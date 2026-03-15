Between Pittsburgh And Philly Is A Historic Pennsylvania Borough With Quaint Shops And College-Town Charm
Stretching southwest from the Susquehanna River, Pennsylvania's Cumberland Valley is a bucolic region of charming towns, unspoiled countryside, and important historic sites. The oldest of the Cumberland Valley settlements is Shippensburg, which dates to the 18th century and was named after Edward Shippen III, who would go on to serve as mayor of Philadelphia. With a prime location about halfway between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Shippensburg grew from a rural borough to an important railroad and manufacturing center. While most know of State College, Pennsylvania's famous college town, Shippensburg was also largely shaped by its eponymous university. In 1871, Shippensburg University was established near the heart of town.
Today, Shippensburg's well-preserved downtown and the university's campus feature a wide variety of architectural styles, with many buildings on the National Register for Historic Places. Visitors can stroll down King Street, where they'll find the Shippensburg History Center, as well as quaint shops selling antiques, vintage clothing, old-fashioned candy, and used books. The university also lends a youthful, college-town spirit to downtown Shippensburg, as evidenced by the handful of low-key restaurants, sports bars, and pizza parlors. The over 200-acre campus of Shippensburg University also deserves a visit, especially the university's fashion archives museum and performing arts center. Shippensburg's history meets outdoor adventure on the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail, which extends for 13 miles from Shippensburg to Newville.
Shippensburg is about a 2.5-hour drive west of Philadelphia and east of Pittsburgh. The nearest major airport is Harrisburg International Airport, which is about an hour's drive north. The best time to visit Shippensburg is from April to November, as you can walk around town and enjoy the rail trail without worrying about the worst of Pennsylvania's winters.
Exploring the historic heart of Shippensburg
Learn about Shippensburg's fascinating history with a visit to the Shippensburg History Center, located in an impressive 18th-century mansion right on King Street. You can tour the historic home and browse exhibits that recount Shippensburg's development. Afterwards, stroll down King Street to browse some of the town's quaint shops. The Cumberland Shop is an excellent place to begin, as it sells unique goods made by local artisans, such as artworks, pottery, jewelry, kitchenware, and provisions. Bibliophiles can't miss The Book Junction, a used bookstore brimming with tens of thousands of titles. If you need a sweet treat, stop by The Lollipop Shop, stocked with homemade chocolates and old-fashioned candy. Antiques fans should take a short drive out of town to The Red Rocker, an indoor mall with over a hundred individual vendors of vintage knickknacks, retro toys, collectibles, and much more.
Once you've worked up an appetite, head to one of the town's beloved eateries. The University Grille, which is right on King Street, serves up hearty comfort food that college students love, like beer-battered cheese curds, pretzel nuggets, wings, and burgers, as well as craft beers and ciders, all in a library-inspired dining room. For classic diner favorites, stop into King Street Diner for a wide variety of breakfast specials (served all day), classic sandwiches, and their famous Oreo cookie cream pie. To experience Shippensburg's college town spirit firsthand, check out Arooga's, a buzzy sports bar with beers, famous margaritas, and shareable appetizers.
Visiting Shippensburg's historic university and rail trail
After you've thoroughly explored downtown Shippensburg, head over to the Shippensburg University campus, which is a short 10-minute walk from the downtown area. The university is home to over 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Once you've strolled past the impressive historic facades and leafy quads, make your way to the Fashion Archives and Museum, which showcases centuries of American fashion. "The Fashion Archives is all about clothing in context: who wore it, when, how, construction details," reported a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The space is small enough to really be able to view objects up close, and the accompanying text is always really instructive." Another university highlight is the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center, which has a packed calendar of events, from concerts and comedy tours to dance classes and plays.
Running right past campus is the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail, a scenic path on a former railroad track that now welcomes pedestrians, bikers, and equestrians. Surrounded by lush greenery, this nature path is a great way to enjoy the Cumberland Valley's natural beauty. To learn more about the rail trail's history — and the Cumberland Valley in general — visit the Cumberland Valley Railroad Museum, set inside a restored boxcar. The trail goes as far as Newville, but In the future, it will connect to Carlisle, a vibrant borough with walkable tree-lined streets and charm.
Beyond Shippensburg's two square miles, there's also plenty more history and outdoor adventure to discover nearby. History buffs should venture about a 45-minute drive away to Gettysburg, one of America's most visited destinations, where a bloody battle took place in 1863. You can tour the nearly 6,000-acre Gettysburg National Military Park, which includes the battlefields, museums, and historic buildings.