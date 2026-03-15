Sandwiched Between Philly And Baltimore Is An Affordable Maryland Town With River Views And Family Fun
In honor of the 250th birthday of the United States of America, some families are looking for a fun way to explore its history. Right between Philadelphia and Baltimore sits a town full of river views, affordable family fun, and a building visited by none other than George Washington himself. Less than 4 miles from the artsy Chesapeake Bay city of Havre de Grace sits Perryville, Maryland, a gem of a town along the sparkling Susquehanna River. Here you'll find parks, water sports, and a former tavern and ferry crossing that dates back to the final years of the 17th century, as well as more modern forms of entertainment.
Perryville sits right on a transportation route between major cities, making it a popular place to stop for famous movers and shakers of the country's founding, including Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison. In addition to the history, there are green spaces, sports fields, and a giant water park to enjoy. There are water sports aplenty on the river, and even a spot where you can fish without a license. Even better is the fact that many of these activities are either low-cost or free. Perryville is around 55 miles from Philadelphia International Airport, but considering that this East Coast airport has been rated poorly for customer satisfaction, you're better off at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, which is around the same distance away. From there, it's a one-hour drive to Perryville.
History and entertainment in Perryville, Maryland
Perryville's history is a big draw for visitors, and one place you have to make time to visit is the museum at Rodgers Tavern. It's open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. (with seasonal closures), and it's had some famous visitors. For one, America's first president, George Washington, mentioned dining here in his diary. The spot has been the site of a ferry and tavern since at least 1695, and the river was used for troop movement during the Revolutionary War. When you visit this historic building from 1772, you'll learn all about the ferry/tavern connection, the spot's role in multiple wars, and how transportation changed over the centuries. You'll also get to explore the role of women and the enslaved people who once worked here. Entrance to the museum is free, as is parking. You can also visit the Perryville Railroad Museum, which is open on weekends from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If you're looking for more adult-focused entertainment, there is the Hollywood Casino Perryville in town as well, with over 675 slot machines along with gaming tables, the Sportsbook counter, and the Poker Room. While you're visiting the casino, you can enjoy free, live shows on Friday and Saturday nights while grabbing some great eats. Dine at the casino's Sportsbook Restaurant & Bar, pick up some fast snacks at the Hollywood Express, or drink at the Sunset Bar.
Indoor and outdoor family fun in Perryville, Maryland
If you love the great outdoors — and want to save some money — make sure you take the kids to the Perryville Community Park, right on the river with some lovely views. You can spend the entire day there, enjoying all types of sports courts, including pickleball, volleyball, softball, basketball, baseball, and tennis, as well as horseshoe pits and an inclusive playground so everyone can play. There are picnic areas for a low-cost lunch and restrooms on site. And there is even a boat ramp and fishing, though you do need a permit and a license. That said, you can also visit Ice House Park, where you can fish for free without a license. You do need to complete a free MD/PRFC angler registration, though, which you can do online.
Another option for a family outing in Perryville is the water park at the Great Wolf Lodge. This 126,000-square-foot park is open year-round and set at a toasty 84 degrees Fahrenheit. Access is free if you stay at the lodge, and you can get a half-day or full-day pass for between $32 and $40 per person (as of this writing). Guests at the lodge can enjoy lots of free kid activities like yoga, arts and crafts, and more. There are also lots of dining options there, including ice cream, pizza, kid-friendly restaurants, and the Barnwood Restaurant for adults. For more fun in the area, Perryville is less than 6 miles away from the scenic river town of Port Deposit, another spot with heritage sites, if you want to explore more of our country's history.