South Of Lubbock Is A Texas City With A Vibrant Downtown, Scenic State Park, And Historic Charm

If you're exploring West Texas, there's more to the region than the beautiful, under-the-radar gem of Big Bend National Park or Texas' "sky island" mountains at Davis Mountains State Park. The ideal starting point for your West Texas journey may be through Lubbock, where the spirit of the Wild West lives on. From there, you can head two hours south to the city of Big Spring. The city is a great next stop for travelers looking for a thriving downtown community with a rich history and pockets of nature, including Big Spring State Park.

The city is named after a large spring in the area. According to Tour Texas, this spring provided water to both the people who traveled through, including Native Americans and cowboys, and local wildlife such as buffalo, coyotes, and wolves. According to the Big Spring tourism website, the spring had the "largest supply of palatable water to be found within a radius of 100 miles of its location." It was even used as a campsite for people traversing the Santa Fe Trail.

You can still visit the location of the spring at the aptly named Historic Spring and Plaza at Comanche Trail Park. To learn more, the Heritage Museum of Big Spring in town goes into detail on the history of the area and West Texas. The museum features both permanent and temporary exhibits throughout the year. Aside from the spring, the city has a number of other historic spots, like the Victorian-era Potton House and the Big Spring Vietnam Memorial.