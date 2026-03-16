Georgia's Under-The-Radar City Near Savannah Is Surrounded By Scenic Oak Forests Near The Atlantic Coast

Step onto a quiet residential street in Hinesville, and you will be surrounded by the fragrance and sheltered by the shady fronds of verdant oak trees. Not only are these magnificent native trees the building blocks of many of the Georgia's scenic forests, they are also a vital element of the state's complex coastal ecosystems. In Hinesville (part of Liberty County), you will find those moss-covered oaks nearby shallow sounds snaking into the Atlantic.

Halfway between Georgia's Blue Ridge peaks and the coast, this city has kept its suburban treasures under wraps despite its proximity to walkable and picturesque Savannah (situated only 43 miles or just under an hour's drive away). That said, the area is constantly expanding, having gone from about 4,000 citizens in the 1970s to more than 34,000 according to the last 2020 census.

You can reach Hinesville from Savannah, or from Brunswick — a charming coastal enclave full of 19th century Victorian buildings, art galleries, and diners — worth the 50 miles' drive from the city.