Wilmington's 5 Best Locally-Loved Restaurants Within Walking Distance Of The Riverwalk, According To Reviews
Wilmington is no stranger to the finer things in life — be they blockbuster movie franchises (earning it the name of "Hollywood East"), or high quality, creative cuisine, expressed across its many eateries. There's a reason why heaps of Hollywood stars populate some of its highest-rated restaurants downtown, or indeed why Wilmington's charming Riverwalk is known as America's best riverfront walk. Stretching for one mile parallel to South 3rd Street and the historic district, Riverwalk is not just a pleasant walking spot, it also offers a slice of local cuisine, with more than 40 independent local restaurants, cafes, and lively pubs.
As is to be expected from a place so deeply connected to its waterways, seafood and local produce are king in this corner of Wilmington. You will find cozy cafes (for example Concorde Espresso Bar and 24 South Street Coffee House) and buzzing bars no doubt, but if you want to cut through the noise for your meal by the Riverwalk, there are plenty of sit-down restaurants that afford a unique experience filled with local flavor.
We picked the top 5 eateries that are beloved by locals and within walking distance of Riverwalk by combing through locals' and travelers' reviews. In order to narrow it down to these spots, we relied on Google Maps, Tripadvisor, and Yelp, among others, parsing ratings and guest reviews on the food, service, and price. In addition to those criteria, we only selected options that are within 10 minutes' walk from the Riverwalk.
Elijah's Oyster & Fish Camp
Perched on South Water Street, at the southern end of the Riverwalk, Elijah's Oyster & Fish Camp (shortened to Elijah's Restaurant) is among the highest rated restaurants in the Riverwalk area on Google Maps, where it holds a rating of 4.3 based on almost 3,000 reviews. Elijah's blends coastal flavors with diner-style dishes, from "the big crabwich" handheld crab cake sandwich to "maritime nachos" topped with crab, shrimp, and cheese. When you step into Elijah's, expect to swap white tablecloth formality for a more relaxed approach to produce from the sea. If you're after a big feast, you can order the regional Carolina boil bucket, offered at market price and ideal for two people to share.
As one satisfied Tripadvisor customer puts it, the restaurant is "popular for a reason and a good place to sit outside". Another Tripadvisor user quotes it as a "great dinner after walking the Riverwalk". Both reviews reflect its popularity, with almost 1,500 people on the popular reviewing platform putting it in the top 20 restaurants in all of Wilmington. It's also an option to consider if you're looking for an affordable place, as prices range from $15 to $30 per plate, depending on whether it's an appetizer or more complex entree.
Wilmington's downtown and Riverwalk areas may be a main appeal of the city, but it pays off to explore adjacent neighborhoods, such as the Castle Street District, Wilmington's trendy arts district with cute cafes and farm-to-fork dining. Home to record shops, galleries, and theaters, the Castle Street Art District is about 15 minutes' walk away from Elijah's Restaurant, making it a great sightseeing and shopping stop following a hearty, seafood lunch.
Circa 1992
Specializing in seasonal American fare, Circa 1992 has occupied a place in the culinary tapestry of the city for 26 years. The restaurant relies on local produce to bring diners a menu that is crafted around North Carolina's harvests, from fresh seafood (including scallops, scampi, oysters, and flounder) to a short but sweet array of global dishes. Seafood paella, tagliatelle alla bolognese, and duck confit cassoulet bring favorite Southern European flavors to the forefront.
Circa 1992 is located at the northern end of Riverwalk, where the historic district blends into the riverside quarter. It's also a two-minute walk from the Battleship North Carolina, the imposing figure that marks the riverside's skyline. Not only is the restaurant one of the top establishments on Google, rated above 4.5 stars according to 1,195 Google Maps user reviews, it also ranks number 8 out of 695 restaurants in Wilmington on Tripadvisor.
If you're in the mood for sightseeing, Circa 1992 is also an ideal location to go and explore the historic district nearby. The restaurant is only five minutes' walk away from the historic 18th century Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens, Wilmington's only colonial era structure accessible to visitors. And if you planned your Wilmington holiday after watching the acclaimed TV series "The Summer I Turned Pretty," you'll likely recognize the rustic brick facade of Circa 1992 from one of the scenes on the show.
