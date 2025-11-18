Michigan's Underrated City Known As 'Scotland USA' Boasts A Scenic College And Walkable Downtown
When you hear the word "Scotland," your mind probably goes to dramatic mountains, stunning coastline, and that unmistakably chilly, overcast climate. What you definitely don't picture is the American Midwest. Well, after learning about an underrated Michigan city nicknamed "Scotland USA," you might reconsider. It's not quite like the Isle of Arran, a veritable Scotland in miniature, but it is full of its own beloved culture, a prestigious college, and a downtown perfect for on-foot exploration. We're talking about Alma, Michigan.
Alma is known for its lovely downtown, which is part of the Alma Downtown Historic District. A quick stroll through its streets reveals a collection of historic, preserved buildings. Alma is also home to Alma College, a liberal arts school that gives the town a lively energy. Its campus is known for red-brick buildings, green open quads, and a strong heritage that ties in perfectly with the town's surprising Scottish identity. But even if the town didn't have this unique history, it would still be a charming place to visit. Tree-lined boulevards, a walkable downtown, and easy-going cafés are what's on offer here. Here's why Alma is worth a visit.
Alma's Scottish heritage and personality
The root of Alma's nickname comes down to culture, and it starts with Alma College. The college was founded in 1886 and had deep roots in the Presbyterian church, whose origins trace back to Scotland. From almost the beginning, Alma College embraced the heritage, adopting Scottish symbolism and traditions as part of its identity.
Over time, that identity spread beyond campus and has since become part of the town's personality, too. In fact, every spring, the city hosts the Alma Highland Festival and Games, one of the largest Scottish celebrations in the Midwest. Highland Games are a staple summer and spring event in the Scottish Highlands (and an activity you shouldn't skip on your next Scottish vacation), with most towns and villages hosting a day of games, fetes, and competitions.
Scots may be surprised to find dancers in kilts in the Midwest, but stumble into the Alma Highland Festival and Games, and that's precisely what you'll find. Thousands of miles away from the Scottish events, in Alma, you'll find dancers performing Highland routines, bagpipes playing traditional favorites, and Scottish culture running wild. Even the marching band at Alma College wears kilts in the school's official tartan.
Exploring Alma's downtown and scenic college
One of the most popular spots to visit in town is the Thomas Andison Chapel, an immediately recognisable landmark on Alma College's campus (and if you like visiting walkable Michigan college towns, pay a visit to Ann Arbor next). The beauty of that chapel is rivaled by Alma's Church of St. Mary on W. Downie Street, whose distinct, cone-shaped roofs and architectural cohesion make it stand out from the rest of the residential area in the very best way.
Lots can be seen on foot here in Alma, and you'll only need a car for bigger errands. The Alma Downtown Historic District is a historic area within the city, known for its local shops, restaurants, and beautifully preserved buildings. Here, you'll find late-19th- and early-20th-century buildings lining East Superior Street, many of which have been restored to maintain their original brick facades. If you love history, a stroll down here is definitely worthwhile. Apart from houses, cafés, antique shops, and small local businesses line Alma's streets. Places like the Alma Brewing Co. are perfect to stop and sample some local drafts. Or pop into Ballyhoo! Books & Brew for a hot mug of coffee and to add even more books to your "to read" pile. We can't think of a better way to round up a cozy collegiate town weekend.
Getting to Alma is easy, as Detroit is just a two-hour drive away. Public transport in Alma itself is limited, so renting a car is really the way to go if you want to explore the region, though once you're there, the town is perfectly walkable, and the campus and downtown are a joy to explore on foot.