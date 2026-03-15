North Carolina's Coastal State Park Near Wilmington Is A Serene Escape With Camping, Boating, And Trails

Beachy Wilmington holds the title as North Carolina's cleanest city, so it's a nice place to visit. But for an even quieter, more serene getaway, drive 12 miles south to Carolina Beach State Park. Here you can picnic under huge, shady oak trees, launch your boat from the marina, and enjoy the salt air. The park is especially well known for its resident and migratory birds, as it's situated along a major migration corridor. Look for brown pelicans near the water and yellowthroats in the forest. Many birdwatchers, both casual and passionate, credit these avian friends with bringing them feelings of serenity. That's what visitors find here at Carolina Beach State Park, a serene escape.

While Wilmington is popular with foodies — with lots of locally loved restaurants within walking distance of its Riverwalk — Carolina Beach State Park has a place to park your tent or RV if you're down for grilling outside. The campground is in a wooded area with a bathhouse equipped with hot showers and toilets. Of the 79 campsites, 10 have full hookups for RVs of all sizes. Each site has a grill or fire ring and a picnic table. Three sites are designed for people with disabilities or limited mobility. The cost is $30 per night, or $45 for campsites with RV hookups.

Carolina Beach State Park also has six two-room cabins available for $78 per night. Each can sleep six people, and is equipped with heating, air conditioning, and electricity. Campers need to bring sleeping bags and pillows, and will share the bathhouse with other campers. Only service animals are allowed in the cabins; no pets.