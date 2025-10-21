The Gem Of Texas' Gulf Coast Was Named The Friendliest City In America To Drive

To live in America, it's almost imperative to drive a car. In big cities — and sometimes, even small suburbs — the traffic is so unbearable that it makes you want to sell your car and dedicate your time commuting on public transport. However, in Texas, there's one city that will wash all of your road rage away. WalletHub conducted a 2025 study claiming Corpus Christi, along the Gulf Coast and just a two hour drive southeast from San Antonio, to be the best city to drive in America out of 100 of the most populated cities.

WalletHub used federal organizations, like the U.S. Census Bureau and Federal Highway Administration, to determine four key factors on a 100-point scale: Cost of ownership & maintenance, traffic & infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles & maintenance. Corpus ranked exceptionally well in Traffic & Infrastructure, as well as Safety. So, if you're heading to one of Texas' most breathtaking beaches, or driving just outside of the city limits to the fishing capital of the Lone Star State, you can do so without having to allot extra time for road congestion, and you'll have an added sense of security.