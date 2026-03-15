5 Amazing London Destinations To Visit If You're A Fan Of David Bowie, According To Locals

London is deeply intertwined with the life and career of legendary British musician, David Bowie. Born in Brixton in 1947, Bowie spent his formative years in the nearby suburb of Bromley, playing gigs at local pubs and bandstands. The man who would become Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Halloween Jack, and numerous other personas found inspiration for his early music in central London, gracing the stages of Soho while recording albums and timeless hits.

Some travelers may be fine spending tens of thousands of dollars staying at Mandalay Estate on Mustique, David Bowie's eclectic Caribbean vacation home. But for most people, a trip to London provides a much more realistic way to embrace Bowie's legacy while visiting cool neighborhoods connected to this icon of film, music, art, and rebellion. While there are many places around the city connected to Bowie, some of these truly stand out for their importance in his life and their current vibes. It's these amazing destinations around London that have made it onto this list.

We've tracked them down with the help of proper London locals. It helps that I'm also a massive Bowie fan ("The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" was the third CD I bought as a teenager) who lived in London for almost five years. Drawing on my own Bowie pilgrimages during that time, plus recommendations from the r/DavidBowie subreddit and local guides and blogs, we've nailed down five places you need to visit to feel Bowie's ethereal presence while soaking up those inspiring London scenes. Here they are, in no particular order, for your next hop across the pond.