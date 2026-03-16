One Of Canada's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Wine Valley With Year-Round Recreation And Pacific Northwest Charm
As the second-largest country in the world, Canada has so many incredible places to visit it's hard to decide where to go first. Skip the renowned Niagara Peninsula in favor of a smaller wine region in British Columbia — a hidden gem with excellent wines, outdoor recreation, and plenty of charm: Thompson Valley. Thompson Valley is one of British Columbia's nine designated wine regions, northwest of Okanagan Valley, known as "Canada's Napa Valley," and one of the northernmost wine regions in the province.
This part of British Columbia has a semi-arid desert climate, and boasts some 2,000 hours of sunshine — even more than Napa. The soil is high in mineral content, so it's good for growing grapes, and there are 125 acres of vineyards planted in the region. Wine lovers shouldn't miss the chance at tasting some of Thompson Valley's award-winning wines on the Kamloops Wine Trail. But if you'd prefer an active vacation, there is a wide range of fun activities in nature like hiking, skiing, and paddling to keep you busy here.
Experience Thompson Valley's award-winning wines
There are three wineries to visit on the Kamloops Wine Trail. Monte Creek Winery (pictured) has superb views over the Thompson River from the winery building — which is a gorgeous modern farmhouse structure with metal barn doors adding an industrial aesthetic to the rustic interior. Sample wines in the tasting room, or indulge in a meal at the seasonal Terrace Restaurant, which focuses on local ingredients. The vineyards and production facility are certified organic, and tours showcase the winemaker's respect for the land and sustainable processes.
Privato Vineyard and Winery is a family-owned boutique winery that specializes in pinot noir and chardonnay. The winery offers tastings along with vineyard and cellar tours, providing an insight into harvest and production processes. The beautiful, serene gardens are well worth exploring when you visit — there are views of the mountains and the area looks particularly pretty in fall with the colorful foliage.
Sagewood Winery is a family-run, boutique winery which mainly focuses on whites like sparkling chardonnay and Riesling — but don't miss the unique deeply red Marechal Foch wine. From the tasting room you'll soak up views spanning across the vineyard and down to the river. Tasting room visits must be reserved in advance, and as of this writing, currently run through the spring of 2026.
Outdoor adventures in Thompson Valley, BC
Thompson Valley is a year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts, with fun activities in every season. In summer, hit the trails and immerse yourself in the landscapes here. Hike through hoodoos in the Lac du Bois Grasslands Protected Area on the Cinnamon Ridge Trail, a 1-mile route with spectacular views — you might spot some bighorn sheep. Cyclists can head to Valemount for thrilling mountain bike trails, or to Sun Peaks Bike Park, which has 52 miles of bike trails, some of which are exhilarating verticals accessible by lifts. Explore the 42 waterfalls at Wells Gray Provincial Park, Canada's waterfall park with breathtaking landscapes. Don't miss Helmcken Falls, the fourth-largest waterfall in Canada.
The lakes here promise plenty of outdoor leisure — Murtle Lake is the largest non-motorized lake in North America, making it a good choice for peaceful kayaking and canoeing to the sounds of birds. Fishing is popular, too — anglers can rent boats and gear to cast a line for trophy rainbow trout on the Blue River, or for a variety of other fish on the Mud and North Thompson Rivers as well as Moose or Whitney Lakes. Thrill seekers can try whitewater rafting on the North Thompson, Clearwater, and Fraser Rivers.
In winter, head to Sun Peaks Resort to enjoy Canada's less crowded and second largest ski resort. There are 4,400 acres of skiable terrain here, with other winter activities like snowshoeing and snowmobiling. Soak up stunning views of the Okanagan Highland and the Monashee Mountains as you explore the snowy landscapes. Kamloops is about a 4-hour drive northeast of Vancouver, but it also has a convenient airport for exploring the Thompson Valley — YKA/Kamloops Airport. Sun Peaks — both the ski resort and bike park — are just about a 50-minute drive from the airport.