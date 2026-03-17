South Of Lubbock Is A Texas City With A Vibrant Downtown, Scenic State Park, And Historic Charm
If you're exploring West Texas, there's more to the region than the beautiful, under-the-radar gem of Big Bend National Park or Texas' "sky island" mountains at Davis Mountains State Park. The ideal starting point for your West Texas journey may be through Lubbock, where the spirit of the Wild West lives on. From there, you can head two hours south to the city of Big Spring. The city is a great next stop for travelers looking for a thriving downtown community with a rich history and pockets of nature, including Big Spring State Park.
The city is named after a large spring in the area. According to Tour Texas, this spring provided water to both the people who traveled through, including Native Americans and cowboys, and local wildlife such as buffalo, coyotes, and wolves. According to the Big Spring tourism website, the spring had the "largest supply of palatable water to be found within a radius of 100 miles of its location." It was even used as a campsite for people traversing the Santa Fe Trail.
You can still visit the location of the spring at the aptly named Historic Spring and Plaza at Comanche Trail Park. To learn more, the Heritage Museum of Big Spring in town goes into detail on the history of the area and West Texas. The museum features both permanent and temporary exhibits throughout the year. Aside from the spring, the city has a number of other historic spots, like the Victorian-era Potton House and the Big Spring Vietnam Memorial.
Explore the outdoors in Big Spring, Texas
In Big Spring, there are a number of choices when it comes to outdoor adventure. If you're looking for panoramic views and moderate treks, Big Spring State Park is a good choice. The day-use park is renowned for its 200-foot bluff, Scenic Mountain, which offers 360-degree views of Texas and the surrounding area. For hikers, the most direct route to the top is the 0.4-mile nature trail, which starts from the lower park road and leads directly to the summit of Scenic Mountain. On the trail, you'll see a diverse array of native plants and wildlife. For something more challenging, the Scenic Mountain Loop Trail takes you around the mountain, covering 4 miles. For non-hikers, there's a paved road to the summit from the park entrance, suitable for cars and cyclists. Aside from the views and the scenic overlook, the top features a group pavilion, playground, restrooms, and picnic tables.
Comanche Trail Park is another great option if you're looking for some casual and laid-back activities. The park includes an amphitheater, hiking trails, and playgrounds. You can also move your body on the tennis courts, baseball fields, disc golf courses, and a municipal golf course. During the Christmas season, they host the Comanche Trail Festival of Lights, where more than half a million lights are on display in the park.
Where to eat and stay in downtown Big Spring
Not everyone is looking for a nature retreat, but there are a number of things to do if you're just staying in the city center. You can start your journey at the Big Spring visitors' center to get all the information you need and buy a souvenir or two. From there, most sights and stops in the downtown area are within easy walking distance.
If you want a mix of both history and convenience, Hotel Settles is nestled in the heart of downtown and is just across the street from the visitors' center. The hotel's claim to fame is that it was once the tallest building between El Paso and Fort Worth. It opened in 1930 and has been restored throughout the years to preserve its history and luxury. The hotel also has the Settles Grill, which offers elevated Texan comfort foods like chicken-fried steak. It's one of the top-rated restaurants in the area, having a 4.2-star rating on Tripadvisor and 4.5 stars on Google.
Another historic spot you'll find downtown is The Train Car Cigar Bar, described as one of Texas' "eclectic holes-in-the-wall" by Visit Big Spring. With a wide selection of cigars and drinks, this former Union Pacific train car has become a favored watering hole for both locals and out-of-towners. One visitor on Google wrote: "We drove in from Lubbock to see what the hype was, very well deserved. Really cool spot with lots of seating for groups of all sizes." You can find The Train Car about a five-minute walk from the visitors' center.