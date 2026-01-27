Europe's Deepest Lake Is A Crystal-Clear Beauty In Norway To Fish And Hike With A Mountain Backdrop

While vacationing in Mediterranean Europe is a dream for many, exploring Norway's stunning fjords offers something truly extraordinary. One of the most stunning is Nordfjorden, which is also the sixth longest fjord in the country. Only a short distance from its northern branch hides the deepest lake in Europe: Hornindalsvatnet. This postcard-worthy gem plunges 1,686 feet into the deep end — for reference, the Empire State Building would be entirely submerged in the lake.

It's not only the depth that makes Hornindalsvatnet a breathtaking site; the lake is also one of the clearest in Norway. With water so transparent that it reflects the rugged terrain of the Sunnmøre Alps, you can't help but throw a rock into the lake just to see if the surface will break like a mirror. The reason why it's so crystal-clear is, unlike other lakes in the country that are fed by glacial rivers, Hornindalsvatnet is mainly nourished by snow, which is what keeps it pure. Whether it's the pristineness luring you or the mighty Hornindalsrokken and Gulkoppen peaaks calling your name, there's a lot to do here. From fishing and boating to hiking the mountainous trails, Hornindalsvatnet can turn a fun Eurotrip into a profound experience.

As a bonus, Norway is a well-coordinated country that makes travel more rewarding, according to Rick Steves' protégé. However, you must be prepared for a long journey to reach Hornindalsvatnet. After landing in either Oslo Gardermoen Airport or Bergen Airport, you can rent a car from Oslo (6.5 hours away) or Bergen (five hours away). Another option is taking the bus from Oslo, which is a long, nine-hour trip with no changes, or the 6.5-hour bus ride from Bergen (also no changes).