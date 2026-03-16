5 Must-Visit Pacific Northwest Wineries That Could Pass For The Italian Countryside, According To Tourists

Sipping a glass of wine in the rolling hills of Tuscany or the sweeping valleys of Piedmont is both breathtaking and peaceful — which is why thousands of fans of the fermented grape flock to Italy for bucket list tastings paired with world-class views. But with the country's popularity and significant distance for American travelers, it's not always time or budget-efficient to make it to the prized destination.

Thankfully, there are comparable locales in the United States that offer glasses and vistas that mimic those of the Mediterranean country. Most notably, the Pacific Northwest is home to small towns with dramatic views and laid-back charm that often house vineyards reminiscent of Italy's estates. These wineries aren't just replicas, but actually feel at home within Oregon, Washington, and Canada's Southern British Columbia due to long sunny seasons and similar soil compositions. Italians have grown grapes for thousands of years, while Pacific Northwesterners planted their first vines in Oregon during the 1820s.

So, while the regions frequently offer similar blends and views, you may be less familiar with the lesser documented, burgeoning U.S. scene. To simplify your search, this guide features five wine tourist-vetted options that stand out, so you don't have to peruse dozens of estates to find a taste of Italy in North America.