A Pennsylvania Lawsuit Accuses The TSA Of Targeting And Stealing From Passengers Carrying This

If you do need to carry a large sum of money on a flight, this incident may have you feeling anxious and wondering what the law is surrounding travel with cash. While passengers on international flights are required to declare monetary instruments totaling more than $10,000, there's actually no limit on the amount that can be carried domestically. If there is a suspicion that the cash was obtained from a criminal activity, then the DEA or another law enforcement agency can be called in by the TSA to further investigate. However, money cannot legally be taken simply due to the fact that it is a sizable amount. This is exactly the issue here, as explained by the three plaintiffs' lawyer, Dan Alban. "We think there is no dispute of material facts that the TSA unlawfully and unconstitutionally stops and seizes travelers with cash at the airport, even though it admits it poses no threat to transportation security" (via CBS News).

Unfortunately, TSA rules are always annoyingly inconsistent and seemingly dependent on the airport you're in, the agent you're with, and their mood. But if you plan to travel with a large sum, there are a few things you can do to reduce the risks. First, always carry documentation showing the source of the funds, whether it be a sales receipt, bank withdrawal slip, or work pay stub. When questioned, stay calm and be truthful in your responses. If your money is confiscated, don't argue; contact legal representation immediately.

Airport seizures that apparently go beyond the bounds of the law (where assets are taken without probable cause) are something that the plaintiffs of the aforementioned suit aim to change. The hope is that the TSA and DEA will get rid of operational policies that appear to give agents a free rein to confiscate cash from passengers when there is no evidence of criminal activity.