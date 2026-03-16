Georgia's Under-The-Radar City Near Savannah Is Surrounded By Scenic Oak Forests Near The Atlantic Coast
Step onto a quiet residential street in Hinesville, and you will be surrounded by the fragrance and sheltered by the shady fronds of verdant oak trees. Not only are these magnificent native trees the building blocks of many of the Georgia's scenic forests, they are also a vital element of the state's complex coastal ecosystems. In Hinesville (part of Liberty County), you will find those moss-covered oaks nearby shallow sounds snaking into the Atlantic.
Halfway between Georgia's Blue Ridge peaks and the coast, this city has kept its suburban treasures under wraps despite its proximity to walkable and picturesque Savannah (situated only 43 miles or just under an hour's drive away). That said, the area is constantly expanding, having gone from about 4,000 citizens in the 1970s to more than 34,000 according to the last 2020 census.
You can reach Hinesville from Savannah, or from Brunswick — a charming coastal enclave full of 19th century Victorian buildings, art galleries, and diners — worth the 50 miles' drive from the city.
Walk in the scenic oak forests surrounding Hinesville
Hinesville stands out from neighboring Savannah for its seamless blend with the nature surrounding it. All you need to do is drive less than 2 miles east from the city's main road, Veterans Parkway, to Bryant Commons Park, a 156-acre public property bathed in green, where you can enjoy walking trails, fishing ponds, and even community events year-round. From the park, you can take a leisurely drive towards the Doe Run and Oak Crest estates for 2 miles and enjoy the wide variety of forestry encasing this urban area, admiring various tree species including the water oak, sweetgum, Chinese tallow, Southern magnolia, and live oak, among others.
You can also luxuriate in the greenery without leaving the city. The best scenic oak views are readily available to visitors who head to Main Street Park and Walking Trail, and in residential neighborhoods such as Live Oak Street, lined with beautiful oaks, and West Court Street. Walking along these two residential streets, 1.4 and 1.9 miles from the downtown area, is an ideal way to spend an afternoon if you want to stay away from the buzz, and instead enjoy Hinesville's self-proclaimed "small town charm with big city amenities."
When you have filled your boots with idyllic views in Hinesville, take time to explore sites in the surrounding area that blend lush patches of Southern woodland to heritage and history, such as the LeConte-Woodmanston Plantation and Botanical Gardens. Located over in neighboring Riceboro (18 miles away), the plantation is home to swampy marshes, curated gardens, and hikeable trails. You can also learn more about the LeConte family and the plantation itself on site.
How to explore the Atlantic Coast from Hinesville
Less than 30 miles away from Hinesville, the coast is within easy reach of the city. On the way there, it is worth making a halfway stop to visit Fort Morris State Historic Site and Museum. Fort Morris is a still-standing Revolutionary War and Civil War heritage site that was once known as "Fort Defiance" for its key role in the fight for independence. Admission to the museum and 66-acre park is $5 for adults and $1.50 for kids 5 and under.
Keep driving south from Fort Morris for another 8 miles and you will reach the Yellow Bluff Marina perched on the St. Catherines sound and right by the water. Equally, if you are heading to the Atlantic coast directly from Hinesville, about half an hour's drive (17 miles) south along US Highway 84 will take you to the mouth of St. Catherines Island, named "Noah's Ark" for its abundant, unusual wildlife and stunning beach. St. Catherines is one of the area's many barrier islands, alongside Ossabaw Island to the north and Sapelo/Blackbeard Island to the south. The latter is home to the Blackbeard Island National Wildlife Refuge.