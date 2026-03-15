5 Amazing London Destinations To Visit If You're A Fan Of David Bowie, According To Locals
London is deeply intertwined with the life and career of legendary British musician, David Bowie. Born in Brixton in 1947, Bowie spent his formative years in the nearby suburb of Bromley, playing gigs at local pubs and bandstands. The man who would become Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Halloween Jack, and numerous other personas found inspiration for his early music in central London, gracing the stages of Soho while recording albums and timeless hits.
Some travelers may be fine spending tens of thousands of dollars staying at Mandalay Estate on Mustique, David Bowie's eclectic Caribbean vacation home. But for most people, a trip to London provides a much more realistic way to embrace Bowie's legacy while visiting cool neighborhoods connected to this icon of film, music, art, and rebellion. While there are many places around the city connected to Bowie, some of these truly stand out for their importance in his life and their current vibes. It's these amazing destinations around London that have made it onto this list.
We've tracked them down with the help of proper London locals. It helps that I'm also a massive Bowie fan ("The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" was the third CD I bought as a teenager) who lived in London for almost five years. Drawing on my own Bowie pilgrimages during that time, plus recommendations from the r/DavidBowie subreddit and local guides and blogs, we've nailed down five places you need to visit to feel Bowie's ethereal presence while soaking up those inspiring London scenes. Here they are, in no particular order, for your next hop across the pond.
Where Bowie was born: 40 Stansfield Road, Brixton
It seems appropriate to start with David Bowie's birthplace, an unassuming terrace house on Stansfield Road in Brixton. True fans of the artist flock here. You need to recognize the house by its facade on Google Maps because you won't find a plaque or anything out front despite it being a place of historical significance. Snap a photo in front — chances are you won't be the only one — and take a moment to honor the birth of a legend way back in 1947 when he was still only known as David Robert Jones.
It's about a 10-minute walk from the Brixton Underground Station, which has Victoria Line tubes running almost every minute. When you get out onto the street keep an eye out for the iconic David Bowie mural painted by Australian artist, James Cochrane, on the Morleys Brixton department store wall down a side street opposite the tube station. It depicts Bowie during his 1970s Aladdin Sane persona and is a great additional stop when visiting his birthplace. It's also why Brixton is one place to find the best street art murals in London.
When I took this pilgrimage during my time in London, I combined it with a gig at O2 Academy Brixton. The historic venue dates back to the 1920s and has incredible Art Deco architecture. Not only did Bowie perform here multiple times during his career, he was also honored after his death at the 5,000-pax venue during a moving tribute performance in 2017. O2 Academy Brixton still hosts numerous national and international acts throughout the year, from rock and hip-hop to country and punk.
Where Bowie started playing: Croydon Road Recreation Ground, Beckenham
Beckenham is about 35 minutes from Brixton on the southeastern train line, so you can easily combine both places during a day of Bowie sightseeing. Why exactly should you go all the way to this commuter town in the deep reaches of South East London? Well, it just so happens to be the place where Bowie developed himself as a musician, setting up a folk club and playing a free festival.
The latter took place at Croydon Road Recreation Ground, about 15 minutes' walk from the Beckenham Junction train station. You can still see the bandstand where Bowie performed during that free 1969 gig. After visiting the park, walk about five minutes back to the Beckenham High Street to find Zizzi. This pizza restaurant was once a pub called the Three Tuns where Bowie used to perform regularly. A blue plaque outside the restaurant commemorates Bowie's years playing here. Inside, you can chow down on fresh pizza and pasta while surrounded by Bowie-themed decorations.
Beckenham gets a shout out for in-depth Bowie pilgrimages on the r/DavidBowie subreddit, considered to have "properly in-the-know spots" compared to elsewhere in London. Although it feels like a town in the English countryside, it's under 30 minutes by train from the center of London. If you want to really show your love for Bowie, you could add on a visit to his other childhood home along Canon Road in Bromley one suburb over. It was up for sale in 2025, valued at just over $600,000, according to Metro.
