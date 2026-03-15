The Best Hawaiian Islands To Visit For Volcano Adventures, According To Reddit

Both the Big Island of Hawai'i and Maui have active volcanoes, but the Big Island earns the top spot on our list. As noted by Redditors, it's the place you're most likely to see active eruptions. While Maui only has one active volcano, Hawai'i has a whopping four. Two of these — the shield volcanoes of Kīlauea and Mauna Loa in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park — are among the most active in the world, erupting every two to three years on average. Meanwhile, Maui's Haleakalā, Hawai'i's-third largest volcano and the namesake of Haleakalā National Park, has only erupted around 10 times in the last thousand years. In addition, its volcanic scenery may be slightly less impressive than what you'll find on Hawai'i: "Between Haleakala on Maui and Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, I would recommend the latter as you can actually see into the caldera better up on the rim and the park is beautiful," said Redditor u/YellowFew6603 on the r/nationalparks thread.

When Hawai'i's Kīlauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes are actively erupting, climb aboard a local helicopter tour to see the fireworks, according to Redditors on the r/nationalparks thread: "I haven't been since the big eruption a few years ago, but the helicopter was by far the best view." If your visit doesn't coincide with an eruption, you can tour the island's volcanoes and volcanic landscapes on foot or by vehicle. Redditor u/rsharasu2 gushed about their experience in the national park, "We walked across a volcano, drove out to the sea arch, walked through a lava tube ... The park rangers were super helpful and told us exactly what trails to take to get out of our trip, what we wanted. I loved it!" Another Redditor recommends a trip to Mauna Kea, the island's highest peak at almost 14,000 feet above sea level. This volcano's impressive height makes it the perfect place for stargazing tours.