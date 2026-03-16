Between Fort Wayne And Grand Rapids Is A Vibrant Michigan City With A Walkable Downtown And Kayaking
A trip to Michigan wouldn't be complete without stopping by Mackinac Island, a secret beach town rivaling the Caribbean. However, beyond the lakefront landscapes of the Upper and Lower Peninsulas, travelers will find some of Michigan's hidden gems amidst the inland prairies. Sightseers can spend the day strolling the historic downtown of Alma, a scenic college town known as "Scotland USA," while the petite village of Romeo offers friendly vibes, a walkable downtown, and tasty eats. Travelers in search of more underrated Michigan towns should consider Three Rivers, a historic community near the Indiana border. Surrounded by waterfront scenery, Three Rivers is a haven for outdoor adventure.
As the name suggests, Three Rivers sits directly along the meeting point of the Rocky River, the Portage River, and the St. Joseph River. Established around the 1830s, the core of the town is formed by the historic district, which is included on the National Register of Historic Places. Flanked by each river on three sides, the streets are lined with nostalgic Victorian architecture and brick façades, while a bridge across the St. Joseph River opens up to serene views framed by trees. Three Rivers flourished as a hub for flatboats making their way to Lake Michigan, and the railroad later brought even more development.
Though petite, the cluster of local boutiques and eateries within the historic district creates a vibrant atmosphere that will convince visitors to stick around. Aside from leisurely sightseeing strolls, outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty of adventure in Three Rivers. Easy access to the water means kayakers can paddle around, while the surrounding woodlands are dotted with serene trails to explore. Michigan locals in Grand Rapids can drive just over an hour south to reach Three Rivers, while Indiana road-trippers in Fort Wayne are just under two hours away.
Explore Three Rivers' historic downtown, shops, and eateries
Cross the bridges over Three Rivers' triple waterways to explore the historic downtown. Snap photos amidst the brick architecture before strolling around. History fiends can pop into the St. Joseph County Historical Society, where the exhibits and artifacts tell the story of the town's past. Next, stop by the Sue Silliman House Museum, a red-brick house overlooking the river. Built by the Silliman family in the 1870s, it eventually became the home of Sue Silliman, the local librarian. Open seasonally, visitors can tour the various floors and rooms of the house for a glimpse back in time.
Shoppers looking for all kinds of unique souvenirs should make their way to World Fare, a fair trade emporium with a pastel facade. The shelves are packed with everything from organic groceries, chocolate, and flavored teas to handcrafted soaps and home decor items. "Great place to grab gifts for friends and family that support wonderful causes," wrote a previous shopper. Thrifters can look for vintage trinkets at Olde Town Treasures, while bookworms can spend the day browsing the titles at Lowry's Books, which also stocks toys, plushies, and other gifts.
Once you've shopped till you've dropped, it's time to find something to eat. For a tasty brunch, head to the Main St. Cafe. Biscuits with gravy, cheesy burgers, and deep-fried shrimp will fuel you for more adventures. Beer-drinkers can enjoy pub grub at the Useless Creatures Brewing Company, called a "cozy brewery with a fun, inviting atmosphere" by a previous visitor. For dinner and a show, head to the Riviera Theater and Bar, a historic Art Deco-style venue that still entertains guests with musical performances. The bar serves wines and beer along with artisanal pizzas and charcuterie boards.
Outdoor adventures around Three Rivers, Michigan
Nature lovers will also find excitement in Three Rivers. Kayakers looking to paddle around should drive over to Noah Lake, a few minutes east of town, which is formed by the St. Joseph River. A boat launch allows access into the water, and paddlers can venture around the headlands and quiet coves of the lake for a full day of paddling. South of town is another boat launch directly on the St. Joseph River, where kayakers can cruise along the tranquil currents bordered by water plants and trees.
On the opposite bank of the river from the historic district is Conservation Park, an oasis of rustling trees framing the water. Grassy lawns offer a scenic spot to picnic and watch the geese splashing by the shore. Visit in the autumn when the trees are tinged with gold and fallen leaves form a crunchy blanket on the ground. Kayakers can also launch from here, paddling north on the Rocky River or south on the St. Joseph River. Families should bring their children to Scidmore Park, where the petting zoo and duck pond are sure to be a hit. A stone lighthouse overlooking the river is a scenic backdrop for memorable photos.
Northeast of town is the Hidden Marsh Sanctuary, which clings to the tranquil shores of Hoffman Pond and the Portage River. Groves of trees framing the waterfront create a picturesque backdrop for scenic hikes along the dirt trails weaving through the forested landscape. Benches offer a quiet spot to soak up the views. After a day of exploring, spend the night in Three Rivers to keep the adventures going. Highway hotels like the Holiday Inn Express and Super 8 by Wyndham offer affordable accommodation. Make Three Rivers your next Michigan getaway.