Unconventional Questions You Can Actually Ask Disney Employees (And Get An Answer)
If you're planning a vacation to Orlando, you might be going to visit the largest theme park in the world. Although there are incredible things to do in and around Orlando, Disney World is the biggest draw, with its four theme parks, two water parks, and shopping, dining, and rides galore. But with so many attractions and activities on offer, navigating a visit and stay here can be intimidating. And beyond the standard trip-planning information that you'll find on the resort's website, you may be curious about other things — what attractions aren't as good as they seem, or what's it like to actually work in the parks — that only a Disney employee (called a "cast member") would know. Recently, there have been an increasing number of former staffers opening up on Reddit AMAs ("Ask Me Anything" Q&A threads), pulling back the curtain even further. More and more behind-the-scenes secrets, from the chilling to the outright hilarious, are being revealed to the public, and we are here for it.
So, here's our round-up of some of the most unconventional (strange, funny, overly blunt, or just controversial) questions that Disney employees have been asked, as well as what some of the responses were. You might be surprised that you can actually pose these questions to cast members yourself, and in most cases, you'll get a real answer to your kooky queries.
For this story, Islands scoured YouTube channels, news publications, social media sites, and other sources to understand what people wanted to know about Disney World from current and former staff. Use this information to help plan your next trip or to simply have a good laugh. This article will focus primarily on Disney World, but many of the answers also apply to Disneyland and the company's additional global properties.
What are some of the perks of working here?
This isn't a particularly controversial question, but you may feel a tad uncomfortable asking a current staffer to spill the tea about their job, while they're working a hectic shift. Depending on who you ask and how busy they are, you might get a surface-level response before the employee runs away to clean coffee stains off a lunch table.
According to the company, there are great benefits to working even a part-time position here. Cast members receive free admission to the park after just two weeks of employment, weekly pay, and generous discounts at various Disney-owned establishments. Retirement plans and community-based childcare options are also available. Meanwhile, full-time staff have access to sick leave and paid time off, along with comprehensive health insurance.
But the perks of working at Disney World go beyond just the listed rewards packages and opportunities. On a Reddit thread entitled "I worked in Disney parks for years — AMA!," a former cast member shares her answer to this question from a different perspective, writing, "Best part for sure was how easily you were able to make someone's whole vacation. Getting them a fast pass for their favorite ride, surprising them with their favorite plushie, surprising them with free dinner all were so easy to do." Echoing this sentiment is SirWillow, a YouTuber and another previous Disney World employee, who says, "The child's smile. For all the perks and the pay and the free admissions and all the other nice stuff that goes along with it ... that, to me, made everything worth it." So, if you encounter a particularly friendly cast member, feel free to ask them what makes this job worth it for them, and you'll likely get a sincere and honest response.
Is this ride / restaurant / attraction worth it?
While this question isn't that unconventional, you may think Disney employees won't give you frank opinions of things they're meant to be promoting. However, you're wrong — cast members can be more candid with their thoughts than you'd imagine. And let's face it, the lines at Disney World can be brutal, with averages of around 40 minutes during peak times (and certain attractions taking even longer). You don't want to waste an hour of your life queuing for a ride that lasts a minute and is completely underwhelming. So, it's understandable that you'd want to establish the rides and attractions that are actually worth waiting for from someone with first-hand experience.
Of course, an employee probably isn't going to trash-talk a particular attraction, for the sake of professionalism (and keeping his or her job). However, they can provide detailed information about it, explain what the experience is like, and share whether, at the current wait time, it merits joining the queue. Sofía Olivar, a former staffer working at Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in EPCOT, told Business Insider that, when asked if this particular attraction was worth it, she'd be honest and say that it was probably better "to prioritize other activities and rides if the wait time is over an hour — unless someone in the group is a 'Ratatouille' superfan."
Another pro tip, which cast members will also share with you: Download the My Disney Experience app (compatible with both iOS and Android systems). You'll find live wait times, along with park hours of operation, showtimes, and other helpful information. You'll also have access to Lightning Lane reservations (through the paid Genie+ service) and mobile ordering, so there'll be no need to wait in line at Disney World's quick-service restaurants.
