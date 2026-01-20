5 Jobs TSA Does Besides Airport Security

If you thought TSA agents were only in charge of airport security, it turns out these baggage and body-screening stalwarts wear many hats. The Transportation Security Administration, better known as TSA, employs roughly 65,000 people nationwide. About 50,000 work on the front lines at U.S. airports, while the remainder operate behind the scenes, fulfilling critical tasks most travelers never see. If you've ever thought about working for TSA, or are simply curious about how the federal government agency functions, buckle up for a deep dive into the surprising ways it accomplishes its stated mission: "Protect the nation's transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce."

TSA is an integral part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), created in response to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Before it existed, travelers didn't have to remove belts, shoes, or hats, limit liquids, or pass through full-body scanners. You could even accompany loved ones all the way to the departure gate. But after the devastating attacks that took 3,000 lives, Congress passed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act, establishing TSA and fundamentally disrupting the carefree Americans used to travel. In addition to airport screening, the agency was also put in charge of protecting the nation's wider transportation network on land and at sea.

Thus, TSA's functions are far-reaching. From pipeline security to showing up on the front lines of natural disasters, here are five ways the agency contributes to national security beyond the airport checkpoint.