5 North American Cities Where You Won't Regret Skipping The Rental Car, According To Data

A surge in electric car rentals suggests travelers are opting for more sustainable ways to get around — a trend reflected in Trip.com's 2026 travel data. But there's also good news for those who want to take green travel even further: There are several North American cities where you won't regret skipping a rental car — electric or otherwise — altogether.

With a predicted 88% of travelers eyeing city visits in 2026, per Going.com's State of Travel report, destinations where walkability trumps drivability are shaping how we see cities. Ditching a rental car gets you up close and personal with what a city has to offer. Why waste time searching for parking or sitting in traffic when you could be walking or taking public transit instead? Professor Billie Giles-Corti, director of Melbourne's Healthy Liveable Cities Lab, likened walking to a "magic bullet" in a Forbes interview, touting its health, environmental, and societal benefits. And as for navigating an unfamiliar public transportation system, consider it part of experiencing the city like a local.

So skip the rental car kiosk and spend that gas money elsewhere. From a city where a subway network runs all night to another whose cobblestone streets are steeped in historic charm, these destinations are well suited to exploring on foot or by transit. After consulting each city's walkability, public transportation, airport-to-city links, tourist-friendly activities, and a hearty thumbs-up from travelers on Reddit, here are five North American cities that are particularly friendly to pedestrians and commuters.