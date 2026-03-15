Between Galveston And Corpus Christi Is A Texas Gulf Coast Town With Quiet Beaches And Campgrounds

Texas's location on the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump) means it's full of alluring coastal towns where you can get away for a beach break. Although one of the Gulf Coast's biggest destinations is Corpus Christie (which was named the friendliest city in America to drive), you might also want to venture beyond the city to discover some of the Gulf's quieter beach spots. Quintana boasts a small-town atmosphere and a 52-acre beachfront park that feels a world away from city life, about 180 miles from Corpus Christie and 50 miles from Galveston.

What was once a port town in the 19th century has now become one of Texas' most tranquil coastal retreats. Historic military sites meet rolling surf, native wildlife, and an avid fishing community. Speaking of the locals, they are proud of their home and are committed to keeping Quintana beautiful with regular beach cleanups. Places like the Neotropical Bird Sanctuary reflect this love of Quintana's nature, a place where birds and their habitats are protected to preserve the ecosystem and treat onlookers to unique sightings. The same can be said of Quintana Jetty, a relatively no-frills spot for people to cast a line out or simply admire the coastal vistas.

The latter is on the edge of the sprawling Quintana Beach County Park, a place where people can fish, hike, spot seabirds, explore sand dunes, and get out on the water. It's one of the main reasons people visit the town, garnering a 4.5-star rating on Google, with one reviewer stating, "Great place to relax and unwind ... A great family beach."