This Underrated Desert State Park Features Texas' 'Sky Island' Mountains, Scenic Trails, And Campsites
If you're looking to unwind at a true Texas gem, Davis Mountains State Park is the place to be. Encompassing about 2,700 acres of land just outside Fort Davis, the park has everything a nature lover could ask for: miles of backcountry trails, spacious RV sites, tons of wildlife, and easy access to McDonald Observatory. It's the kind of place where you fall in love with the open skies and stay for the epic stargazing.
Surrounded by the arid Chihuahuan Desert, Davis Mountains State Park is also home to a rare "sky island" ecosystem. Benefiting from increased rainfall and a respite from the intense desert heat, this plant community thrives one mile above sea level. Here, oaks and hardy junipers preside over the mountains, and willows line seasonal creeks where deer and the park's famed Montezuma quail seek refuge. In fact, the park is a Globally Important Bird Area with over 250 different species.
Even if you're not a birder, you'll be impressed by the critters that cross the trails and come through the park's bird blinds, which include javelinas and aoudad (a large, horned sheep). Resembling wild boars, javelinas have poor eyesight, so you can often get a good view of them before they see you. Although the park's location is somewhat remote, it's a 35-minute drive from the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool at Balmorhea State Park and close to the town of Alpine.
Adobe lodges and stargazing at Davis Mountains State Park
Fortunately for in-state visitors and travelers from farther afield, Davis Mountains State Park has multiple overnight accommodation options. For those camping, choose from 26 full hook-up sites (which include sewer, water, and electricity), 34 partial hook-up sites (featuring electricity and water), 33 water-only sites, and four primitive sites for backpackers. If you're going on horseback, you'll have access to six campsites hidden deep in the Limpia Canyon Primitive Area, a remote section home to 11 miles of stunning trails.
One of the campground's main draws is its peaceful setting with lots of space between shaded sites. The campground is located a 15-minute drive from McDonald Observatory, making it a great base from which to join the popular Star Parties hosted there. Check the observatory's calendar for more information, and don't forget to make reservations in advance.
Alternatively, book a stay at Indian Lodge, a historic lodge dating back to the 1930s. With renovations completed in early 2025, the 39-room lodge has never looked better and has more in common with a resort than state park lodging. Take a dip in the swimming pool overlooking the mountains or warm up by the cozy fire pit. Campsites are available through Reserve America, and Indian Lodge rooms can be booked via Texas State Parks.
Desert hiking vistas at Davis Mountains State Park
From Indian Lodge or the campground, it's just a short walk to several of the park's most beloved trails. Winding through grasslands, the 4.5-mile Skyline Drive Trail showcases impressive vistas across the park and offers a great chance to experience the famed sky island ecosystem. With a 900-foot climb straight up, this route is difficult, but undeniably rewarding. Take the 0.3-mile Headquarters Trail for a casual stroll and views of Keesey Canyon, or seek the park's elusive birds along the 1-mile Montezuma Quail Trail.
Horseback riders and hikers looking for a longer route should take the Limpia Creek Trail to the Sheep Pen Canyon Loop. Together, the trail and loop measure a little over 11 miles, and this route wows with picture-perfect views of the Davis Mountains and takes explorers through juniper groves, primitive camping areas, and peaceful grasslands. Finally, don't miss the Old Civilian Conservation Corps Loop that leads hikers six miles to the Fort Davis National Historic Site.
For exploring the trails, the best time to visit the park is during the spring and fall, as winter sees below-freezing temperatures. However, even during the warm summer months, the temperature can drop to 60 or 65 degrees Fahrenheit at night. If you're looking to extend your trip, drive two and a half hours south to Big Bend National Park's 200 miles of hiking trails. A similar drive time will land you in Terlingua, Texas' abandoned ghost town with a vibrant art community.