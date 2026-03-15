Between Galveston And Corpus Christi Is A Texas Gulf Coast Town With Quiet Beaches And Campgrounds
Texas's location on the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump) means it's full of alluring coastal towns where you can get away for a beach break. Although one of the Gulf Coast's biggest destinations is Corpus Christie (which was named the friendliest city in America to drive), you might also want to venture beyond the city to discover some of the Gulf's quieter beach spots. Quintana boasts a small-town atmosphere and a 52-acre beachfront park that feels a world away from city life, about 180 miles from Corpus Christie and 50 miles from Galveston.
What was once a port town in the 19th century has now become one of Texas' most tranquil coastal retreats. Historic military sites meet rolling surf, native wildlife, and an avid fishing community. Speaking of the locals, they are proud of their home and are committed to keeping Quintana beautiful with regular beach cleanups. Places like the Neotropical Bird Sanctuary reflect this love of Quintana's nature, a place where birds and their habitats are protected to preserve the ecosystem and treat onlookers to unique sightings. The same can be said of Quintana Jetty, a relatively no-frills spot for people to cast a line out or simply admire the coastal vistas.
The latter is on the edge of the sprawling Quintana Beach County Park, a place where people can fish, hike, spot seabirds, explore sand dunes, and get out on the water. It's one of the main reasons people visit the town, garnering a 4.5-star rating on Google, with one reviewer stating, "Great place to relax and unwind ... A great family beach."
Beach days at Quintana Beach County Park
You have around 6 miles of shoreline to spread out on in the 52-acre Quintana Beach County Park. Visitors can even drive onto the sand to find the perfect spot. The beach has its own covered spots made from organic materials and trash cans lined out across the sand. Similarly, the beach is natural, meaning you may find seaweed or driftwood along its shores — it's raked when the buildup of seaweed becomes too detrimental for beachgoers.
Day trippers can enjoy a range of facilities here, including beach showers, restrooms, a playground, a volleyball court, grills, and picnic tables. If you take a walk down the Quintana Jetty, you may also be able to see dolphins playing in the water or ships cruising in and out of the harbor. Otherwise, you can spread out the towels and blankets on a half-mile of pedestrian-only beach to avoid having to worry about passing vehicles.
If you're visiting the beach with a group, you may want to pre-book one of the covered pavilions on the boardwalk. They provide tables and shade for upwards of 80 people — ideal for special events. At the time of writing, they cost between $70 and $90 to rent from 8 a.m. until dusk. If you want to visit the beach park during peak season (between Memorial Day and Labor Day), you'll also need to pay $5 for parking.
Overnight stays near the beach in Quintana
You can stay much longer than just the day at Quintana Beach County Park, thanks to the RV camping and cabins for overnighters. There are over 50 sites with electricity and water, as well as access to sewerage dumps, restrooms, bathrooms, and a laundry. The RV sites are also set up for longer stays with picnic tables and fire rings or grills. You'll also be within 300 yards of the beach, giving you some of the best beach access in Quintana. At the time of writing, it costs $40 a night, $240 a week, or $720 a month for travelers from out of the county.
If you don't have an RV, you can instead stay in a cabin, running for $170 a night. Quintana's four cabins can sleep up to six people each and come with front porches, refrigerators, stoves, Wi-Fi, and other modern conveniences. If you'd rather not stay at Quintana's beach, you could instead book into a hotel in the nearby town of Freeport, which is packed with boating, fishing, and breezy Gulf views, only 6 miles from Quintana.
If you're making the day trip from Galveston, you could also check out Babe's Beach, one of Texas' most underrated beaches. If you're staying in Corpus Christi, you may want to commit to spending a night or two in Quintana Beach County Park, as the drive could be slightly too long for a day trip.