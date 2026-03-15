Sandwiched Between Philly And Baltimore Is An Affordable Maryland Town With River Views And Family Fun

In honor of the 250th birthday of the United States of America, some families are looking for a fun way to explore its history. Right between Philadelphia and Baltimore sits a town full of river views, affordable family fun, and a building visited by none other than George Washington himself. Less than 4 miles from the artsy Chesapeake Bay city of Havre de Grace sits Perryville, Maryland, a gem of a town along the sparkling Susquehanna River. Here you'll find parks, water sports, and a former tavern and ferry crossing that dates back to the final years of the 17th century, as well as more modern forms of entertainment.

Perryville sits right on a transportation route between major cities, making it a popular place to stop for famous movers and shakers of the country's founding, including Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison. In addition to the history, there are green spaces, sports fields, and a giant water park to enjoy. There are water sports aplenty on the river, and even a spot where you can fish without a license. Even better is the fact that many of these activities are either low-cost or free. Perryville is around 55 miles from Philadelphia International Airport, but considering that this East Coast airport has been rated poorly for customer satisfaction, you're better off at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, which is around the same distance away. From there, it's a one-hour drive to Perryville.