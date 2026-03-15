North Carolina's Coastal State Park Near Wilmington Is A Serene Escape With Camping, Boating, And Trails
Beachy Wilmington holds the title as North Carolina's cleanest city, so it's a nice place to visit. But for an even quieter, more serene getaway, drive 12 miles south to Carolina Beach State Park. Here you can picnic under huge, shady oak trees, launch your boat from the marina, and enjoy the salt air. The park is especially well known for its resident and migratory birds, as it's situated along a major migration corridor. Look for brown pelicans near the water and yellowthroats in the forest. Many birdwatchers, both casual and passionate, credit these avian friends with bringing them feelings of serenity. That's what visitors find here at Carolina Beach State Park, a serene escape.
While Wilmington is popular with foodies — with lots of locally loved restaurants within walking distance of its Riverwalk — Carolina Beach State Park has a place to park your tent or RV if you're down for grilling outside. The campground is in a wooded area with a bathhouse equipped with hot showers and toilets. Of the 79 campsites, 10 have full hookups for RVs of all sizes. Each site has a grill or fire ring and a picnic table. Three sites are designed for people with disabilities or limited mobility. The cost is $30 per night, or $45 for campsites with RV hookups.
Carolina Beach State Park also has six two-room cabins available for $78 per night. Each can sleep six people, and is equipped with heating, air conditioning, and electricity. Campers need to bring sleeping bags and pillows, and will share the bathhouse with other campers. Only service animals are allowed in the cabins; no pets.
Boating at Carolina Beach State Park
Water lovers enjoy the variety Carolina Beach State Park offers. It's located on the Cape Fear River, along Snows Cut, a narrow, man-made channel of the Intracoastal Waterway that connects the river to Myrtle Grove Sound. The park's 54-slip marina welcomes boaters staying overnight with fuel, laundry, showers, and fishing supplies at a marina store. While Carolina Beach State Park isn't directly on the ocean, the Atlantic is less than 2 miles away with beach access at Sea Gull Public Beach. It's an easy walk or bike ride from the marina or campground to explore, as is the welcoming town of Carolina Beach.
The park marina gets 4.3 stars on Waterway Guide. Many boaters comment on the need to time their arrival with the tide due to the shallow entrance channel, with water level dropping to 3 or 4 feet at low tide. Some emphasize that this is a place for nature lovers. "This is not the kind of stop for people who need restaurants, shopping, and entertainment within walking distance," one reviewer wrote. The nightly rate for a transient slip is $60.
If your boat dreams run smaller, you can bring your own kayak or canoe and pay $7 to launch. If you need to borrow one, rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard from Paddle NC, which offers boats ranging from $31.20 for 2 hours to $83.20 for 8 hours in a single kayak. The outfitter also leads sunset tours that start a couple of hours before the sun goes down and cost $57.20.
Hiking trails and carnivorous plants
Carolina Beach State Park is a family-friendly hiking spot, with 9 miles of mostly flat trails. The Flytrap Trail is a standout. This half-mile loop is flat, wheelchair-accessible, and features real, carnivorous Venus flytraps! The small plants grow around the edges of the wetlands. AllTrails users report that finding the flytraps can take some searching, but it is worth it. One AllTrails reviewer urged hikers to slow down and look carefully along the short trail. "Please don't walk it in 5 minutes!" she wrote. "You will miss so much."
The park's longest trail is the Sugarloaf Trail, a 3-mile loop. It's known for birding, and has a variety of coastal forest, tidal swamp, and pine savanna. You might want to combine a few of the short trails to get a good walk in. Most of the trails are for hikers only, but the gravel 1-mile Fitness Trail also allows bikes.
The park website warns visitors to bring bug repellent, as mosquitoes and other insects are plentiful in summer. You can bring your leashed dogs, but no horses are allowed. Don't miss other opportunities to hike North Carolina's state parks, such as Cliffs of the Neuse State Park, where you can camp, paddle, and hike — it's 95 miles north, making it perfect for a multi-day North Carolina nature trip.