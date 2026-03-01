Wilmington's 5 Best Locally-Loved Restaurants Within Walking Distance Of The Riverwalk, According To Reviews

Wilmington is no stranger to the finer things in life — be they blockbuster movie franchises (earning it the name of "Hollywood East"), or high quality, creative cuisine, expressed across its many eateries. There's a reason why heaps of Hollywood stars populate some of its highest-rated restaurants downtown, or indeed why Wilmington's charming Riverwalk is known as America's best riverfront walk. Stretching for one mile parallel to South 3rd Street and the historic district, Riverwalk is not just a pleasant walking spot, it also offers a slice of local cuisine, with more than 40 independent local restaurants, cafes, and lively pubs.

As is to be expected from a place so deeply connected to its waterways, seafood and local produce are king in this corner of Wilmington. You will find cozy cafes (for example Concorde Espresso Bar and 24 South Street Coffee House) and buzzing bars no doubt, but if you want to cut through the noise for your meal by the Riverwalk, there are plenty of sit-down restaurants that afford a unique experience filled with local flavor.

We picked the top 5 eateries that are beloved by locals and within walking distance of Riverwalk by combing through locals' and travelers' reviews. In order to narrow it down to these spots, we relied on Google Maps, Tripadvisor, and Yelp, among others, parsing ratings and guest reviews on the food, service, and price. In addition to those criteria, we only selected options that are within 10 minutes' walk from the Riverwalk.