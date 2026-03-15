The Oldest Cross-Country Ski Race In The World Takes Place In A Nordic Gem With Unforgettable Museums

The Vasaloppet race is a centuries-old tradition dating back to 1520. Not only does the sporting event outdate Sweden itself as an independent country, but it is also the oldest cross-country ski race in the world. Named after the enterprising nobleman Gustav Eriksson Vasa, the ski race was born when Vasa — who then became the first King of Sweden — had to cross the country on his skis in an attempt to rally support from the scattered regions, then living under Danish rule. Today, the race track follows the same course Vasa and his followers took, connecting Dalarna to the border with Norway.

Nowadays, taking part in the Vasaloppet is not just for royalty and nobility: Everyone over 17 can sign up, and the registration fee is between $260 and $335. The iconic cross-country race covers 56 miles, starting in the town of Sälen in the early hours of the morning and ending in Mora in the evening. Skiers spend about 12 hours out on the route, roughly from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., travelling west to east, and enjoying majestic, snow-clad forest and small village landscapes while speeding through the slopes. Indeed, when they make it to their final stop, they are greeted by the familiar red structure of the Mora church and Anders Zorn's statue of King Vasa.

Looking for even more? It pays off to go off the beaten ski track and find out more about the region's rich lore and heritage. A fabulous way to do so is by joining a local guide on a snowshoeing and fire hiking experience, blending rarefied, winter air with cozy rest stops and cooking over an open fire (from $200 per person for a four to five-hour experience).