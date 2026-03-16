North Carolina's Charming Blue Ridge Mountain Community Is Perfect For Outdoor Fun And Scenic Views

Considered "America's Favorite Drive," the Blue Ridge Parkway is an undeniably scenic route that winds through the Blue Ridge Mountains for almost 470 miles between Virginia and North Carolina. A place worth stopping along the route is Linville, North Carolina, a quaint community nearly 70 miles northeast of Asheville, an artsy city full of eclectic fun. Linville, which is just 2 miles off the parkway, boasts a scenic setting in the shadow of the nearly 6,000-foot-tall Grandfather Mountain.

Developed in the 19th century, Linville was planned as an elite vacation destination amidst the Blue Ridge Mountains' scenery with exclusive golf clubs and charming, wood-shingled cottages. Today, Linville's petite downtown still features historic architecture and low-key dining, and beyond town, visitors can enjoy the surrounding panoramas and outdoor adventures of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Linville's location is a convenient base for all types of Blue Ridge exploration at Grandfather Mountain. Grandfather Mountain State Park's wilderness offers several miles of hiking trails, while the privately owned Grandfather Mountain attraction features family-friendly activities where you can dare to walk America's highest suspension bridge. Fall is an especially popular time to visit, when brilliant foliage is on display.