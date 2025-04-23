Maryland's Inviting City Hidden On Chesapeake Bay Is An Artsy Charmer With Sleepy Waterfront Vibes
Chesapeake Bay is widely recognized for its relaxing small towns and breathtaking coastal views, and is packed with many destinations perfect for vacations, yet they are often overlooked. One such place is Havre de Grace, Maryland, located about 50 minutes northeast of Baltimore. While it may lack the hustle and bustle of bigger cities, Havre de Grace more than makes up for it with its active arts community and scenic waterside backdrop. There are shopping, dining, and friendly vibes aplenty in this laid-back locality.
To really capitalize on the sleepy ambience of Havre de Grace, it's best to visit in either spring or fall; not only is the weather milder, but they're also when you won't have to deal with crowds of beachgoers who flood the city during the summer. Another way to escape Chesapeake Bay crowds is with a stay at this secret, serene island.
There are several affordable lodging options in Havre de Grace, like the Best Budget Inn. However, suppose you really want to get the full Havre de Grace experience. In that case, you should treat yourself to a stay at the Vandiver Inn, a boutique hotel right in the heart of the city's historic district and offers a plethora of elegantly furnished rooms. Take a trip to the past with a weekend at Spencer Silver Mansion bed and breakfast, which comes with all sorts of cozy amenities and is only a short walk away from Chesapeake Bay. Book an entire historic house during your time in Maryland in the aptly named White House of Havre de Grace, where you'll have an entire kitchen, dining area, and reading corner to yourself.
Havre de Grace's artsy atmosphere
Visiting large art museums and performing arts venues is great, but supporting local artists in an out-of-the-way city just hits differently. Luckily, Havre de Grace has an artsy allure that's every bit as tantalizing as its coastal vistas, similar to this artsy haven with beautiful Victorian-era buildings.
The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is the primary pillar of the city's arts scene, enriching the area with regular art exhibitions and themed events at its venue, Gallery 220, that are open to all. Then, there's the Arts by the Bay Gallery, which not only showcases the work of regional artists, but also hosts arts workshops and classes that cover crafts like knitting, plein air painting, portraits, and more. Havre de Grace goes the extra mile towards celebrating creativity with its annual Art Show, presented by ArtUnion. For more than 60 years, this festival has showcased artists from multiple mediums, including glass, mixed media, painting, photography, pottery, and more. This two-day event also features live performances from musicians and storytellers, making it perfect for the whole family.
Speaking of live entertainment, Havre de Grace is also home to the performing arts. There's always a great show to catch at the Cultural Center at the Opera House, a building dating back to 1870. This handsome venue features a range of stellar performances and events, including musicals, plays, benefit concerts, lecture series, film screenings, and more. And if that's not enough, you can always check out the diverse programming at the Star Centre; in addition to a large theater, this venue also boasts two gymnasiums, so you can catch sporting events in addition to the many concerts, theatrical productions, and festivals it hosts.
Havre de Grace's waterfront fun
The icing on the cake with Havre de Grace is that much of its amusement comes with waterfront views, just like this East Coast boardwalk full of activities, food, and beauty. Nothing beats an ice-cold craft brew at the end of the day while relaxing in front of the bay, which you can do at Market Street Brewery. They have a terrific selection of top-tier blondes, cream ales, hard seltzers, IPAs, and more, including non-alcoholic options. The Tidewater Grille serves up classic American dishes for every meal, with pretty much every seat in the house offering a view of the river. You can even bring your dog to its outdoor patio area. And for the best seafood in town, Water Street Seafood is for you, as their impressive menu includes everything from crabs and oysters to shrimp and salmon and more.
There's also no shortage of pleasant vantage points from which you can bask in the glory of Chesapeake Bay. As you stroll up and down Havre de Grace's waterfront, be sure to stop at its numerous parks and partake in outdoor activities: watch the trains come and go along the Amtrak Susquehanna River Bridge at David Craig Park; have a picnic at Millard Tydings Memorial Park; and do some fishing at Frank J. Hutchins Memorial Park.
And if you want to learn about Havre de Grace's fascinating history in between taking in the lovely coastal scenery, the waterfront is peppered with several museums. Uncover interesting details about the nearby bodies of water at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum and Environmental Center, and discover the city's interesting past with duck decoys at the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum.