This Washington Wine Country Destination Is A Charming Mountain Haven With Vineyard Views And Trails
Whenever you find yourself embarking on a Washington wine and waterfall road trip with sweet sips and stunning sites, you can't forget to add Benton City to your itinerary. Located at the base of Red and Rattlesnake Mountains, this underrated wine country haven is what dreams are made of. There are so many wineries that you can visit a different one every day you're here, whether it's on the Yakima River or deep in the heart of the mountain. While you can easily make this city a pit stop on your road trip, it's better to spend an entire weekend here so you can head to as many wineries as you can. Prosser may be the "Wine Capital of Washington," but Benton City offers a different yet equally majestic draw.
Since Benton City is situated within the Columbia Valley AVA, an area with excellent winemaking conditions. The ideal soil and temperate climate produce grape varieties like cabernet sauvignon, malbec, and cabernet franc. The surrounding mountains create a prime environment that results in these grape varietals — not only that, but they're also a great place to go on hiking adventures, with sweeping panoramas stretching out before you. Back in town, you can munch on delicious food from the many restaurants lining the streets — you can even swing by the Uranus Orbital Marker, which is a scaled model project of the solar system in the Mid-Columbia region.
Benton City is a three-hour drive away from Seattle. The drive from Spokane takes 2.5 hours, while those flying in can check for flights landing at Tri-Cities Airport, just 20 minutes away. On the accommodation front, you'll find plenty of options on Airbnb, whether you prefer a downtown location or a mountain escape. Vanlifers can park their vehicles at Beach RV Park.
Sip on vino with mountain views in Benton City
There's nothing quite like indulging in some vino at a charming winery, and Col Solare is among the best places in Benton City to experience exactly that. Book one of its feature flight tastings, where you can sample four bottles — or opt for a vineyard tour with a Col Solare cabernet sauvignon and Tenuta wine tasting. If you're in the mood for a more intimate atmosphere, consider the barrel room private experience. Just a short drive away is Cooper Red Mountain, a 45-acre vineyard that produces bold wines with cabernet sauvignon, merlot, malbec, petit verdot, and carménère grapes.
There's also the Hedges Family Estate, which transports you to the French wine country with its lush vineyards and tasting room. You can try one of its flight tastings or a sit-down with the Apéro packages, consisting of charcuterie, cheese, soup, and snacks. Kiona Vineyards and Winery is a family-owned establishment, where more vino awaits. Some of its must-tries are the old vine chenin blanc with fruity notes, estate-bottled malbec with soft profiles, and the signature Heart of the Hill.
Terra Blanca Winery and Estate Vineyard is a top choice for savoring wine with a hearty meal. You can have a traditional tasting, too, with finger foods that perfectly pair with your glass — touring the vineyards is a must. Meanwhile, Upchurch Vineyard is a more intimate spot set among a scenic oasis. Get yourself a bottle of 2021 Southwest Facing Sauvignon Blanc and 2023 UV Counterpart to drink at home while relishing other varieties at the tasting room. There are plenty of other wineries to check out in Benton City — Tucannon Cellars, Chandler Reach Estate Winery, Elk Haven Winery, Gatekeeper Red Mountain, and Hightower Cellars, to name a few.
Chase mountain vistas on hikes around Benton City
Part of what adds to Benton City's charm is its surrounding hills and mountains, all of which make for excellent hiking areas. South of the city is McBee Hill, which you can explore on a 1.6-mile, out-and-back trail. Despite its length, you have to prepare to climb up 1,085 feet with no shade, which can take up to two hours to complete. Another way to trek this hill is by taking the McBee Hill Loop trail, which extends it to 3.9 miles. The steep hike takes you through prairies, wheat fields, and rocky spots before opening up to expansive scenery.
In the north, Rattlesnake Mountain features several challenging trails to tackle. Start with a relatively moderate hike along the Bench Trail and Rattlesnake Slope Trail. This 5.6-mile path is shared by equestrians and mountain bikers and can get quite muddy after rain. With a maximum elevation gain of 774 feet, expect to finish it within three hours. Seasoned hikers can attempt the North Canyon Trail Loop, a strenuous 9.2-mile journey with a 1,335-foot incline. This trail isn't for the faint of heart — although some can finish it within 4.5 hours. You can also combine both trails for an uncrowded 8.7-mile route.
Closer to the city is the Goose Hill Traverse Trail. The 6.4-mile, out-and-back path boasts a 1,279-foot elevation gain and isn't easy to complete, but the views are worth it. If you prefer an easier trail, simply go for a stroll on the Benton City Walking Path. For 3.9 miles, you'll wander among forests and urban areas with Red Mountain watching over. While you're in the region, head to Yakima, Washington's answer to Napa Valley, which has more sun than San Diego or Hawaii.