Nestled Between Toledo And Columbus Is Ohio's 'Cutlery Capital Of The World' Known For Its Rich History And Speedway

Fremont was once known as the "cutlery capital of the world," with a number of companies crafting products in the area. E.B. Christy, owner of the Christy Knife Co., tells Fremont News Messenger, "At one time, in the '20s, there was more cutlery shipped out of Fremont than any other city in the world." Clauss Cutlery, which then merged to form Henkel-Clauss, had about 1,000 employees in Fremont. Hollinger was another company of the approximately 25 cutlery brands present in the city. This industrial heritage lives on in Fremont Cutlery Co., a locally owned business that produces quality knives.

One place you can't miss in Fremont is the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums at Spiegel Grove. Rutherford B. Hayes was the 19th President of the United States, serving from 1877 to 1881, and his estate at Spiegel Grove is home to the first presidential library in the U.S. The 25-acre park has historic buildings (including a 31-room mansion), a mile of trails surrounded by 1,700 trees, and is the final resting place of Hayes and his wife.

History lovers will also want to see the historic buildings in downtown Fremont. The Frederick Fabing House, built in 1859, features Second Empire architecture and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, while some of the buildings on Front Street are 120 years old.