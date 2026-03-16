5 Must-Visit Pacific Northwest Wineries That Could Pass For The Italian Countryside, According To Tourists
Sipping a glass of wine in the rolling hills of Tuscany or the sweeping valleys of Piedmont is both breathtaking and peaceful — which is why thousands of fans of the fermented grape flock to Italy for bucket list tastings paired with world-class views. But with the country's popularity and significant distance for American travelers, it's not always time or budget-efficient to make it to the prized destination.
Thankfully, there are comparable locales in the United States that offer glasses and vistas that mimic those of the Mediterranean country. Most notably, the Pacific Northwest is home to small towns with dramatic views and laid-back charm that often house vineyards reminiscent of Italy's estates. These wineries aren't just replicas, but actually feel at home within Oregon, Washington, and Canada's Southern British Columbia due to long sunny seasons and similar soil compositions. Italians have grown grapes for thousands of years, while Pacific Northwesterners planted their first vines in Oregon during the 1820s.
So, while the regions frequently offer similar blends and views, you may be less familiar with the lesser documented, burgeoning U.S. scene. To simplify your search, this guide features five wine tourist-vetted options that stand out, so you don't have to peruse dozens of estates to find a taste of Italy in North America.
Marchesi Vineyards: Hood River, Oregon
Marchesi Vineyards is nestled in Hood River, known for its vines, volcanoes, and alpine vistas. It's a quick hour drive from downtown Portland, with impressive natural landmarks that are reminiscent of the Italian countryside. It's a gem for Italian grape enthusiasts, with one Tripadvisor reviewer stating that, "We have fallen in love with all things Italian, especially Italian wines. What a treat it was to find Italian-style wines right here in Oregon... a wonderful atmosphere with a great, knowledgeable staff."
Sweeping views of the Columbia Gorge's rolling hills, clusters of blooming roses, and Italian decor immediately transport guests to the European continent upon arrival. However, Marchesi Vineyards shows its Italian roots best through its libations. Franco Marchesi, the estate's proprietor and winemaker, left the Piemonte region of Italy, and eventually settled in Oregon, noting that "the climate and soil here are just like Northern Italy".
He took this opportunity to plant grapes from his hometown in an abandoned apple orchard in 2003, and the estate now produces Tuscan varietals using Barbera, Nebbiolo, and Dolcetto grapes that thrive in the region's unique volcanic terroir. For a deeper immersion in Italian culture, time your visit with one of Marchesi's colorful events, featuring Mediterranean bites and live opera singers that evoke rustic European charm.
LaStella Winery: Osoyoos, British Columbia
LaStella is nestled in the idyllic South Okanagan Valley of British Columbia, Canada. It's off the beaten path, between 1.5 and two hours away from the city of Kelowna, and up to six hours from downtown Seattle. This makes it the perfect destination for road trippers traversing the southern side of Canada, similar to a drive across the scenic backroads of Chianti. The views are unmatched and reminiscent of Italian landscapes, with one Tripadvisor visitor mentioning that "The location is intimate and truly makes you feel like you've arrived in a Tuscan countryside winery. Sit out on the deck and view the lake over the vineyard."
The tasting room itself feels like an Italian fairy tale, with blue Azzurri granite counters, hand-blown Venetian glass, and rustic terra cotta flooring installed prior to the winery's opening in 2008. You can sip on big, bold reds that thrive in the Okanagan Valley, thanks to warm temperatures and low precipitation. The Italian-inspired blends have musical names such as "fortissimo," "vivace," "allegretto," and "maestoso".
La Stella's wines get the tourist stamp of approval, with one visitor boasting that the "Wines were amazing — the 2017 Maestoso would rival the big Tuscany Sangiovese reds," additionally noting the "beautiful rustic ambience" of the estate. Current red winemaker Dave Marchand shared via WineAlign that the reason for LaStella's exceptional pours is, "I believe Sangiovese is what makes our red blends unique. It does well here in Osoyoos...bringing out the Tuscan flavors and textures we are looking to add to our blends."
Durant at Red Ridge Farms: Dundee Hills, Oregon
Durant at Red Ridge Farms is located in the center of Oregon's Willamette Valley, a region home to more than 700 wineries. And yet, in a sea of options, Durant remains distinct due to its well-rounded offerings rooted in Italian customs. The tasting room is Pinot Noir dominant and features other Oregon-friendly grapes like Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc. So, how does this winery reflect the Italian countryside without featuring Tuscan grapes and blends?
