Nestled Between Fort Wayne And Grand Rapids Is A Michigan City With Lake Fun, Camping, And Local Shops

Tucked between the busy metropolises of Fort Wayne and Grand Rapids is a quaint town offering a simple Midwest getaway — Sturgis. The town was founded in 1827 at a crossroads of travelers and trade, and the arrival of the Michigan Southern Railroad in 1852 helped transform Sturgis into a busy transportation hub. Today, this central location makes for a great place to stop and enjoy lazy lake days, camping, and exploring the locally owned shops.

Many travelers know of the affordable vacation towns neighboring Lake Michigan, but Sturgis also sits in a lake-rich community of Southern Michigan, where summer days are filled with lakeside activities. Venture about 20 minutes north, and you'll reach Colon, Michigan — also surrounded by lakes and famously known as the "Magic Capital of the World." Just outside of Sturgis sits Cade Lake County Park, featuring favorites like fishing, paddling, and swimming. The park also includes picnic tables, a disc golf course, walking paths, and a campground, allowing for a full day of outdoor relaxation or adventure. Some navigation apps may route you down backroads, but the quickest and easiest way to the park is via US-12, which also makes access easier for larger vehicles and RVs.

Nearby Plumb Lake County Park offers year-round enjoyment. Hiking the prairie and woodland trails, paddling from the ADA kayak launch, fishing from the pier, picnicking by the playground, and cross-country skiing on groomed winter trails, this park is open from dawn to dusk, so plan your visit accordingly. Check out the St. Joseph County Parks & Recs page for features, hours, and updates on all of the area's local lakes and parks. But no matter when you visit, Sturgis and the surrounding landscape have plenty to offer.