5 Once-Thriving Cruise Lines That No Longer Exist

Every time it's announced that another legacy cruise line is facing extinction, like Alaskan Dream Cruises, a once-thriving cruise line that will never sail again, cruise enthusiasts from around the world take to social media to lament the end of an era and to sorrowfully proclaim that cruising just isn't what it used to be. With overcrowded ships and cruise lines phasing out once popular rooms and services, it's easy to understand why people prefer to nostalgically cling to a time period when cruising still held an air of luxury and mystique.

But despite the changes and upheaval, the cruise industry remains strong. In fact, travel agents report that cruise vacations are seeing more growth than other segments of vacations, like all-inclusive resort stays or vacation house rentals. While there's no need to hold a memorial for the cruise industry just yet, that doesn't mean you can't feel a tinge of sadness over a few of the industry's casualties. Some of the most beloved cruise lines have disappeared forever, their ships sold and remodeled or otherwise scrapped altogether.

Below is a roundup of five cruise lines that either thrived for decades or at least once held the potential to. While their ocean liners may be gone, the cruise lines continue to live on in the memories of the crew and passengers who once roamed the decks and toasted the sunsets at sail away.