parks, Emily Douglas Park and Sims Park, which can be walked to. Add to that the existence of well-designed bike paths and a strong school system, and it's no wonder that Shandon remains one the most in-demand neighborhoods in all of Columbia.
Satiating culinary curiosities in Shandon
Columbia appears on the list of the five best cities in South Carolina for foodies, so it's no surprise that the city has myriad dining options. It's safe to say that Shandon has done its best to contribute to Columbia's thriving food scene, with restaurants and bakeries like Backstreets Grill, Cantina 76, and Silver Spoon Bake Shop. Located on Devine Street, Backstreets Grill is an eatery that focuses on serving Modern American cuisine, including dishes like sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and salads. The restaurant uses fresh ingredients, whips up unique homemade sauces, and has an extensive beer, wine, and cocktail list. Backstreets Grill is open Mondays through Fridays starting at 11 a.m., while they open at 11:30 a.m. on the weekends.
If you're looking for a restaurant with a lively atmosphere, tasty tacos, and premium tequila-based cocktails, you may want to check out Cantina 76. It features tacos like the traditional ground beef, fish, and blackened shrimp, as well as niche ones, such as surf and turf, chicken pesto, and chicken teriyaki. Cantina 76 is open every day of the week starting at 11 in the morning, and their happy hours take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
If there's a cake you can imagine, Silver Spoon Bake Shop will make it for you. Having perfected the art (and science) of baking during her early years in South Carolina and in some of the best culinary institutions around the country, Erin Noble decided to open the bakery in Shandon. Their options include 6-10-inch cakes in flavors that range from chocolate and red velvet to pumpkin and Italian cream, with a number of different frostings available as well. Some customers have even complimented the bakery's pretty packaging, in addition to its sweet treats.
Exploring Shandon's green spaces
One of the best ways to burn off all those calories is to explore one of Shandon's parks. The two neighborhood parks enjoyed by Shandon residents are Sims Park and Emily Douglas Park. Sims Park is a short 12-minute walk from downtown Shandon and is equipped with a basketball court, play area, and a picnic shelter. If you have young ones with you, you'll be happy to learn that there are slides, swings, shady areas with benches, and a spray pool. The entire area is fenced, so safety is not an issue either. Sims Park remains open from 7 a.m. to the later hours of the evening.
The other popular park in the area is Emily Douglas Park, located a 15-minute walk west of downtown Shandon. Emily Douglas Park is a dog-friendly green space that has two separate playgrounds, swings, a neighborhood center, and a sprinkler to help cool off in the sweltering heat of the summer months. It's got plenty of shade to help you stay out of the sun, thanks to the large oak trees within the park. The neighborhood center is open on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and has vending machines, ping pong tables, and restrooms.
Getting to Shandon from Columbia Metropolitan Airport takes under 30 minutes if you're driving. Alternatively, you could take the 91 bus before transferring to the 401, and this would require a total travel time of around an hour. If you're looking for accommodation in Shandon, you can stay at The Graduate by Hilton, where rooms start at $357 a night (at the time of writing). If you're looking for more budget-friendly options, the Gallus Stadium Park Inn also offers rooms priced at around $80 a night (at the time of writing). If you want to check out a nearby town with restaurants and a lake view on your trip home, you can head to Prosperity, just 40 minutes from Columbia.