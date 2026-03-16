One Of Canada's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Wine Valley With Year-Round Recreation And Pacific Northwest Charm

Thompson Valley is a year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts, with fun activities in every season. In summer, hit the trails and immerse yourself in the landscapes here. Hike through hoodoos in the Lac du Bois Grasslands Protected Area on the Cinnamon Ridge Trail, a 1-mile route with spectacular views — you might spot some bighorn sheep. Cyclists can head to Valemount for thrilling mountain bike trails, or to Sun Peaks Bike Park, which has 52 miles of bike trails, some of which are exhilarating verticals accessible by lifts. Explore the 42 waterfalls at Wells Gray Provincial Park, Canada's waterfall park with breathtaking landscapes. Don't miss Helmcken Falls, the fourth-largest waterfall in Canada.

The lakes here promise plenty of outdoor leisure — Murtle Lake is the largest non-motorized lake in North America, making it a good choice for peaceful kayaking and canoeing to the sounds of birds. Fishing is popular, too — anglers can rent boats and gear to cast a line for trophy rainbow trout on the Blue River, or for a variety of other fish on the Mud and North Thompson Rivers as well as Moose or Whitney Lakes. Thrill seekers can try whitewater rafting on the North Thompson, Clearwater, and Fraser Rivers.

In winter, head to Sun Peaks Resort to enjoy Canada's less crowded and second largest ski resort. There are 4,400 acres of skiable terrain here, with other winter activities like snowshoeing and snowmobiling. Soak up stunning views of the Okanagan Highland and the Monashee Mountains as you explore the snowy landscapes. Kamloops is about a 4-hour drive northeast of Vancouver, but it also has a convenient airport for exploring the Thompson Valley — YKA/Kamloops Airport. Sun Peaks — both the ski resort and bike park — are just about a 50-minute drive from the airport.