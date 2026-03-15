Nestled Between Toledo And Columbus Is Ohio's 'Cutlery Capital Of The World' Known For Its Rich History And Speedway
Don't miss Ohio's fascinating smaller cities on your next trip to the Buckeye State — there is plenty to discover beyond the three C's, the major cities of Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati. Close to the under-the-radar city of Toledo is a destination full of interesting history, presidential connections, and exciting local motorsports: Fremont.
Fremont is situated between Columbus and Toledo, with a population of about 16,000 residents. Originally established as a French trading post in the 1750s, the U.S. Army built a fort here in the early 1800s, which gradually became the community of Fremont we know today. The city has a suburban atmosphere, with several miles of shoreline along the Sandusky River and a number of parks. The vibrant downtown is home to the city's independent businesses, with a variety of events taking place throughout the year, such as a seasonal farmer's market, arts fair, and car shows. Get out and explore the fascinating history here and visit local attractions.
Discover Fremont's wide-ranging history
Fremont was once known as the "cutlery capital of the world," with a number of companies crafting products in the area. E.B. Christy, owner of the Christy Knife Co., tells Fremont News Messenger, "At one time, in the '20s, there was more cutlery shipped out of Fremont than any other city in the world." Clauss Cutlery, which then merged to form Henkel-Clauss, had about 1,000 employees in Fremont. Hollinger was another company of the approximately 25 cutlery brands present in the city. This industrial heritage lives on in Fremont Cutlery Co., a locally owned business that produces quality knives.
One place you can't miss in Fremont is the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums at Spiegel Grove. Rutherford B. Hayes was the 19th President of the United States, serving from 1877 to 1881, and his estate at Spiegel Grove is home to the first presidential library in the U.S. The 25-acre park has historic buildings (including a 31-room mansion), a mile of trails surrounded by 1,700 trees, and is the final resting place of Hayes and his wife.
History lovers will also want to see the historic buildings in downtown Fremont. The Frederick Fabing House, built in 1859, features Second Empire architecture and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, while some of the buildings on Front Street are 120 years old.
Hit the racetrack in Fremont
Another major attraction in Fremont is the Fremont Speedway, which has been a mainstay in the town since 1951 — although the first race at this location was actually in 1936. Located at Sandusky County Fairgrounds, the ⅓-mile semi-banked clay oval has adrenaline-pumping 410 sprints, 305 sprints, and dirt trucks, making it one of the top places for motorsports in the Midwest. It was also one of the first dirt tracks to install softwalls in the U.S. — it's known as "The Track That Action Built" and is a must-see when visiting Fremont.
Toledo Express Airport is the closest major airport to Fremont, and is about a 50-minute drive away from the city. While it's easiest to get around by car, Fremont is serviced by GoBus, which provides intercity transportation around Ohio. Continue on your adventure around Ohio's smaller cities and towns with a trip to Lake Erie, and visit the Midwest coastal gem of Sandusky or the harbor town of Vermilion.