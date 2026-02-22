Galveston's Charming Stretch Of Sand With A Boardwalk And Few Crowds Is One Of Texas' Most Underrated Beaches

In Galveston, Texas, just an hour's drive southeast of Houston, you can swap your cowboy boots for beach sandals and trade your buzzing city lifestyle for island time. Babe's Beach, a 15-block stretch of sandy shores along the barrier island, is home to a boardwalk that stays under the radar next to its noisy neighbors. Sitting just west of the 61st Street Fishing Pier, here, you'll find fishermen lined up with folding chairs peacefully casting a line — a stark difference from the thrilling Pleasure Pier a few blocks east.

Babe's doesn't have many reviews, making it one of Texas' most underrated shorelines, but the ones that exist rave about the beach's cleanliness and free parking near the Seawall. Additionally, it's a pet-friendly destination, so you can bring the whole family, including Fido.

Beyond being part of Galveston's less crowded reputation and peaceful ambiance, Babe's has a romantic history involving a Galveston native and his favorite barrier island. The boulevard was named after state legislator A.R. "Babe" Schwartz, a man who made it a personal mission to protect the area's beaches and keep public access unrestricted. While he was in the Texas House and Senate from 1955 to 1980, he passed the Texas Open Beaches Act. Now, people can fan out their towels, soak in some vitamin D, and dip their toes in the glittering Gulf — not only in honor of Babe, but as their own constitutional right.