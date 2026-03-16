Los Angeles' Trendy TikTok-Viral Bakery Is A Dessert Hotspot Worth The Long Lines
Los Angeles has a massive food scene, so when tourists have to choose a select few places to try on their visit, it can be hard to decide. So we've got a tip for travelers with a sweet tooth — a bakery in Pasadena, the historic and walkable Los Angeles "City of Trees" that's been blowing up TikTok. Badash Bakes is serving up tasty treats just a few minutes walk from Pasadena's pretty City Hall (pictured), and its popularity is leading to some long lines. However, according to those who've tried the bakery, it's worth the wait, and could have you booking your next flight back before you even leave. Started by LA native Ashley Cunningham, Badash Bakes is located on Colorado Blvd, Pasadena's charming main street lined with shops and eateries, and it's serving up sweets like matcha cinnamon rolls, unique cookies, classic cake slices, and decadent brownies.
The cinnamon rolls were the treat that got Badash Bakes noticed, and after we scoured threads all over social media, phrases like "ridiculously gooey and soft," and "so delish" are stirring up our appetites. The bright and cheery bakery itself is a delight to visit, with its long marble pastry counter and adorable tables and chairs on the sidewalk. Of course, you can take your coffee and pastries and wander down Colorado Boulevard to fuel your shopping and sightseeing at neighborhood gems like the Norton Simon Museum, one of the best-kept secret spots to visit in Los Angeles County, and the treasure-filled Pasadena Antiques Mall (a very short walk away through the Paseo mall).
Visiting Badash Bakes in Pasadena, California
Badash Bakes is the perfect start to a day of indulgence in Pasadena (open at 8:00 a.m. from Wednesday through Saturday). Visitors can grab their goodies and make their way down the Boulevard, or stroll over to Pasadena's 9-acre Central Park for some croquet and lawn bowling. See if you can spot the parrots that flock to Pasadena as you snack at a picnic table or stroll the rose garden here. Or take your bakes and head over to the Huntington Library, with its beautiful gardens and art galleries, which is less than three miles away. (Maybe pack a few extra cookies. You know, for energy.)
Owner Ashley Cunningham got her start as a private chef with a degree in the Science of Culinary Arts. She's also a self-taught baker who shifted focus to cookies and shipped them to customers before opening her shop. While it's clear from reviews and social media mentions that the cinnamon rolls are absolutely scrumptious, her cookies are also selling like mad and are sold individually as well as in assorted boxes so you can try multiple flavors. The bakery's beverages have been a hit with special touches like house-made strawberry cold foam, making the Strawberry Matcha Latte a popular sip. Bad Ash Bakes has even been known to offer daily limited-time specials, so keep an eye on their Instagram and TikTok for announcements.