Where Bowie immortalized Ziggy: 23 Heddon Street, London
There are few destinations that complete a Bowie London pilgrimage quite like 23 Heddon Street in the center of London. This pedestrian street just off Regent Street between Mayfair and Soho set the scene for Bowie's iconic cover art for the inimitable album "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars." The place is so revered by fans, many came here and created a shrine to Bowie shortly after his death.
It was on this street that Bowie officially introduced the world to Ziggy Stardust in 1972, an alter ego who is still almost as recognized as the man behind it. "The concept was that Ziggy had just arrived from Mars," Adam Scott-Goulding, a London Bowie enthusiast and music tour guide told the BBC. While Ziggy arrived on Earth, Bowie launched to astronomical fame, becoming a world-renowned sensation.
Unfortunately, many elements in the album cover no longer exist on Heddon Street, including the recognizable K. West sign. You can still stand exactly where Bowie did that night he posed as Ziggy in the rain, thanks to a plaque commemorating him. When I visited Heddon Street on my Bowie pilgrimage, I also went to Ziggy Green for brunch afterwards as it's on the street and honors Bowie with artwork and decorations. If the restaurant is too fancy, you can grab a pint opposite it at The Starman. The cozy pub also has various Bowie artwork on the walls and they were constantly playing Bowie classics when I drank there.
Where Bowie recorded magic: Trident Studios, St Anne's Court
Yet another recommendation on the r/DavidBowie subreddit, Trident Studios may no longer be operational, but during Bowie's time it was his chosen recording studio for multiple albums. In the 1970s, Bowie recorded the world-famous "Space Oddity" track and two definitive albums: "Hunky Dory" and "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars." That last one makes Trident Studios an ideal stop before or after visiting 23 Heddon Street, which is less than 10 minutes' walk away.
Fans of music in general will also appreciate that Trident helped some of the world's other greats lay down tracks, including Elton John, Queen, and The Beatles. Although it's a shame you can't go into the studio anymore, you can still see the blue plaque on the wall outside commemorating Bowie. You can also imagine him walking the surrounding streets of St Anne's Court during this time.
Speaking of, if you want to pop into a nearby bar that would've no doubt attracted Bowie, head to The Thin White Duke on Great Windmill Street. It's named after yet another of Bowie's personas from the '70s and is a fully kitted out recording studio as well as a dim sum and cocktail bar. One part of the bar is designed as a church with stained-glass Bowie murals depicting him as a heavenly saint.
Where Bowie was honored: Camden Music Walk of Fame, Camden
Camden is one of the reasons London is considered the best thrifting city in Europe. It also has some of the richest music history of any London borough, influencing numerous genres with its surplus of musicians and live music venues. One of those musicians was Bowie, who played at the legendary Roundhouse, still one of London's best music venues.
Bowie was also honored in Camden with a Camden Music Walk of Fame stone. If you catch the tube to Camden Town station, you'll see Bowie's stone laid opposite the station's entrance. It sits among other British music legends, including Amy Winehouse, The Who, Madness, and Soul II Soul. "Our intention is for this to be the highest honor a music figure can receive in the UK and beyond, the unveiling of David's stone ensures that legacy," Lee Bennet, a founder of the Camden Music Walk of Fame, told TimeOut before the stone was officially laid back in 2022.
You could time your visit to Bowie's stone with a gig at the Roundhouse. It sets the stage for talented musicians of various genres. I watched an Australian band, Ocean Alley, play there after seeing Bowie's stone. That gig was extra moving as I knew I was in a venue where Bowie had performed almost 55 years before.
Our methodology
To compile this list of five amazing London destinations for a David Bowie pilgrimage, we sourced the areas using local advice from the r/DavidBowie subreddit, TimeOut London, London Walks, and the BBC. I also drew upon my own first-hand knowledge, having lived in London for around five years and visited some of these Bowie landmarks during my time there.
We prioritized destinations that held deep and intimate meaning in Bowie's life and career, but also which captured unique settings throughout the city and Greater London area. We understand that not everyone can afford a London vacation. If you're in that boat, you could instead make a pilgrimage within the U.S. to Washington Square Park, David Bowie's favorite hangout in New York City.