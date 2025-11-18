Michigan's Underrated City Known As 'Scotland USA' Boasts A Scenic College And Walkable Downtown

One of the most popular spots to visit in town is the Thomas Andison Chapel, an immediately recognisable landmark on Alma College's campus (and if you like visiting walkable Michigan college towns, pay a visit to Ann Arbor next). The beauty of that chapel is rivaled by Alma's Church of St. Mary on W. Downie Street, whose distinct, cone-shaped roofs and architectural cohesion make it stand out from the rest of the residential area in the very best way.

Lots can be seen on foot here in Alma, and you'll only need a car for bigger errands. The Alma Downtown Historic District is a historic area within the city, known for its local shops, restaurants, and beautifully preserved buildings. Here, you'll find late-19th- and early-20th-century buildings lining East Superior Street, many of which have been restored to maintain their original brick facades. If you love history, a stroll down here is definitely worthwhile. Apart from houses, cafés, antique shops, and small local businesses line Alma's streets. Places like the Alma Brewing Co. are perfect to stop and sample some local drafts. Or pop into Ballyhoo! Books & Brew for a hot mug of coffee and to add even more books to your "to read" pile. We can't think of a better way to round up a cozy collegiate town weekend.

Getting to Alma is easy, as Detroit is just a two-hour drive away. Public transport in Alma itself is limited, so renting a car is really the way to go if you want to explore the region, though once you're there, the town is perfectly walkable, and the campus and downtown are a joy to explore on foot.