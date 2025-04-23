Maryland's Inviting City Hidden On Chesapeake Bay Is An Artsy Charmer With Sleepy Waterfront Vibes

Chesapeake Bay is widely recognized for its relaxing small towns and breathtaking coastal views, and is packed with many destinations perfect for vacations, yet they are often overlooked. One such place is Havre de Grace, Maryland, located about 50 minutes northeast of Baltimore. While it may lack the hustle and bustle of bigger cities, Havre de Grace more than makes up for it with its active arts community and scenic waterside backdrop. There are shopping, dining, and friendly vibes aplenty in this laid-back locality.

To really capitalize on the sleepy ambience of Havre de Grace, it's best to visit in either spring or fall; not only is the weather milder, but they're also when you won't have to deal with crowds of beachgoers who flood the city during the summer. Another way to escape Chesapeake Bay crowds is with a stay at this secret, serene island.

There are several affordable lodging options in Havre de Grace, like the Best Budget Inn. However, suppose you really want to get the full Havre de Grace experience. In that case, you should treat yourself to a stay at the Vandiver Inn, a boutique hotel right in the heart of the city's historic district and offers a plethora of elegantly furnished rooms. Take a trip to the past with a weekend at Spencer Silver Mansion bed and breakfast, which comes with all sorts of cozy amenities and is only a short walk away from Chesapeake Bay. Book an entire historic house during your time in Maryland in the aptly named White House of Havre de Grace, where you'll have an entire kitchen, dining area, and reading corner to yourself.