Can you help me propose?
Of course, you can get down on one knee in most areas of the park (that are publicly accessible) without special permission. However, if you want a character to be present, some pre-coordination is advised — Mickey and his friends are happy to take pictures with guests and can oblige small requests. But there are limits to what they can do, especially since there are usually other people waiting for meet-and-greets. Additionally, Disney does have some guidelines for its staff regarding what they can participate in.
That being said, former character attendants shared on Reddit that, in the past, guests have handed them instructions on a piece of paper or phone, and they were able to help with the surprise that way. So, this is one route you can go. Just ensure that your request is simple and clearly explained. And have a back-up plan in case it doesn't pan out as expected.
If you're looking for something more elaborate, then pre-planning is a must. While there isn't a set fee for getting a character involved, it's recommended to contact the team at Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons for assistance. To ensure that you have high-quality photos to commemorate the event, book a Capture Your Moment package — a personalized, 20-minute session with a professional photographer. As of this writing, it's priced at $99 (prints and digital downloads cost extra), and you can stack multiple sessions together. Settings for the shoot are all in the picturesque Magic Kingdom park. During your session, the photographer will escort you to your desired location, where you can pop the question. You'll come away with beautiful photos of your partner saying "I do" in front of an enchanting backdrop.
Can you give me some recommendations for visiting Universal Studios?
On the surface, this question may seem as controversial as it gets — kind of like approaching a salesperson at a Nike store for information on Adidas products, or trying to order a Pepsi at the World of Coca-Cola. Universal Studios is yet another major theme park, featuring eight lands and a plethora of movie-based attractions, like Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts and E.T. Adventure. It's under the umbrella of Universal Orlando Resort, which contains four separate parks, along with various hotels and dining options. Located less than 10 miles from Disney World, it is indeed one of the main competitors to the House of the Mouse.
However, as Disney cast members are living and working in Orlando, many have themselves visited this park. Perhaps shockingly, some have worked (or even currently work) for both companies and so probably have a wealth of knowledge about the two resorts. They're also aware that tourists may have planned a vacation here with the intent of patronizing both establishments. So, you don't need to guiltily hide your Gryffindor scarves, Quidditch brooms, or Jurassic Park Velociraptor collectibles from Disney staffers upon your return from exploring the wonders of Universal.
When asking for recommendations, though, be aware that not every cast member has worked at this competitor park. While they may want to be helpful to you, they might not be able to answer in-depth questions or give suggestions on specific activities or restaurants. But it definitely doesn't hurt to ask, and if they have been there before, they'll be happy to assist you.
Is Disney World haunted?
Cast members love sharing Disney World's haunted past with guests. The responses to questions about ghostly Disney stories will vary depending on how seriously (and who) you ask, the age of the kiddos accompanying you, and the employee's level of supernatural belief. But there are plenty of paranormal rumors floating about, many debunked, that will chill the bones of the superstitious. The most outlandish one is that Walt Disney's body was cryogenically frozen in 1966 and buried on the park's premises (it wasn't; he was cremated shortly after his death).
One of the many confessions made by theme park staff is that spirits do roam the grounds (and the rides). Apparently, a ghost haunts Spaceship Earth, an iconic EPCOT attraction, and if he is not bidden good night, the ride won't run smoothly the next day. Similarly, "George" is a former construction worker on the Pirates of the Caribbean who in the afterlife became (allegedly) a havoc-wreaking phantom responsible for the ride's glitches and breakdowns. In the morning, staff will respectfully greet him over the loudspeaker to deter any ghostly mischief. And another deceased former employee, who played a bellhop in the Tower of Terror in Hollywood Studios, reportedly haunts the ride — in particular, the Platform D elevator, where cast members claim to have seen flickering lights. He is supposedly also responsible for the ride's mechanical parts jamming, along with other inexplicable malfunctions.
And there you have it. These are just a few of the unconventional questions you can ask a Disney employee. So, on your next trip to Walt Disney World, don't be shy. Approach a cast member and, as long as you're polite and well-intentioned, you'll likely be able to uncover everything you're dying to know about "the most magical place on Earth."