The Gem Of Texas' Gulf Coast Was Named The Friendliest City In America To Drive
To live in America, it's almost imperative to drive a car. In big cities — and sometimes, even small suburbs — the traffic is so unbearable that it makes you want to sell your car and dedicate your time commuting on public transport. However, in Texas, there's one city that will wash all of your road rage away. WalletHub conducted a 2025 study claiming Corpus Christi, along the Gulf Coast and just a two hour drive southeast from San Antonio, to be the best city to drive in America out of 100 of the most populated cities.
WalletHub used federal organizations, like the U.S. Census Bureau and Federal Highway Administration, to determine four key factors on a 100-point scale: Cost of ownership & maintenance, traffic & infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles & maintenance. Corpus ranked exceptionally well in Traffic & Infrastructure, as well as Safety. So, if you're heading to one of Texas' most breathtaking beaches, or driving just outside of the city limits to the fishing capital of the Lone Star State, you can do so without having to allot extra time for road congestion, and you'll have an added sense of security.
What the public thinks about the WalletHub study
While all of WalletHub's research points toward Corpus Christi being one of the most driving-friendly cities in the U.S., local sentiment tells a different story. Many voice frustrations about road maintenance, congestion during peak hours, and unpredictable drivers, which puts road safety in question. According to Herman & Herman PLLC, there have been 26 reported pedestrian fatalities since 2016, and accident rates are rising.
On community forums and local Facebook groups, such as Corpus Drivers Being Corpus Drivers, residents are frequently sharing real-time updates construction zones, and road hazards, as well as regularly published posts of videos of car crashes. Corpus Christi may not be immune to imperfect driving, but, then again, what city is? Its mix of lower congestion, affordability of ownership, and strong infrastructure still puts it miles ahead of many U.S. metros, like the chaotic subway system in New York City. However you think of the roads in Corpus, it's ocean views, palm-lined boulevards, and quick access to the coast make even slow drives (possibly stuck in traffic) a little more bearable.