The answer is in the property's striking views, which dozens of tourists mention post-visitation, with one Tripadvisor reviewer stating that "You have the sense you are in Tuscany" when standing on Durant's grounds. From the estate's outdoor deck, guests can enjoy sweeping scenes of the Pacific Northwest that mimic Italy's vistas, with one overnight visitor sharing that the views "...are absolutely magical. Imagine being surrounded by olive trees, lavender, herbs, and plants galore. The view of Mount Hood and acres of hillside vineyards is stunning."
Which brings us to the other notably Italian part of the estate, the extensive grove of over 13,000 olive trees. Durant is also home to a first-class Italian olive mill, making it the only Olioteca in the Pacific Northwest. Production also extends to non-edible delicacies like luxury body care bundles crafted with locally grown olives. The farm's Italian-inspired grove also hosts events like pasta-making classes and an annual Olio Nuovo Festival that brings Mediterranean energy to the heart of Oregon.
Col Solare: Benton City, Washington
Col Solare sits in the Red Mountain A.V.A. in Southeastern Washington, a region known for desert soils and warm weather, much like the Tuscan stretch of Italy. It's specifically located in Benton City, a town known for its charming mountains and vineyard views. The commute is about 3.5 hours from Portland or over four hours from Seattle, depending on your starting point, pulling you out of the PNW's western rainforest into a stunning, arid landscape.
Col Solare is well positioned to take in Mediterranean-like views, with one Tripadvisor guest mentioning that "The view from the tasting room and the patio at Col Solare is the highlight of a visit here. You look out from near the top of Red Mountain over vineyards as far as you can see." Wine-loving tourists can glimpse the 56-foot-tall Italian bell tower, which houses a cast-iron bell that rings at both the beginning and end of each harvest year, as per the old-world European tradition.
In the r/wine subreddit, one visitor recommends the winery as a top destination for a domestic Super Tuscan, sharing that "Col Solare is a partnership between Chateau Sainte Michelle and Marchesi Antinori from Tuscany. It's mainly a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Sangiovese grown on estate vineyards." Resident winemaker Darel Allwine embraces continued education to keep evolving his craft with old-world Italian principles that he brings back to further improve Pacific Northwestern blends.
Apolloni Vineyards: Forest Grove, Oregon
Apolloni Vineyards positions itself as an "Italian roots, Oregon grown" team that blends the characteristic wines and vistas of the two regions seamlessly. Winery Hunt Oregon notes that guests can expect to "be transported to Tuscany when you visit their villa and sample Pinot Noir and Italian varietals while you enjoy the sunshine on the patio and the bocce court."
Alfredo Laurine Apolloni purchased the property in 1999 and began growing warm climate-friendly vines like Nebbiolo, Sangiovese, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon that connect grape production to the family's Italian roots of over 150 years of winemaking. The blends are wine-lover approved, with one tourist mentioning that they "love dry Italian wine and find their wines very much to my taste."
White wines are popular at Apolloni Vineyards as well, with Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, and Chardonnay performing best in the cooler Willamette Valley region. These are made in stainless-steel barrels and skip the common practice of malolactic fermentation, instead utilizing old Northern Italian winemaking techniques. The estate's collection of library wines showcases some of the best Italian-style blends offered, ranging from the bold 2017 Soleggio Super Tuscan style blend to plum-tinged 2011 Mirage Vineyard Merlot.
Methodology
Our methodology behind choosing these specific wineries that blend PNW roots with Italian heritage relied heavily on reviews from visitors. We took into consideration Italian-inspired ambiance, landscapes, and wine varietals to discover which PNW wineries were sure to transport guests to Italy.
All direct quotations were sourced from visitors posting on Reddit threads and Tripadvisor, while general sentiments were also gleaned by our team from Google Reviews and Yelp. The writer of this article has also visited select wineries on the list and currently lives in the Pacific Northwest, which reinforces their first-hand experience.
Tourism boards, A.V.A.-centric publications, and winery websites were meticulously researched for a deeper understanding of each winery's practice, producers, and current offerings. They also provided helpful facts about each A.V.A., which helped to draw comparisons between the soil quality (terroir) in the United States and in Italy.