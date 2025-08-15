This Underrated Desert State Park Features Texas' 'Sky Island' Mountains, Scenic Trails, And Campsites

If you're looking to unwind at a true Texas gem, Davis Mountains State Park is the place to be. Encompassing about 2,700 acres of land just outside Fort Davis, the park has everything a nature lover could ask for: miles of backcountry trails, spacious RV sites, tons of wildlife, and easy access to McDonald Observatory. It's the kind of place where you fall in love with the open skies and stay for the epic stargazing.

Surrounded by the arid Chihuahuan Desert, Davis Mountains State Park is also home to a rare "sky island" ecosystem. Benefiting from increased rainfall and a respite from the intense desert heat, this plant community thrives one mile above sea level. Here, oaks and hardy junipers preside over the mountains, and willows line seasonal creeks where deer and the park's famed Montezuma quail seek refuge. In fact, the park is a Globally Important Bird Area with over 250 different species.

Even if you're not a birder, you'll be impressed by the critters that cross the trails and come through the park's bird blinds, which include javelinas and aoudad (a large, horned sheep). Resembling wild boars, javelinas have poor eyesight, so you can often get a good view of them before they see you. Although the park's location is somewhat remote, it's a 35-minute drive from the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool at Balmorhea State Park and close to the town of Alpine.