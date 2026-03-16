Between Fort Wayne And Grand Rapids Is A Vibrant Michigan City With A Walkable Downtown And Kayaking

A trip to Michigan wouldn't be complete without stopping by Mackinac Island, a secret beach town rivaling the Caribbean. However, beyond the lakefront landscapes of the Upper and Lower Peninsulas, travelers will find some of Michigan's hidden gems amidst the inland prairies. Sightseers can spend the day strolling the historic downtown of Alma, a scenic college town known as "Scotland USA," while the petite village of Romeo offers friendly vibes, a walkable downtown, and tasty eats. Travelers in search of more underrated Michigan towns should consider Three Rivers, a historic community near the Indiana border. Surrounded by waterfront scenery, Three Rivers is a haven for outdoor adventure.

As the name suggests, Three Rivers sits directly along the meeting point of the Rocky River, the Portage River, and the St. Joseph River. Established around the 1830s, the core of the town is formed by the historic district, which is included on the National Register of Historic Places. Flanked by each river on three sides, the streets are lined with nostalgic Victorian architecture and brick façades, while a bridge across the St. Joseph River opens up to serene views framed by trees. Three Rivers flourished as a hub for flatboats making their way to Lake Michigan, and the railroad later brought even more development.

Though petite, the cluster of local boutiques and eateries within the historic district creates a vibrant atmosphere that will convince visitors to stick around. Aside from leisurely sightseeing strolls, outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty of adventure in Three Rivers. Easy access to the water means kayakers can paddle around, while the surrounding woodlands are dotted with serene trails to explore. Michigan locals in Grand Rapids can drive just over an hour south to reach Three Rivers, while Indiana road-trippers in Fort Wayne are just under two hours away.