The Little Dipper
What is life without a little unabashed indulgence? Ask The Little Dipper (also known as Little Dipper Fondue), where molten cheese poured, scraped, and dipped is the core of the business. This restaurant specializes in serving a set meal of your choice, designed to take you from cheese appetizers to fondue dessert.
You can opt for a full-on fondue experience featuring four courses for $53, or pick between its "Date Night," "'Traditional," or "Light" options. These range from $36 to $50 per person, and spotlight specific elements of the menu, such as grilled veg, charcuterie, and grilled meaty bites — all dippable.
A 4.7-rated establishment on Google Maps, Little Dipper is also popular on Tripadvisor, where it has a 4.3 score out of 5, and features in the top 10 best places in the Riverwalk area. Diners on both platforms highlight variety and service as the top selling points for this quaint restaurant serving the Alpine specialty. One user says, "Loved the fondue, the lighter meal was great, vibe cozy, would recommend if you are in the mood for something different". According to a local tip on Tripadvisor, it is better to make a reservation ahead of time to secure a spot.
River 128 Restaurant
Thanks to its location in the middle of the Riverwalk, River 128 Restaurant is easy to reach whether you start your trundle from the southernmost point or from the northern tip (both five minutes' walk away). North Carolina locals Edson Munekata and Freddy Lee took over and renamed the restaurant, previously called The George, back in 2022. Now River 128's primary focus is seafood. On its ample menu you'll find crab cakes and clam chowder alongside burgers both fishy and meaty. Highlights include fried catfish, blackened chicken, and angus bacon.
Despite the recent change in ownership and overhaul of the bistro's menu, River 128 has kept its spot among the local favorites, and boasts a score of 4.3 based on over 2,000 reviews on Google Maps. According to one Yelp reviewer, this is the place to go "if you want elevated dining by the waterfront." Though the menu features a bonanza of seafood, including chowders, sashimi-style catch, and fried dishes, it also has classic options including fresh salads, burgers, and other meat or vegetable-based dishes.
It's worth noting that Tripadvisor reviews date back to before the restaurant changed ownership and name (as of this publication it still appears as The George by the Riverwalk on the platform). As such, the best way to find up-to-date reviews is by referring to Google Maps and Yelp.
Front Street Brewery
Don't be fooled by Wilmington's claim to be the cleanest city in North Carolina — When it comes to rustic, no-frills places to eat and drink, the city has casual eateries in spades. Take the hip Cargo District, lined with breweries and trendy bites, and made entirely of cargo containers, which gives it a unique look and vibe. If you're focusing on the walkable Riverwalk district, though, you don't need to sacrifice your thirst for hip spots. Not strictly a restaurant, Front Street Brewery is a beloved stop for a taste and tipple nonetheless. Ranked number 5 on Tripadvisor with oodles of positive reviews, it also scores a solid 4.6 based on 1,800+ GoogleMaps reviews.
Operating as a brewpub, Front Street Brewery specializes in, you guessed it, drinks. Choose between smoky bourbons and ryes, IPAs, wines, premium spirits, and the "brewmaster beer and whiskey combo" in which beer and whiskey are expertly paired by the brewmaster, ready to be enjoyed side by side. Alongside the pages-long list of drinks, the grub at Front Street Brewery revolves around a slightly heightened version of pub food. Think loaded fries with scallions and queso, gorgonzola walnut salad, teriyaki chicken wings, and grilled chili-lime salmon. The prices are also reflective of the casual, relaxed atmosphere, with appetizers priced around the $10 mark, and entrees and burgers between $15 and $17.
Our Methodology
To come up with the best locally-loved restaurants in Wilmington's Riverwalk district, we consulted reviews from both locals and visitors across several platforms, including Google Maps, Yelp, and Tripadvisor. We combed through ratings and comments on the food, service, and price, narrowing it down to establishments with 4.3 stars and above on Google Maps, and with restaurants occupying top spots in Tripadvisor and Yelp compilations.
As walkability from the Riverwalk was a major factor in our decision, we focused on options that are easily reachable on foot — and are always between five and 10 minutes' walk from any point of the Riverwalk.