Between Pittsburgh And Philly Is A Historic Pennsylvania Borough With Quaint Shops And College-Town Charm

Stretching southwest from the Susquehanna River, Pennsylvania's Cumberland Valley is a bucolic region of charming towns, unspoiled countryside, and important historic sites. The oldest of the Cumberland Valley settlements is Shippensburg, which dates to the 18th century and was named after Edward Shippen III, who would go on to serve as mayor of Philadelphia. With a prime location about halfway between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Shippensburg grew from a rural borough to an important railroad and manufacturing center. While most know of State College, Pennsylvania's famous college town, Shippensburg was also largely shaped by its eponymous university. In 1871, Shippensburg University was established near the heart of town.

Today, Shippensburg's well-preserved downtown and the university's campus feature a wide variety of architectural styles, with many buildings on the National Register for Historic Places. Visitors can stroll down King Street, where they'll find the Shippensburg History Center, as well as quaint shops selling antiques, vintage clothing, old-fashioned candy, and used books. The university also lends a youthful, college-town spirit to downtown Shippensburg, as evidenced by the handful of low-key restaurants, sports bars, and pizza parlors. The over 200-acre campus of Shippensburg University also deserves a visit, especially the university's fashion archives museum and performing arts center. Shippensburg's history meets outdoor adventure on the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail, which extends for 13 miles from Shippensburg to Newville.

Shippensburg is about a 2.5-hour drive west of Philadelphia and east of Pittsburgh. The nearest major airport is Harrisburg International Airport, which is about an hour's drive north. The best time to visit Shippensburg is from April to November, as you can walk around town and enjoy the rail trail without worrying about the worst of Pennsylvania's winters.