Between Baltimore And Wilmington Is Maryland's Scenic River Town With Historic Charm And Small-Town Soul

Maryland's Scenic Byways feature plenty of characterful locales, but if you find yourself east of the Susquehanna River, swap larger towns and bustling islands for tiny Port Deposit, a worthwhile stopover for history buffs, tranquility-seekers, and turtle-spotters.

Port Deposit's old-world charm abounds thanks to its place on the National Historic Registry, which preserves many of its 18th and 19th-century structures. Today, it is quaint, sleepy, and refers to itself as "The little town with a big heart." It's loved by humans and reptiles alike; Towson University began researching Port Deposit's uncharacteristically dense population of endangered northern map turtles in 2008, and to this day, locals are dedicated to protecting their habitat, bringing neighbors together in true small-town fashion. With the mountain trails of Susquehanna State Park just across the river, multiple heritage sites, and a strong community, you — like its many turtles — may decide you never want to leave.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is the closest major airport at around 52 miles away, with flights from across the country. The town sits 35 miles from Wilmington and 47 miles from the historic streets and urban culture of Baltimore, making it an easy trip from both big cities. What this idyllic town lacks in stores, restaurants, and nightlife, it makes up for with peaceful ambiance.