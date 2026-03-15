Unconventional Questions You Can Actually Ask Disney Employees (And Get An Answer)

If you're planning a vacation to Orlando, you might be going to visit the largest theme park in the world. Although there are incredible things to do in and around Orlando, Disney World is the biggest draw, with its four theme parks, two water parks, and shopping, dining, and rides galore. But with so many attractions and activities on offer, navigating a visit and stay here can be intimidating. And beyond the standard trip-planning information that you'll find on the resort's website, you may be curious about other things — what attractions aren't as good as they seem, or what's it like to actually work in the parks — that only a Disney employee (called a "cast member") would know. Recently, there have been an increasing number of former staffers opening up on Reddit AMAs ("Ask Me Anything" Q&A threads), pulling back the curtain even further. More and more behind-the-scenes secrets, from the chilling to the outright hilarious, are being revealed to the public, and we are here for it.

So, here's our round-up of some of the most unconventional (strange, funny, overly blunt, or just controversial) questions that Disney employees have been asked, as well as what some of the responses were. You might be surprised that you can actually pose these questions to cast members yourself, and in most cases, you'll get a real answer to your kooky queries.

For this story, Islands scoured YouTube channels, news publications, social media sites, and other sources to understand what people wanted to know about Disney World from current and former staff. Use this information to help plan your next trip or to simply have a good laugh. This article will focus primarily on Disney World, but many of the answers also apply to Disneyland and the company's additional global properties.