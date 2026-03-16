Los Angeles' Trendy TikTok-Viral Bakery Is A Dessert Hotspot Worth The Long Lines

Los Angeles has a massive food scene, so when tourists have to choose a select few places to try on their visit, it can be hard to decide. So we've got a tip for travelers with a sweet tooth — a bakery in Pasadena, the historic and walkable Los Angeles "City of Trees" that's been blowing up TikTok. Badash Bakes is serving up tasty treats just a few minutes walk from Pasadena's pretty City Hall (pictured), and its popularity is leading to some long lines. However, according to those who've tried the bakery, it's worth the wait, and could have you booking your next flight back before you even leave. Started by LA native Ashley Cunningham, Badash Bakes is located on Colorado Blvd, Pasadena's charming main street lined with shops and eateries, and it's serving up sweets like matcha cinnamon rolls, unique cookies, classic cake slices, and decadent brownies.

The cinnamon rolls were the treat that got Badash Bakes noticed, and after we scoured threads all over social media, phrases like "ridiculously gooey and soft," and "so delish" are stirring up our appetites. The bright and cheery bakery itself is a delight to visit, with its long marble pastry counter and adorable tables and chairs on the sidewalk. Of course, you can take your coffee and pastries and wander down Colorado Boulevard to fuel your shopping and sightseeing at neighborhood gems like the Norton Simon Museum, one of the best-kept secret spots to visit in Los Angeles County, and the treasure-filled Pasadena Antiques Mall (a very short walk away through the Paseo mall).