Nestled Between Fort Wayne And Grand Rapids Is A Michigan City With Lake Fun, Camping, And Local Shops
Tucked between the busy metropolises of Fort Wayne and Grand Rapids is a quaint town offering a simple Midwest getaway — Sturgis. The town was founded in 1827 at a crossroads of travelers and trade, and the arrival of the Michigan Southern Railroad in 1852 helped transform Sturgis into a busy transportation hub. Today, this central location makes for a great place to stop and enjoy lazy lake days, camping, and exploring the locally owned shops.
Many travelers know of the affordable vacation towns neighboring Lake Michigan, but Sturgis also sits in a lake-rich community of Southern Michigan, where summer days are filled with lakeside activities. Venture about 20 minutes north, and you'll reach Colon, Michigan — also surrounded by lakes and famously known as the "Magic Capital of the World." Just outside of Sturgis sits Cade Lake County Park, featuring favorites like fishing, paddling, and swimming. The park also includes picnic tables, a disc golf course, walking paths, and a campground, allowing for a full day of outdoor relaxation or adventure. Some navigation apps may route you down backroads, but the quickest and easiest way to the park is via US-12, which also makes access easier for larger vehicles and RVs.
Nearby Plumb Lake County Park offers year-round enjoyment. Hiking the prairie and woodland trails, paddling from the ADA kayak launch, fishing from the pier, picnicking by the playground, and cross-country skiing on groomed winter trails, this park is open from dawn to dusk, so plan your visit accordingly. Check out the St. Joseph County Parks & Recs page for features, hours, and updates on all of the area's local lakes and parks. But no matter when you visit, Sturgis and the surrounding landscape have plenty to offer.
Camping around Sturgis
For travelers who want to stay overnight and enjoy the outdoors, Cade Lake County Park offers the only local campground with 55 sites, open seasonally from May to October. Primitive sites are $30 per night, while full-hookup RV sites with water, sewer, and electric are $40 per night. For campers who prefer a roof overhead, a few cabins are available for $75 to $100 per night. The campground is situated just steps from the lakeshore, positioning campers for an early-morning paddle or an afternoon sunset fishing trip. A fish cleaning station is available for those interested in a catch-and-cook dinner.
About 20 minutes south of Sturgis is Trading Post Outfitters. It's here you'll find the Mongo Campground, offering over 60 riverside campsites ranging from electric RV sites and primitive tent camping to group areas and a remote backcountry site. All have access to hot showers, restrooms, and a camp store. Sites with electricity are $47-54 a night; primitive sites are $34; and the group camping site starts at $128 a night for up to 10 people, with each additional person adding $10.
For other options in the area, check out The Dyrt, which offers additional campground suggestions near Sturgis based on your needs. If camping isn't your style, there are several standard hotels in Sturgis to choose from — a night will average about $110 per night in the summer, giving visitors plenty of flexible options.
Small-town shops and flavors in Sturgis
Centered along Chicago Road, Downtown Sturgis offers many shopping and dining options, many still operated by local families. The Open Door Gallery features work by local artists, including paintings, jewelry, photography, and more, and offers pottery wheel throwing classes on Fridays. For literary travelers, Sturgis has Michigan's second-largest used and rare bookstores. Whether looking for new suggestions, an old favorite, or just a way to spend an hour perusing, Lowry Books has everything you need. When shopping downtown, don't forget to ask the locals for ideas of what else to see and do, but before visiting, brush up on a little Michigan lingo — for example, when locals answer a "yes or no" question with phrases like "yeah, no" or "no, yeah," it may sound confusing, but the last word is typically the real answer.
Just outside downtown, visitors can find farm markets showcasing the region's agricultural roots. Byler's Farm Market is a favorite among locals and visitors alike, offering fresh produce, baked goods, and locally made products. One TripAdvisor reviewer summed it up simply, "You won't find better [cherry-glazed] donuts than here." If visiting on a Saturday from May through September, be sure to check out the Sturgis Farmers Market set up in Oak Lawn Park, just 1 mile south of downtown.
If needing a pick-me-up while strolling around town, visit Five Lakes Coffee. Although it has many locations in the area, its small-batch roastery is located right in Downtown Sturgis. There are many varieties of coffee drinks to choose from, as well as lighter options like tea and smoothies, along with baked goods and sweets. When serious hunger hits, there are many options around town depending on your tastes. Mancino's is often hailed as "the best around," and serves pizza, salads, and grinders — a hearty sandwich on an Italian roll filled with meats, cheese, and vegetables, named after shipyard workers who "ground" rivets during World War I. Another great option is El Taco Loco, with fajitas, tacos, and even lengua (tongue) for adventurous eaters. With nine seasonal food trucks, over 20 sit-down restaurants, and several cafes and dessert spots, Sturgis has something for everyone.