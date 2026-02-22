Galveston's Charming Stretch Of Sand With A Boardwalk And Few Crowds Is One Of Texas' Most Underrated Beaches
In Galveston, Texas, just an hour's drive southeast of Houston, you can swap your cowboy boots for beach sandals and trade your buzzing city lifestyle for island time. Babe's Beach, a 15-block stretch of sandy shores along the barrier island, is home to a boardwalk that stays under the radar next to its noisy neighbors. Sitting just west of the 61st Street Fishing Pier, here, you'll find fishermen lined up with folding chairs peacefully casting a line — a stark difference from the thrilling Pleasure Pier a few blocks east.
Babe's doesn't have many reviews, making it one of Texas' most underrated shorelines, but the ones that exist rave about the beach's cleanliness and free parking near the Seawall. Additionally, it's a pet-friendly destination, so you can bring the whole family, including Fido.
Beyond being part of Galveston's less crowded reputation and peaceful ambiance, Babe's has a romantic history involving a Galveston native and his favorite barrier island. The boulevard was named after state legislator A.R. "Babe" Schwartz, a man who made it a personal mission to protect the area's beaches and keep public access unrestricted. While he was in the Texas House and Senate from 1955 to 1980, he passed the Texas Open Beaches Act. Now, people can fan out their towels, soak in some vitamin D, and dip their toes in the glittering Gulf — not only in honor of Babe, but as their own constitutional right.
Things to do along the shore and on the island
While Texas thrives on buzzing metropolises and small, agriculture-focused towns, its Gulf Coast provides residents and visitors the perfect beach getaway, something otherwise uncommon to the Lone Star State. Babe's Beach is where you relish in the solitude of Texas' less crowded sandy shores with postcard-worthy skylines. The best times to visit the island are between October and November or March and April, as peak temperatures are more manageable and tourists aren't crowding the sidewalks. However, Babe's Beach has a laid-back maritime atmosphere year-round. So much so that, even in a sea of tourists, it feels like a slice of paradise.
A day well-spent at Babes includes shuffling your feet through the soft, white sand and checking out the panoramic city views from the pier. Paddleboards and kayaks are available for rent at Galveston Paddleboard Center across from 61st Street, and you can launch from the beach. Take a dip in the water for a serene swim or pedal down the street inland to see more of the city. Along the Seawall walkway, the island's historic downtown comes alive, and you can take in art displays with a glass of wine in hand. One great place to view some artwork is at the Galveston Arts Center, which features revolving exhibitions throughout the year.
When hunger calls, grab a bite at Doc Holliday's Roadhouse for some traditional Tex-Mex cuisine and an oceanfront vista, and stop by Pelican and the Shark for a delicious post-meal cocktail at sunset. This classic beach shack has a 4.8-star rating on Google; located in the heart of the pier, customers rave over its affordable prices and stunning scenic views.